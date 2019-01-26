openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fr

fs-remote

by Lily Scott
0.1.9 (see all)

📡 Drop-in replacement for fs that lets you write to the filesystem from the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

231

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fs-remote

fs-remote is a drop-in replacement for Node.js's fs module, designed for web browsers. It delegates all fs calls to a node server. tl;dr it lets you use a real fs module in the browser.

Usage

  • In node, create and run an fs-remote server:
const createServer = require("fs-remote/createServer");

// createServer returns a net.Server
const server = createServer();

server.listen(3000, () => {
  console.log("fs-remote server is listening on port 3000");
});

  • In the browser, load fs-remote's createClient function:

    • If you are using webpack or browserify, you can use require:
    const createClient = require("fs-remote/createClient");
    • Otherwise, you can use a script tag and find createClient on the global fsRemote variable:
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/fs-remote@0.1.9/dist/umd.js"></script>

    const createClient = fsRemote.createClient;

  • In the browser, use createClient to create an fs object pointing to your fs-remote server:

// Pass in the URL to the server you created
const fs = createClient("http://localhost:3000");
  • Use the fs object normally:
console.log(fs.readFileSync("./package.json"));

How it works

All the methods on the fs object returned by createClient use XHRs and/or WebSockets to communicate with the server and run the fs code matching what you ran on the client on the server. Synchronous XHRs are used when necessary to make synchronous fs operations work.

Supported APIs

  • fs.access
  • fs.accessSync
  • fs.appendFile
  • fs.appendFileSync
  • fs.chmod
  • fs.chmodSync
  • fs.chown
  • fs.chownSync
  • fs.close
  • fs.closeSync
  • fs.constants
  • fs.copyFile
  • fs.copyFileSync
  • fs.createReadStream
  • fs.createWriteStream
  • fs.exists
  • fs.existsSync
  • fs.fchmod
  • fs.fchmodSync
  • fs.fchown
  • fs.fchownSync
  • fs.fdatasync
  • fs.fdatasyncSync
  • fs.fstat
  • fs.fstatSync
  • fs.fsync
  • fs.fsyncSync
  • fs.ftruncate
  • fs.ftruncateSync
  • fs.futimes
  • fs.futimesSync
  • fs.lchmod
  • fs.lchmodSync
  • fs.lchown
  • fs.lchownSync
  • fs.link
  • fs.linkSync
  • fs.lstat
  • fs.lstatSync
  • fs.mkdir
  • fs.mkdirSync
  • fs.mkdtemp
  • fs.mkdtempSync
  • fs.open
  • fs.openSync
  • fs.read
  • fs.readFile
  • fs.readFileSync
  • fs.readSync
  • fs.readdir
  • fs.readdirSync
  • fs.readlink
  • fs.readlinkSync
  • fs.realpath
  • fs.realpathSync
  • fs.rename
  • fs.renameSync
  • fs.rmdir
  • fs.rmdirSync
  • fs.stat
  • fs.statSync
  • fs.symlink
  • fs.symlinkSync
  • fs.truncate
  • fs.truncateSync
  • fs.unlink
  • fs.unlinkSync
  • fs.unwatchFile
  • fs.utimes
  • fs.utimesSync
  • fs.watch
  • fs.watchFile
  • fs.write
  • fs.writeFile
  • fs.writeFileSync
  • fs.writeSync
  • fs.FSWatcher
  • fs.Stats

Notes

The server supports CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) by default. To disable CORS, pass { cors: false } when constructing the server:

const createServer = require("fs-remote/createServer");

// createServer returns a net.Server
const server = createServer({ cors: false });

Examples

Check the examples folder for examples.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial