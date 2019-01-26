fs-remote is a drop-in replacement for Node.js's fs module, designed for web browsers. It delegates all fs calls to a node server. tl;dr it lets you use a real fs module in the browser.

Usage

In node, create and run an fs-remote server:

const createServer = require ( "fs-remote/createServer" ); const server = createServer(); server.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( "fs-remote server is listening on port 3000" ); });

In the browser, load fs-remote 's createClient function: If you are using webpack or browserify , you can use require : const createClient = require ( "fs-remote/createClient" ); Otherwise, you can use a script tag and find createClient on the global fsRemote variable: < script src = "https://unpkg.com/fs-remote@0.1.9/dist/umd.js" > </ script > const createClient = fsRemote.createClient;

In the browser, use createClient to create an fs object pointing to your fs-remote server:

const fs = createClient( "http://localhost:3000" );

Use the fs object normally:

console .log(fs.readFileSync( "./package.json" ));

How it works

All the methods on the fs object returned by createClient use XHRs and/or WebSockets to communicate with the server and run the fs code matching what you ran on the client on the server. Synchronous XHRs are used when necessary to make synchronous fs operations work.

Supported APIs

fs.access

fs.accessSync

fs.appendFile

fs.appendFileSync

fs.chmod

fs.chmodSync

fs.chown

fs.chownSync

fs.close

fs.closeSync

fs.constants

fs.copyFile

fs.copyFileSync

fs.createReadStream

fs.createWriteStream

fs.exists

fs.existsSync

fs.fchmod

fs.fchmodSync

fs.fchown

fs.fchownSync

fs.fdatasync

fs.fdatasyncSync

fs.fstat

fs.fstatSync

fs.fsync

fs.fsyncSync

fs.ftruncate

fs.ftruncateSync

fs.futimes

fs.futimesSync

fs.lchmod

fs.lchmodSync

fs.lchown

fs.lchownSync

fs.link

fs.linkSync

fs.lstat

fs.lstatSync

fs.mkdir

fs.mkdirSync

fs.mkdtemp

fs.mkdtempSync

fs.open

fs.openSync

fs.read

fs.readFile

fs.readFileSync

fs.readSync

fs.readdir

fs.readdirSync

fs.readlink

fs.readlinkSync

fs.realpath

fs.realpathSync

fs.rename

fs.renameSync

fs.rmdir

fs.rmdirSync

fs.stat

fs.statSync

fs.symlink

fs.symlinkSync

fs.truncate

fs.truncateSync

fs.unlink

fs.unlinkSync

fs.unwatchFile

fs.utimes

fs.utimesSync

fs.watch

fs.watchFile

fs.write

fs.writeFile

fs.writeFileSync

fs.writeSync

fs.FSWatcher

fs.Stats

Notes

The server supports CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) by default. To disable CORS, pass { cors: false } when constructing the server:

const createServer = require ( "fs-remote/createServer" ); const server = createServer({ cors : false });

Examples

Check the examples folder for examples.

License

MIT