openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
frp

fs-readfile-promise

by shinnn
3.0.1 (see all)

Promisified version of fs.readFile

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62.3K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fs-readfile-promise

npm version Build Status Build status Coverage Status

Promisified version of fs.readFile

const readFilePromise = require('fs-readfile-promise');

(async () => {
  const buffer = await readPromise('path/to/a/file');
  buffer.toString(); //=> '... file contents ...'
})();

Based on the principle of modular programming, this module has only one functionality readFile, unlike other Promise-based file system modules. If you'd like to use a bunch of other fs methods in the Promise way, choose other modules such as q-io and promise-fs.

Installation

Use npm.

npm install fs-readfile-promise

API

const readFilePromise = require('fs-readfile-promise');

readFile(path [, options])

path: string Buffer Uint8Array URL integer
options: Object (fs.readFile options) or string (encoding)
Return: Promise<Buffer|string>

(async () => {
  await readFilePromise('src.txt'); //=> <Buffer 48 69 2e>
  await readFilePromise('src.txt', 'utf8'); //=> 'Hi.'
  await readFilePromise('src.txt', {encoding: 'base64'}); //=> 'SGku'
})();

License

ISC License © 2017 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial