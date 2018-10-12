Promisified version of fs.readFile

const readFilePromise = require ( 'fs-readfile-promise' ); ( async ( ) => { const buffer = await readPromise( 'path/to/a/file' ); buffer.toString(); })();

Based on the principle of modular programming, this module has only one functionality readFile , unlike other Promise-based file system modules. If you'd like to use a bunch of other fs methods in the Promise way, choose other modules such as q-io and promise-fs.

Installation

Use npm.

npm install fs-readfile-promise

API

const readFilePromise = require ( 'fs-readfile-promise' );

path: string Buffer Uint8Array URL integer

options: Object (fs.readFile options) or string (encoding)

Return: Promise<Buffer|string>

( async () => { await readFilePromise( 'src.txt' ); await readFilePromise( 'src.txt' , 'utf8' ); await readFilePromise( 'src.txt' , { encoding : 'base64' }); })();

License

ISC License © 2017 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe