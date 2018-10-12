Promisified version of
fs.readFile
const readFilePromise = require('fs-readfile-promise');
(async () => {
const buffer = await readPromise('path/to/a/file');
buffer.toString(); //=> '... file contents ...'
})();
Based on the principle of modular programming, this module has only one functionality
readFile, unlike other Promise-based file system modules. If you'd like to use a bunch of other
fs methods in the Promise way, choose other modules such as q-io and promise-fs.
npm install fs-readfile-promise
const readFilePromise = require('fs-readfile-promise');
path:
string
Buffer
Uint8Array
URL
integer
options:
Object (fs.readFile options) or
string (encoding)
Return:
Promise<Buffer|string>
(async () => {
await readFilePromise('src.txt'); //=> <Buffer 48 69 2e>
await readFilePromise('src.txt', 'utf8'); //=> 'Hi.'
await readFilePromise('src.txt', {encoding: 'base64'}); //=> 'SGku'
})();
fs.readFile with automatic BOM stripping, encoding validation and stringification
