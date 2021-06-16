Yet another filesystem helper based on node's fs module. This library exports everything from node's fs module but with some extra helpers.
npm install fs-plus
fs = require 'fs-plus'
getHomeDirectory()
Returns the absolute path to the home directory.
absolute(relativePath)
Make the given path absolute by resolving it against the current working directory.
relativePath: The string representing the relative path. If the
path is prefixed with '~', it will be expanded to the current user's home
directory.
normalize(pathToNormalize)
Normalize the given path treating a leading
~ segment as referring to the
home directory. This method does not query the filesystem.
pathToNormalize: The string containing the abnormal path. If the
path is prefixed with '~', it will be expanded to the current user's home
directory.
tildify(pathToTildify)
Convert an absolute path to tilde path on Linux and macOS: /Users/username/dev => ~/dev
pathToTildify: The string containing the full path.
getAppDataDirectory()
Get path to store application specific data.
String Returns the absolute path or null if platform isn't supported
~/Library/Application Support/
%AppData%
/var/lib
isAbsolute(pathToCheck)
Is the given path absolute?
pathToCheck: The relative or absolute path to check.
true if the path is absolute,
false otherwise.
existsSync(pathToCheck)
Returns
true if a file or folder at the specified path exists.
isDirectorySync(directoryPath)
Returns
true if the given path exists and is a directory.
isDirectory(directoryPath)
Asynchronously checks that the given path exists and is a directory.
isFileSync(filePath)
Returns true if the specified path exists and is a file.
isSymbolicLinkSync(symlinkPath)
Returns
true if the specified path is a symbolic link.
isSymbolicLink(symlinkPath, callback)
Calls back with
true if the specified path is a symbolic link.
isExecutableSync(pathToCheck)
Returns
true if the specified path is executable.
getSizeSync(pathToCheck)
Returns the size of the specified path.
listSync(rootPath, extensions)
Returns an Array with the paths of the files and directories contained within the directory path. It is not recursive.
rootPath: The absolute path to the directory to list.
extensions: An array of extensions to filter the results by. If none are
given, none are filtered (optional).
list(rootPath, extensions)
Asynchronously lists the files and directories in the given path. The listing is not recursive.
listTreeSync(rootPath)
Get all paths under the given path.
rootPath The {String} path to start at.
moveSync(source, target)
Moves the file or directory to the target synchronously.
removeSync(pathToRemove)
Removes the file or directory at the given path synchronously.
writeFileSync(filePath, content, options)
Open, write, flush, and close a file, writing the given content synchronously. It also creates the necessary parent directories.
writeFile(filePath, content, options, callback)
Open, write, flush, and close a file, writing the given content asynchronously. It also creates the necessary parent directories.
copySync(sourcePath, destinationPath)
Copies the given path recursively and synchronously.
makeTreeSync(directoryPath)
Create a directory at the specified path including any missing parent directories synchronously.
makeTree(directoryPath, callback)
Create a directory at the specified path including any missing parent directories asynchronously.
traverseTreeSync(rootPath, onFile, onDirectory)
Recursively walk the given path and execute the given functions synchronously.
rootPath: The string containing the directory to recurse into.
onFile: The function to execute on each file, receives a single argument
the absolute path.
onDirectory: The function to execute on each directory, receives a single
argument the absolute path (defaults to onFile). If this
function returns a falsy value then the directory is not
entered.
traverseTree(rootPath, onFile, onDirectory, onDone)
Public: Recursively walk the given path and execute the given functions asynchronously.
md5ForPath(pathToDigest)
Hashes the contents of the given file.
pathToDigest: The string containing the absolute path.
resolve(loadPaths, pathToResolve, extensions)
Finds a relative path among the given array of paths.
loadPaths: An array of absolute and relative paths to search.
pathToResolve The string containing the path to resolve.
extensions An array of extensions to pass to {resolveExtensions} in
which case pathToResolve should not contain an extension
(optional).
Returns the absolute path of the file to be resolved if it's found and undefined otherwise.
resolveOnLoadPath()
Like
.resolve but uses node's modules paths as the load paths to
search.
resolveExtension(pathToResolve, extensions)
Finds the first file in the given path which matches the extension in the order given.
pathToResolve: the string containing relative or absolute path of the
file in question without the extension or '.'.
extensions: the ordered array of extensions to try.
Returns the absolute path of the file if it exists with any of the given extensions, otherwise it's undefined.
isCompressedExtension(ext)
Returns true for extensions associated with compressed files.
isImageExtension(ext)
Returns true for extensions associated with image files.
isPdfExtension(ext)
Returns true for extensions associated with pdf files.
isBinaryExtension(ext)
Returns true for extensions associated with binary files.
isReadmePath(readmePath)
Returns true for files named similarily to 'README'
isMarkdownExtension(ext)
Returns true for extensions associated with Markdown files.
isCaseInsensitive()
Is the filesystem case insensitive?
Returns
true if case insensitive,
false otherwise.
isCaseSensitive()
Is the filesystem case sensitive?
Returns
true if case sensitive,
false otherwise.
statSyncNoException(path[, options])
Calls
fs.statSync, catching all exceptions raised. This method calls
fs.statSyncNoException when provided by the underlying
fs module (Electron < 3.0).
Returns
fs.Stats if the file exists,
false otherwise.
lstatSyncNoException(path[, options])
Calls
fs.lstatSync, catching all exceptions raised. This method calls
fs.lstatSyncNoException when provided by the underlying
fs module (Electron < 3.0).
Returns
fs.Stats if the file exists,
false otherwise.