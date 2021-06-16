fs plus

Yet another filesystem helper based on node's fs module. This library exports everything from node's fs module but with some extra helpers.

Using

npm install fs-plus

fs = require 'fs-plus'

Documentation

Returns the absolute path to the home directory.

Make the given path absolute by resolving it against the current working directory.

Params

String relativePath : The string representing the relative path. If the path is prefixed with '~', it will be expanded to the current user's home directory.

Return

String: The absolute path or the relative path if it's unable to determine its real path.

Normalize the given path treating a leading ~ segment as referring to the home directory. This method does not query the filesystem.

Params

String pathToNormalize : The string containing the abnormal path. If the path is prefixed with '~', it will be expanded to the current user's home directory.

Return

String Returns a normalized path.

Convert an absolute path to tilde path on Linux and macOS: /Users/username/dev => ~/dev

Params

String pathToTildify : The string containing the full path.

Return

String Returns a tildified path.

Get path to store application specific data.

Return

String Returns the absolute path or null if platform isn't supported macOS: ~/Library/Application Support/ Windows: %AppData% Linux: /var/lib



Is the given path absolute?

Params

String pathToCheck : The relative or absolute path to check.

Return

Bolean Returns true if the path is absolute, false otherwise.

Returns true if a file or folder at the specified path exists.

Returns true if the given path exists and is a directory.

Asynchronously checks that the given path exists and is a directory.

Returns true if the specified path exists and is a file.

Returns true if the specified path is a symbolic link.

Calls back with true if the specified path is a symbolic link.

Returns true if the specified path is executable.

Returns the size of the specified path.

Returns an Array with the paths of the files and directories contained within the directory path. It is not recursive.

Params

String rootPath : The absolute path to the directory to list.

: The absolute path to the directory to list. Array extensions : An array of extensions to filter the results by. If none are given, none are filtered (optional).

Asynchronously lists the files and directories in the given path. The listing is not recursive.

Get all paths under the given path.

Params

String rootPath The {String} path to start at.

Return

Array Returns an array of strings under the given path.

Moves the file or directory to the target synchronously.

Removes the file or directory at the given path synchronously.

Open, write, flush, and close a file, writing the given content synchronously. It also creates the necessary parent directories.

Open, write, flush, and close a file, writing the given content asynchronously. It also creates the necessary parent directories.

Copies the given path recursively and synchronously.

Create a directory at the specified path including any missing parent directories synchronously.

Create a directory at the specified path including any missing parent directories asynchronously.

Recursively walk the given path and execute the given functions synchronously.

Params

String rootPath : The string containing the directory to recurse into.

: The string containing the directory to recurse into. Function onFile : The function to execute on each file, receives a single argument the absolute path.

: The function to execute on each file, receives a single argument the absolute path. Function onDirectory : The function to execute on each directory, receives a single argument the absolute path (defaults to onFile). If this function returns a falsy value then the directory is not entered.

Public: Recursively walk the given path and execute the given functions asynchronously.

Hashes the contents of the given file.

Params

String pathToDigest : The string containing the absolute path.

Return

String Returns a string containing the MD5 hexadecimal hash.

Finds a relative path among the given array of paths.

Params

Array loadPaths : An array of absolute and relative paths to search.

: An array of absolute and relative paths to search. String pathToResolve The string containing the path to resolve.

The string containing the path to resolve. Array extensions An array of extensions to pass to {resolveExtensions} in which case pathToResolve should not contain an extension (optional).

Return

Returns the absolute path of the file to be resolved if it's found and undefined otherwise.

Like .resolve but uses node's modules paths as the load paths to search.

Finds the first file in the given path which matches the extension in the order given.

Params

String pathToResolve : the string containing relative or absolute path of the file in question without the extension or '.'.

: the string containing relative or absolute path of the file in question without the extension or '.'. Array extensions : the ordered array of extensions to try.

Return

Returns the absolute path of the file if it exists with any of the given extensions, otherwise it's undefined.

Returns true for extensions associated with compressed files.

Returns true for extensions associated with image files.

Returns true for extensions associated with pdf files.

Returns true for extensions associated with binary files.

Returns true for files named similarily to 'README'

Returns true for extensions associated with Markdown files.

Is the filesystem case insensitive? Returns true if case insensitive, false otherwise.

Is the filesystem case sensitive? Returns true if case sensitive, false otherwise.

Calls fs.statSync , catching all exceptions raised. This method calls fs.statSyncNoException when provided by the underlying fs module (Electron < 3.0). Returns fs.Stats if the file exists, false otherwise.