Node.js V8 native fs.promises. Written in TypeScript, sans every sync method. Async is the future!

Warning: This library no longer re-exports fs.promises! Be sure you are ready to update to v0.5.0.

Update: v0.5.0 is a trial release for v1.0.0. If nothing is found wrong in this version, it will be re-released as v1.0.0 🎉.

All fs-nextra methods return a promise exclusively. Requires minimum Node.js v12.12.0.

The full documentation can be found here: fs-nextra.js.org.

Credit

fs-nextra is heavily based on fs-extra , this module wouldn't be possible without it's author:

License

Licensed under MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-2020 BDISTIN