openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fn

fs-nextra

by BDISTIN
0.5.1 (see all)

Node.js fs.promises enhanced standard extra methods, atomic methods, and basic compression methods.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

FS-Nextra

npm

npm npm

Language grade: JavaScript Code Quality Unit Tests

Dependabot Status david david

Node.js V8 native fs.promises. Written in TypeScript, sans every sync method. Async is the future!

Docs

Warning: This library no longer re-exports fs.promises! Be sure you are ready to update to v0.5.0.

Update: v0.5.0 is a trial release for v1.0.0. If nothing is found wrong in this version, it will be re-released as v1.0.0 🎉.

All fs-nextra methods return a promise exclusively. Requires minimum Node.js v12.12.0.

The full documentation can be found here: fs-nextra.js.org.

Credit

fs-nextra is heavily based on fs-extra, this module wouldn't be possible without it's author:

License

Licensed under MIT

Copyright (c) 2017-2020 BDISTIN

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial