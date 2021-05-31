Node.js V8 native fs.promises. Written in TypeScript, sans every sync method. Async is the future!
Warning: This library no longer re-exports fs.promises! Be sure you are ready to update to v0.5.0.
Update: v0.5.0 is a trial release for v1.0.0. If nothing is found wrong in this version, it will be re-released as v1.0.0 🎉.
All
fs-nextra methods return a promise exclusively. Requires minimum Node.js v12.12.0.
The full documentation can be found here: fs-nextra.js.org.
fs-nextra is heavily based on
fs-extra, this module wouldn't be possible without it's author:
Licensed under MIT
Copyright (c) 2017-2020 BDISTIN