File system finder inspired by finder in Nette framework.

Installing

npm install fs-finder

Searching

There are two ways of searching for files or directories: synchronous and asynchronous .

Synchronous

Searching files in directory

var Finder = require ( 'fs-finder' ); var files = Finder.in( '/var/data/base-path' ).findFiles();

Searching directories

var directories = Finder. in (baseDir).findDirectories(); // returns array with directories 's names

Searching for files and directories

var paths = Finder. in (baseDir).find(); // returns array with fil e's and directories' s names

Asynchronous

If fs-finder find callback in find* methods, it will automatically use asynchronous searching.

Searching files in directory

Finder.in( '/var/data/base-path' ).findFiles( function ( files ) { console .log(files); });

Searching directories

Finder.in(baseDir).findDirectories( function ( directories ) { console .log(directories); });

Searching for files and directories

var paths = Finder.in(baseDir).find( function ( paths ) { console .log(paths); });

Recursive searching

var paths = Finder .from(baseDir). find ();

Path mask

var files = Finder.from(baseDir).findFiles( '*.coffee' );

or asynchronous:

Finder.from(baseDir).findFiles( '*.coffee' , function ( files ) { });

In this example fs finder looks for all files in base directories recursively with '.coffee' in their name. Asterisk is just shortcut for regexp '[0-9a-zA-Z/.-_ ]+' so you can also use regexp in mask.

Only thing what you have to do, is enclose your regex into <>.

var files = Finder. from (baseDir).findFiles( 'temp/<[0-9]+>.tmp' ); // files in temp directories with numbers in name and .tmp extension

Excluding

Same technique like path mask works also for excluding files or directories.

var files = Finder. from (baseDir). exclude ([ '/.git' ]).findFiles();

This code will return all files from base directory but not files beginning with .git or in .git directory. Also there you can use regular expressions or asterisk.

Filters

Filtering by file size

var files = Finder.from(baseDir).size( '>=' , 450 ).size( '<=' 500 ).findFiles();

Returns all files with size between 450B and 500B.

var files = Finder. from (baseDir).date( '>' , {minutes: 10 }).date( '<' , {minutes: 1 }).findFiles();

Returns all files which were modified between two and nine minutes ago. Date filter expecting literal object (you can see documentation in moment.js documentation) or string date representation in YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm format.

Custom filters

var filter = function (stat, path ) { if (( new Date ).getMinutes() === 42 ) { return true ; } else { return false ; } }); var files = Finder. from (baseDir). filter ( filter ).findFiles();

Returns all files if actual time is any hour with 42 minutes. Custom filters are anonymous function with stat file object parameter (documentation) and file name.

System and temp files

In default, fs-finder ignoring temp and system files, which are created for example by gedit editor and which have got ~ character in the end of file name or dot in the beginning.

var files = Finder.in(dir).showSystemFiles().findFiles()

Look in parent directories

Finder can also look for files in parent directories. There is used exclude method, so directories in which were your files already searched, will not be opened for searching again in their next parent directory if you are using from method.

Keep in mind that one of parent directories is also your disk root directory, so you can get list of all of your files or directories on disk which are accessible from your user account. To avoid this, you can set depth.

var files = Finder. in (dir).lookUp().findFiles( '5.log' ); // set depth with number of parent directories var files = Finder. in (dir).lookUp( 3 ).findFiles( '5.log' ); // set depth with path to top directory var files = Finder. in (dir).lookUp( '/var/stop/here' ).findFiles( '5.log' );

Find first

When you want to find first occur of some file or directory, you can use option findFirst . fs-finder will not look into all directories (for recursive searching) but stop when it will find first matching path.

If there is no matching path, null will be returned.

var file = Finder.from(dir).findFirst().findFiles( '<[0-9]{2}>' );

There is also shortcut:

var file = Finder.from(dir).findFile( '<[0-9]{2}>' );

or:

var directory = Finder.from(dir).findDirectory();

Tests

npm test

If you want to use fs-finder in your own tests, you can use it with fs-mock module, which is already build it.

For more information how to use it, please read documentation for fs-mock.

var fs = null ; beforeEach( function ( ) { fs = Finder.mock({ 'var' : { 'www' : { 'index.php' : '<?php echo "hello; ?>' } } }); }); afterEach( function ( ) { Finder.restore(); });

In fs variable is now mocked fs module, so if you need to use fs module in your tests, just use this one.

