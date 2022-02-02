fs-extra adds file system methods that aren't included in the native
fs module and adds promise support to the
fs methods. It also uses
graceful-fs to prevent
EMFILE errors. It should be a drop in replacement for
fs.
I got tired of including
mkdirp,
rimraf, and
ncp in most of my projects.
npm install fs-extra
fs-extra is a drop in replacement for native
fs. All methods in
fs are attached to
fs-extra. All
fs methods return promises if the callback isn't passed.
You don't ever need to include the original
fs module again:
const fs = require('fs') // this is no longer necessary
you can now do this:
const fs = require('fs-extra')
or if you prefer to make it clear that you're using
fs-extra and not
fs, you may want
to name your
fs variable
fse like so:
const fse = require('fs-extra')
you can also keep both, but it's redundant:
const fs = require('fs')
const fse = require('fs-extra')
Most methods are async by default. All async methods will return a promise if the callback isn't passed.
Sync methods on the other hand will throw if an error occurs.
Also Async/Await will throw an error if one occurs.
Example:
const fs = require('fs-extra')
// Async with promises:
fs.copy('/tmp/myfile', '/tmp/mynewfile')
.then(() => console.log('success!'))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
// Async with callbacks:
fs.copy('/tmp/myfile', '/tmp/mynewfile', err => {
if (err) return console.error(err)
console.log('success!')
})
// Sync:
try {
fs.copySync('/tmp/myfile', '/tmp/mynewfile')
console.log('success!')
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
}
// Async/Await:
async function copyFiles () {
try {
await fs.copy('/tmp/myfile', '/tmp/mynewfile')
console.log('success!')
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
}
}
copyFiles()
NOTE: You can still use the native Node.js methods. They are promisified and copied over to
fs-extra. See notes on
fs.read(),
fs.write(), &
fs.writev()
walk() and
walkSync()?
They were removed from
fs-extra in v2.0.0. If you need the functionality,
walk and
walkSync are available as separate packages,
klaw and
klaw-sync.
fse-cli allows you to run
fs-extra from a console or from npm scripts.
If you like TypeScript, you can use
fs-extra with it: https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped/tree/master/types/fs-extra
If you want to watch for changes to files or directories, then you should use chokidar.
fs-filesystem allows you to read the state of the filesystem of the host on which it is run. It returns information about both the devices and the partitions (volumes) of the system.
Wanna hack on
fs-extra? Great! Your help is needed! fs-extra is one of the most depended upon Node.js packages. This project
uses JavaScript Standard Style - if the name or style choices bother you,
you're gonna have to get over it :) If
standard is good enough for
npm, it's good enough for
fs-extra.
What's needed?
Note: If you make any big changes, you should definitely file an issue for discussion first.
fs-extra contains hundreds of tests.
npm run lint: runs the linter (standard)
npm run unit: runs the unit tests
npm test: runs both the linter and the tests
If you run the tests on the Windows and receive a lot of symbolic link
EPERM permission errors, it's
because on Windows you need elevated privilege to create symbolic links. You can add this to your Windows's
account by following the instructions here: http://superuser.com/questions/104845/permission-to-make-symbolic-links-in-windows-7
However, I didn't have much luck doing this.
Since I develop on Mac OS X, I use VMWare Fusion for Windows testing. I create a shared folder that I map to a drive on Windows.
I open the
Node.js command prompt and run as
Administrator. I then map the network drive running the following command:
net use z: "\\vmware-host\Shared Folders"
I can then navigate to my
fs-extra directory and run the tests.
I put a lot of thought into the naming of these functions. Inspired by @coolaj86's request. So he deserves much of the credit for raising the issue. See discussion(s) here:
First, I believe that in as many cases as possible, the Node.js naming schemes should be chosen. However, there are problems with the Node.js own naming schemes.
For example,
fs.readFile() and
fs.readdir(): the F is capitalized in File and the d is not capitalized in dir. Perhaps a bit pedantic, but they should still be consistent. Also, Node.js has chosen a lot of POSIX naming schemes, which I believe is great. See:
fs.mkdir(),
fs.rmdir(),
fs.chown(), etc.
We have a dilemma though. How do you consistently name methods that perform the following POSIX commands:
cp,
cp -r,
mkdir -p, and
rm -rf?
My perspective: when in doubt, err on the side of simplicity. A directory is just a hierarchical grouping of directories and files. Consider that for a moment. So when you want to copy it or remove it, in most cases you'll want to copy or remove all of its contents. When you want to create a directory, if the directory that it's suppose to be contained in does not exist, then in most cases you'll want to create that too.
So, if you want to remove a file or a directory regardless of whether it has contents, just call
fs.remove(path). If you want to copy a file or a directory whether it has contents, just call
fs.copy(source, destination). If you want to create a directory regardless of whether its parent directories exist, just call
fs.mkdirs(path) or
fs.mkdirp(path).
fs-extra wouldn't be possible without using the modules from the following authors:
Licensed under MIT
Copyright (c) 2011-2017 JP Richardson