API is stable. No tests at present but it seems to work fine!
This module is a drop-in replacement for the native node file system module and the augmented fs-extra module.
Additionally, it creates promisified versions of all
fs's and
fs-extra's async methods, using bluebird. These methods are named the same as the original
fs/
fs-extra methods with
'Async' added to the end of the method names.
So instead of:
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile(path, function(err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
You can now:
var fs = require('fs-extra-promise');
fs.readFileAsync(path).then(function(data) {
console.log(data);
});
All original
fs and
fs-extra methods are included unmodified.
isDirectory() methods
For convenience, additional methods
isDirectory(),
isDirectorySync() and
isDirectoryAsync() are provided.
These are are shortcuts for doing
fs.stat() followed by running
isDirectory() on the result returned by
stat().
usePromise() method
Creates a new instance of
fs-extra-promise, which uses the Promise implementation provided.
var Bluebird = require('bluebird');
var fs = require('fs-extra-promise').usePromise(Bluebird);
// now use `fs-extra-promise` in the usual way
var promise = fs.readFileAsync(path);
console.log(promise instanceof Bluebird); // true
This can be useful for:
cls
useFs() method
Creates a new instance of
fs-extra-promise, promisifying the provide version of fs-extra.
Most useful if you want to use a specific version of fs-extra.
var fs = require('fs-extra-promise').useFs(require('fs-extra'));
Use
npm test to run the tests. Use
npm run cover to check coverage.
There aren't any tests at present, except for running jshint on the code.
