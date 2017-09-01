Drop-in replacement for fs.existsSync with zero dependencies. Other libs I found either have crucial differences from fs.existsSync, or unnecessary dependencies. See README.md for more info.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install fs-exists-sync --save

Usage

var exists = require ( 'fs-exists-sync' ); console .log(exists( '.' )); console .log(exists(process.cwd())); console .log(exists( 'README.md' )); console .log(exists( 'foo.txt' )); console .log(exists( '' )); console .log(exists());

Why another "exists" lib?

I just want a simple replacement for fs.existsSync . Here is what I found:

path-exists: Has dependencies to support a promises API

fs-exists: async only

file-exists: returns false if the path exists but is a directory.

if the path exists but is a directory. exists: nothing to do with fs .

API

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on April 09, 2016.