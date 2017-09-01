Drop-in replacement for
fs.existsSyncwith zero dependencies. Other libs I found either have crucial differences from fs.existsSync, or unnecessary dependencies. See README.md for more info.
Install with npm:
$ npm install fs-exists-sync --save
var exists = require('fs-exists-sync');
console.log(exists('.'));
//=> true
console.log(exists(process.cwd()));
//=> true
console.log(exists('README.md'));
//=> true
console.log(exists('foo.txt'));
//=> false
console.log(exists(''));
//=> false
console.log(exists());
//=> false
I just want a simple replacement for
fs.existsSync. Here is what I found:
false if the path exists but is a directory.
fs.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
