fes

fs-exists-sync

by Jon Schlinkert
0.1.0 (see all)

Drop-in replacement for `fs.existsSync` with zero dependencies. Other libs I found either have crucial differences from fs.existsSync, or unnecessary dependencies. See README.md for more info.

Overview

Categories

Readme

fs-exists-sync

Drop-in replacement for fs.existsSync with zero dependencies. Other libs I found either have crucial differences from fs.existsSync, or unnecessary dependencies. See README.md for more info.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install fs-exists-sync --save

Usage

var exists = require('fs-exists-sync');

console.log(exists('.'));
//=> true
console.log(exists(process.cwd()));
//=> true
console.log(exists('README.md'));
//=> true
console.log(exists('foo.txt'));
//=> false
console.log(exists(''));
//=> false
console.log(exists());
//=> false

Why another "exists" lib?

I just want a simple replacement for fs.existsSync. Here is what I found:

API

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install verb && npm run docs

Or, if verb is installed globally:

$ verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on April 09, 2016.

