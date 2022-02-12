Filesystem (fs) chunk store that is abstract-chunk-store compliant

Install

npm install fs-chunk-store

Usage

Back the store with a single file

var FSChunkStore = require ( 'fs-chunk-store' ) var chunks = new FSChunkStore( 10 , { path : '/tmp/my_file' , length : 100 })

Back the store with multiple files

var FSChunkStore = require ( 'fs-chunk-store' ) var chunks = new FSChunkStore( 10 , { files : [ { path : 'folder/file1.txt' , length : 12 }, { path : 'folder/file2.txt' , length : 8 }, { path : 'folder/file3.txt' , length : 30 } ], path : 'C:/user/' })

Specifying a path to the store will create a folder in that path, and on destroy, will delete the folder along with all it's contents

put, get, close, destroy

chunks.put( 0 , Buffer.from( '0123456789' ), function ( err ) { if (err) throw err chunks.get( 0 , function ( err, chunk ) { if (err) throw err console .log(chunk) chunks.close( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err console .log( '/tmp/my_file file descriptor is closed' ) chunks.destroy( function ( err ) { if (err) throw err console .log( '/tmp/my_file file is deleted' ) }) }) }) })

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.