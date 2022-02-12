npm install fs-chunk-store
var FSChunkStore = require('fs-chunk-store')
var chunks = new FSChunkStore(10, {
path: '/tmp/my_file', // optional: path to file (default: temp file will be used)
length: 100 // optional: file length in bytes (default: file expands based on `put`s)
})
var FSChunkStore = require('fs-chunk-store')
var chunks = new FSChunkStore(10, {
files: [
{ path: 'folder/file1.txt', length: 12 },
{ path: 'folder/file2.txt', length: 8 },
{ path: 'folder/file3.txt', length: 30 }
],
path: 'C:/user/' // optional: if specified the file paths will be treated as relative, not absolute
})
Specifying a path to the store will create a folder in that path, and on destroy, will delete the folder along with all it's contents
chunks.put(0, Buffer.from('0123456789'), function (err) {
if (err) throw err
chunks.get(0, function (err, chunk) {
if (err) throw err
console.log(chunk) // '0123456789' as a buffer
chunks.close(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
console.log('/tmp/my_file file descriptor is closed')
chunks.destroy(function (err) {
if (err) throw err
console.log('/tmp/my_file file is deleted')
})
})
})
})
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.