fs-chunk-store

by webtorrent
2.0.4 (see all)

Filesystem (fs) chunk store that is abstract-chunk-store compliant

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

fs-chunk-store travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Filesystem (fs) chunk store that is abstract-chunk-store compliant

abstract chunk store

Install

npm install fs-chunk-store

Usage

Back the store with a single file

var FSChunkStore = require('fs-chunk-store')

var chunks = new FSChunkStore(10, {
  path: '/tmp/my_file', // optional: path to file (default: temp file will be used)
  length: 100 // optional: file length in bytes (default: file expands based on `put`s)
})

Back the store with multiple files

var FSChunkStore = require('fs-chunk-store')

var chunks = new FSChunkStore(10, {
  files: [
    { path: 'folder/file1.txt', length: 12 },
    { path: 'folder/file2.txt', length: 8 },
    { path: 'folder/file3.txt', length: 30 }
  ],
  path: 'C:/user/' // optional: if specified the file paths will be treated as relative, not absolute
})

Specifying a path to the store will create a folder in that path, and on destroy, will delete the folder along with all it's contents

put, get, close, destroy

chunks.put(0, Buffer.from('0123456789'), function (err) {
  if (err) throw err

  chunks.get(0, function (err, chunk) {
    if (err) throw err
    console.log(chunk) // '0123456789' as a buffer

    chunks.close(function (err) {
      if (err) throw err
      console.log('/tmp/my_file file descriptor is closed')

      chunks.destroy(function (err) {
        if (err) throw err
        console.log('/tmp/my_file file is deleted')
      })
    })
  })
})

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

