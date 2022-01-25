FS Capacitor is a filesystem buffer for finite node streams. It supports simultaneous read/write, and can be used to create multiple independent readable streams, each starting at the beginning of the buffer.
This is useful for file uploads and other situations where you want to avoid delays to the source stream, but have slow downstream transformations to apply:
import fs from "fs";
import http from "http";
import { WriteStream } from "fs-capacitor";
http.createServer((req, res) => {
const capacitor = new WriteStream();
const destination = fs.createWriteStream("destination.txt");
// pipe data to the capacitor
req.pipe(capacitor);
// read data from the capacitor
capacitor
.createReadStream()
.pipe(/* some slow Transform streams here */)
.pipe(destination);
// read data from the very beginning
setTimeout(() => {
capacitor.createReadStream().pipe(/* elsewhere */);
// you can destroy a capacitor as soon as no more read streams are needed
// without worrying if existing streams are fully consumed
capacitor.destroy();
}, 100);
});
It is especially important to use cases like
graphql-upload where server code may need to stash earler parts of a stream until later parts have been processed, and needs to attach multiple consumers at different times.
FS Capacitor creates its temporary files in the directory ideneified by
os.tmpdir() and attempts to remove them:
writeStream.destroy() has been called and all read streams are fully consumed or destroyed
Please do note that FS Capacitor does NOT release disk space as data is consumed, and therefore is not suitable for use with infinite streams or those larger than the filesystem.
FS Capacitor cleans up all of its temporary files before the process exits, by listening to the node process's
exit event. This event, however, is only emitted when the process is about to exit as a result of either:
When the node process receives a
SIGINT,
SIGTERM, or
SIGHUP signal and there is no handler, it will exit without emitting the
exit event.
Beginning in version 3, fs-capacitor will NOT listen for these signals. Instead, the application should handle these signals according to its own logic and call
process.exit() when it is ready to exit. This allows the application to implement its own graceful shutdown procedures, such as waiting for a stream to finish.
The following can be added to the application to ensure resources are cleaned up before a signal-induced exit:
function shutdown() {
// Any sync or async graceful shutdown procedures can be run before exiting…
process.exit(0);
}
process.on("SIGINT", shutdown);
process.on("SIGTERM", shutdown);
process.on("SIGHUP", shutdown);
WriteStream extends
stream.Writable
new WriteStream(options: WriteStreamOptions)
Create a new
WriteStream instance.
.createReadStream(options?: ReadStreamOptions): ReadStream
Create a new
ReadStream instance attached to the
WriteStream instance.
Calling
.createReadStream() on a released
WriteStream will throw a
ReadAfterReleasedError error.
Calling
.createReadStream() on a destroyed
WriteStream will throw a
ReadAfterDestroyedError error.
As soon as a
ReadStream ends or is closed (such as by calling
readStream.destroy()), it is detached from its
WriteStream.
.release(): void
Release the
WriteStream's claim on the underlying resources. Once called, destruction of underlying resources is performed as soon as all attached
ReadStreams are removed.
.destroy(error?: ?Error): void
Destroy the
WriteStream and all attached
ReadStreams. If
error is present, attached
ReadStreams are destroyed with the same error.
.highWaterMark?: number
Uses node's default of
16384 (16kb). Optional buffer size at which the writable stream will begin returning
false. See node's docs for
stream.Writable. For the curious, node has a guide on backpressure in streams.
.defaultEncoding
Uses node's default of
utf8. Optional default encoding to use when no encoding is specified as an argument to
stream.write(). See node's docs for
stream.Writable. Possible values depend on the version of node, and are defined in node's buffer implementation;
.tmpdir
Used node's
os.tmpdir by default. This function returns the directory used by fs-capacitor to store file buffers, and is intended primarily for testing and debugging.
ReadStream extends
stream.Readable;
.highWaterMark
Uses node's default of
16384 (16kb). Optional value to use as the readable stream's highWaterMark, specifying the number of bytes (for binary data) or characters (for strings) that will be bufferred into memory. See node's docs for
stream.Readable. For the curious, node has a guide on backpressure in streams.
.encoding
Uses node's default of
utf8. Optional encoding to use when the stream's output is desired as a string. See node's docs for
stream.Readable. Possible values depend on the version of node, and are defined in node's buffer implementation.