Perform file system operations with administrator privileges.
npm install fs-admin
This library uses PolicyKit to escalate privileges when calling
createWriteStream(path) on Linux. In particular, it will invoke
pkexec dd of=path to stream the desired bytes into the specified location.
Not all Linux distros may include PolicyKit as part of their standard installation. As such, it is recommended to make it an explicit dependency of your application package. The following is an example Debian control file that requires
policykit-1 to be installed as part of
my-application:
Package: my-application
Version: 1.0.0
Depends: policykit-1
When using this library as part of a Linux application, you may want to install a Policy as well. Although not mandatory, policy files allow customizing the behavior of
pkexec by e.g., displaying a custom password prompt or retaining admin privileges for a short period of time:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE policyconfig PUBLIC
"-//freedesktop//DTD PolicyKit Policy Configuration 1.0//EN"
"http://www.freedesktop.org/standards/PolicyKit/1.0/policyconfig.dtd">
<policyconfig>
<vendor>Your Application Name</vendor>
<action id="my-application.pkexec.dd">
<description gettext-domain="my-application">Admin privileges required</description>
<message gettext-domain="my-application">Please enter your password to save this file</message>
<annotate key="org.freedesktop.policykit.exec.path">/bin/dd</annotate>
<annotate key="org.freedesktop.policykit.exec.allow_gui">true</annotate>
<defaults>
<allow_any>auth_admin_keep</allow_any>
<allow_inactive>auth_admin_keep</allow_inactive>
<allow_active>auth_admin_keep</allow_active>
</defaults>
</action>
</policyconfig>
Policy files should be installed in
/usr/share/polkit-1/actions as part of your application's installation script.
For more information, you can find a complete example of requiring PolicyKit and distributing policy files in the Atom repository.