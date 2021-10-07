openbase logo
Readme

Security holding package

This package contained malicious code and was removed from the registry by the npm security team. A placeholder was published to ensure users are not affected in the future.

100
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the simplest libraries out there for filesystem interactions in NodeJS. Used it across quite a few projects and realized its power. Quite lightweight by itself and extremely fast. Recently it was also added to NodeJS core for its popularity.

2
sajinimarychandy
riginoommen
Vinay Saini
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Very helpful library to create or read file in nodejs. It gives many options like read or write as buffer or streams which is always helps to manage large files.

1
souravsingh872
shrpande
4 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I don't prefer to use this Fs module which is externally offered as it has some major security concerns. Reason is from the application we are explicitly granting the shell access and there is a great possibility for the security breach. Instead of this 3rd party package I would suggest to use native node.js file system implementation.

0
Sajini Mary Chandy
6 months ago

Fs is a great addition in the nodejs. This actually helps to interact with the files from the application level. This utility gives the power to the nodejs to work out of application context. I have used fs in few of my projects, it is quite fast. Instead of using the external fs module I prefer to use the internal fs module of nodejs

0
Whysorush
Hello World I Follow Mean stack Technology love to dig new features and explore some logics which seems not doable obviously by me…
9 months ago

I have been using npm fs as it helped me in managing my large files and buffers as it helped in reading and writing files. thankyou community for this package.

0

