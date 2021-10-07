Sayak Sarkar ● Pune, India ● 196 Rating s ● 109 Review s ● Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer. 6 months ago Easy to Use Performant One of the simplest libraries out there for filesystem interactions in NodeJS. Used it across quite a few projects and realized its power. Quite lightweight by itself and extremely fast. Recently it was also added to NodeJS core for its popularity. 2

Vinay Saini ● Mohali ● 23 Rating s ● 68 Review s ● 10 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant Responsive Maintainers Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Very helpful library to create or read file in nodejs. It gives many options like read or write as buffer or streams which is always helps to manage large files.

shrpande ● 45 Rating s ● 39 Review s ● 4 months ago Great Documentation Easy to Use I don't prefer to use this Fs module which is externally offered as it has some major security concerns. Reason is from the application we are explicitly granting the shell access and there is a great possibility for the security breach. Instead of this 3rd party package I would suggest to use native node.js file system implementation.

Sajini Mary Chandy ● Pune ● 40 Rating s ● 30 Review s ● 6 months ago Fs is a great addition in the nodejs. This actually helps to interact with the files from the application level. This utility gives the power to the nodejs to work out of application context. I have used fs in few of my projects, it is quite fast. Instead of using the external fs module I prefer to use the internal fs module of nodejs