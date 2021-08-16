FruitMachine

A lightweight component layout engine for client and server.

FruitMachine is designed to build rich interactive layouts from modular, reusable components. It's light and unopinionated so that it can be applied to almost any layout problem. FruitMachine is currently powering the FT Web App.

var Apple = fruitmachine.define({ name : 'apple' , template : function ( ) { return 'hello' } }); var apple = new Apple(); apple.render(); apple.el.outerHTML;

Installation

npm install fruitmachine

or

bower install fruitmachine

or

Download the pre-built version (~2k gzipped).

Examples

Documentation

Tests

With PhantomJS

npm install npm test

Without PhantomJS

$ node_modules/.bin/buster- static

...then visit http://localhost:8282/ in browser

Author

Wilson Page - @wilsonpage

Contributors

Wilson Page - @wilsonpage

- @wilsonpage Matt Andrews - @matthew-andrews

License

Credits and collaboration

FruitMachine is largely unmaintained/finished. All open source code released by FT Labs is licenced under the MIT licence. We welcome comments, feedback and suggestions. Please feel free to raise an issue or pull request.