Frow is an open source HTML and CSS framework for creating quick & responsive projects on the web, powered by Flexbox.
Please view the extensive, full documentation at: FrowCSS.com
Refer to the Getting Started Guide for full instructions.
NPM:
npm install frow
CDN:
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<title>Frow Project</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/frow@3/dist/frow.min.css">
...
</head>
...
</html>
Cody Sherman