Flexbox Toolkit & Grid

Frow CSS

Frow is an open source HTML and CSS framework for creating quick & responsive projects on the web, powered by Flexbox.

Documentation & Features

Please view the extensive, full documentation at: FrowCSS.com

Installation

Refer to the Getting Started Guide for full instructions.

NPM:

npm install frow

CDN:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no" > < title > Frow Project </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/frow@3/dist/frow.min.css" > ... </ head > ... </ html >

Creator

Cody Sherman