frow

by Beg-in
4.0.0 (see all)

Flexbox Toolkit & Grid

Documentation
409

GitHub Stars

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Flexbox Toolkit & Grid

Frow CSS

Frow is an open source HTML and CSS framework for creating quick & responsive projects on the web, powered by Flexbox.

Documentation & Features

Please view the extensive, full documentation at: FrowCSS.com

Installation

Refer to the Getting Started Guide for full instructions.

NPM:

npm install frow

CDN:

<!doctype html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
    <title>Frow Project</title>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/frow@3/dist/frow.min.css">
    ...
  </head>
  ...
</html>

Creator

Cody Sherman

