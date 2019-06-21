❄️ Add a live frosted glass blur effect over any type of web content, including text. ️️
npm install frosted-glass --save
<script src='node_modules/frosted-glass/dist/frostedglass.js'></script>
frosted-glass-container element
frosted-glass element that should have a blur effect applied
<frosted-glass-container>
<h1>Welcome!</h1>
<frosted-glass>
<div class="nav-content">Nav content</div>
</frosted-glass>
</frosted-glass-container>
frosted-glass
blur-amount - specifies the blur amount applied
overlay-color - adds an overlay on top of the blur
frosted-glass-container
stretch - ensures that edges get blurred by stretching the container dimentions by 5%;
<frosted-glass-container stretch="true">
<frosted-glass blur-amount="5px" overlay-color="ffffff52"></frosted-glass>
</frosted-glass-container>
frosted-glass is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.