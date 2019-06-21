Frosted Glass

❄️ Add a live frosted glass blur effect over any type of web content, including text. ️️

Demos

Install

npm install frosted-glass --save

Setup

Add a script tag in the head of your index.html

< script src = 'node_modules/frosted-glass/dist/frostedglass.js' > </ script >

Usage

Add a frosted-glass-container element

element Add a child frosted-glass element that should have a blur effect applied

< frosted-glass-container > < h1 > Welcome! </ h1 > < frosted-glass > < div class = "nav-content" > Nav content </ div > </ frosted-glass > </ frosted-glass-container >

Optional properties

blur-amount - specifies the blur amount applied

- specifies the blur amount applied overlay-color - adds an overlay on top of the blur

stretch - ensures that edges get blurred by stretching the container dimentions by 5%;

Example

< frosted-glass-container stretch = "true" > < frosted-glass blur-amount = "5px" overlay-color = "ffffff52" > </ frosted-glass > </ frosted-glass-container >

License

frosted-glass is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.