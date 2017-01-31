openbase logo
frontnote

by せーぶる
2.0.5

Node.jsを使ったスタイルガイドジェネレーター

Readme

FrontNote

FrontNote

StyleGuide Generator Node.jsを使ったスタイルガイドジェネレーター

Usage - 使い方

First, install frontnote:

npm install frontnote --save-dev

var FrontNote = require('frontnote');
var note = new FrontNote({
    out: './docs'
});
note.render('path/**/*.css').subscribe(function() {
    //callback
});

Plugins - プラグイン

API

FrontNote(options);

options

Type: Object Default value: {}

Option. Please see options section for more information.

オプション 詳しくはオプションの項をご覧ください。

note.render(files,callback);

files

@Required
Type: String | Array
Pattern to be matched.
Please see the minimatch documentation for more details.

マッチさせたいパターン
詳しくはminimatchのドキュメントをご覧ください。

callback

Type: Function Default value: null

Call this function when generated style guide.

スタイルガイドが生成された後に実行するされる関数

Option - オプション

options.title

Type: String Default value: StyleGuide

Title of StyleGuide.

スタイルガイドのタイトル

ログを詳細に表示します

options.overview

Type: String Default value: __dirname + '/styleguide.md''

StyleGuide overview file's path. Overview file is required Markdown format.

index.htmlに表示するオーバービューファイル(マークダウン)のパス
オーバービューファイルはマークダウン形式です。

options.template

Type: String Default value: __dirname + '/template''

StyleGuide template path.

スタイルガイドのテンプレートパス

options.includeAssetPath

Type: String Default value: assets/**/*

The path of the file you want to copy the generated directory.

生成されたディレクトリにコピーしたいファイルパス

options.out

Type: String Default value: ./frontnote

Directory in which to generate a style guide.

options.css

Type: String|Array Default value: ./style.css

Path of CSS that you want to read in HTML. In the array or string.

HTMLに読み込みたいCSSのパス。文字列または配列で指定します。

options.script

Type: String|Array Default value: null

Path of JS that you want to read in HTML. In the array or string.

HTMLに読み込みたいJSのパス。文字列または配列で指定します。

options.clean

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Clean files and folder from options.out directory.

出力先ディレクトリとファイルを削除します。

options.verbose

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Display a detailed log

ログを詳細に表示します

options.params

Type: Object Default value: {}

Custom variables for using ejs templates.

ejsテンプレート内で使う任意の変数を定義できます。

Template - テンプレート

frontnote-template

テンプレートはfrontnote-templateを参考にカスタマイズできます

Comment Style - コメントの書き方

File overview - ファイル概要

Only 1 comment block in a file.
１ファイルに１つき１ブロックだけ記述できます。

/*
#overview
fileoverview title

fileoverview comment
*/

Section - セクション

Section of style guide. '@' means attribute of this section. (ex. @deprecated @todo)

各スタイルごとに記述します。
@をつけるとこのセクションに属性ラベルをつけることができます（例: @非推奨, @todo）

/*
#styleguide
style title

style comment.

@deprecated
@非推奨
@todo
@your-attribute

```
sample code here.
```
*/

Color Pallet - カラーパレット

Create color guide カラーガイドを作成します。

/*
#colors

@primary #996600
@secondary #333
@color-name color-code
*/

Test

npm install
npm test

