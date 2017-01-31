StyleGuide Generator Node.jsを使ったスタイルガイドジェネレーター
First, install
frontnote:
npm install frontnote --save-dev
var FrontNote = require('frontnote');
var note = new FrontNote({
out: './docs'
});
note.render('path/**/*.css').subscribe(function() {
//callback
});
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
Option. Please see options section for more information.
オプション 詳しくはオプションの項をご覧ください。
@Required
Type:
String | Array
Pattern to be matched.
Please see the minimatch documentation for more details.
マッチさせたいパターン
詳しくはminimatchのドキュメントをご覧ください。
Type:
Function
Default value:
null
Call this function when generated style guide.
スタイルガイドが生成された後に実行するされる関数
Type:
String
Default value:
StyleGuide
Title of StyleGuide.
スタイルガイドのタイトル
ログを詳細に表示します
Type:
String
Default value:
__dirname + '/styleguide.md''
StyleGuide overview file's path. Overview file is required Markdown format.
index.htmlに表示するオーバービューファイル(マークダウン)のパス
オーバービューファイルはマークダウン形式です。
Type:
String
Default value:
__dirname + '/template''
StyleGuide template path.
スタイルガイドのテンプレートパス
Type:
String
Default value:
assets/**/*
The path of the file you want to copy the generated directory.
生成されたディレクトリにコピーしたいファイルパス
Type:
String
Default value:
./frontnote
Directory in which to generate a style guide.
Type:
String|Array
Default value:
./style.css
Path of CSS that you want to read in HTML. In the array or string.
HTMLに読み込みたいCSSのパス。文字列または配列で指定します。
Type:
String|Array
Default value:
null
Path of JS that you want to read in HTML. In the array or string.
HTMLに読み込みたいJSのパス。文字列または配列で指定します。
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Clean files and folder from options.out directory.
出力先ディレクトリとファイルを削除します。
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Display a detailed log
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
Custom variables for using ejs templates.
ejsテンプレート内で使う任意の変数を定義できます。
テンプレートはfrontnote-templateを参考にカスタマイズできます
Only 1 comment block in a file.
１ファイルに１つき１ブロックだけ記述できます。
/*
#overview
fileoverview title
fileoverview comment
*/
Section of style guide. '@' means attribute of this section. (ex. @deprecated @todo)
各スタイルごとに記述します。
@をつけるとこのセクションに属性ラベルをつけることができます（例: @非推奨, @todo）
/*
#styleguide
style title
style comment.
@deprecated
@非推奨
@todo
@your-attribute
```
sample code here.
```
*/
Create color guide カラーガイドを作成します。
/*
#colors
@primary #996600
@secondary #333
@color-name color-code
*/
npm install
npm test