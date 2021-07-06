Webpack Loader for Front Matter files (.md) which returns:
This FrontMatter markdown file
something.md:
---
subject: Hello
tags:
- tag1
- tag2
---
# Title
message
is loadable as:
import fm from "something.md"
fm.attributes // FrontMatter attributes => { subject: "Hello", tags: ["tag1", "tag2"] }
fm.html // Compiled markdown as HTML => "<h1>Title</h1>\n<p>message</p>\n"
fm.react // Component function for React which renders compiled markdown (Disabled as default)
fm.vue.component // Extendable component object for Vue which renders compiled markdown (Disabled as default)
📚 See the documentation for the further detail.
The loader got the breaking changes in the latest major update. The article which you referred might premise on the old version. Check the installed version, if that says
1.x.y, see this guide.