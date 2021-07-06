openbase logo
fml

frontmatter-markdown-loader

by Kengo Hamasaki
3.6.3 (see all)

📝 Webpack Loader for: FrontMatter (.md) -> HTML + Attributes (+ React/Vue Component)

Overview

Readme

frontmatter-markdown-loader

npm GitHub Workflow Status

Webpack Loader for Front Matter files (.md) which returns:

This FrontMatter markdown file something.md:

---
subject: Hello
tags:
  - tag1
  - tag2
---
# Title

message

is loadable as:

import fm from "something.md"

fm.attributes // FrontMatter attributes => { subject: "Hello", tags: ["tag1", "tag2"] }
fm.html // Compiled markdown as HTML => "<h1>Title</h1>\n<p>message</p>\n"
fm.react // Component function for React which renders compiled markdown (Disabled as default)
fm.vue.component // Extendable component object for Vue which renders compiled markdown (Disabled as default)

📚 See the documentation for the further detail.

🔰 You have trouble with missing object?

The loader got the breaking changes in the latest major update. The article which you referred might premise on the old version. Check the installed version, if that says 1.x.y, see this guide.

Samples

Inspired/Referred

License

