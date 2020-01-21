Data-driven forms that let you focus on what matters: your application.
Provide a
GraphQL mutation and
<Frontier/> will do the rest for you.
Both fast to use and performant ⚡!
➡️ See all capabilites by watching the introduction talk from React Europe 2019!
import gql from "graphql-tag";
import { Frontier } from "frontier-forms";
import { myApplicationKit } from "./uiKit";
import { client } from "./apollo-client";
const mutation = gql`
mutation($user: User!) {
createUser(user: $user) { id }
}
`;
<Frontier
client={client}
mutation={mutation}
uiKit={myApplicationKit}
/>
You already know how to use Frontier, because it works like other form libraries.
More, Frontier will bring you the full data lifecycle management, with zero configuration.
Just define your Application Frontier UI-kit.
Then, take advantage of the UI-kit full rendering feature to bring consistent UX to your users.
Choose your way to build forms, with or without Frontier UI-kit.
Frontier will adapt to your needs.
In order to use Frontier, you will need:
react (
^16.8.6)
apollo-client (
^2.5.1)
graphql-tag (
^2.10.1)
Then, install
frontier-forms:
yarn add frontier-forms
OR
npm i frontier-forms