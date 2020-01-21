Frontier forms

Data-driven forms that let you focus on what matters: your application.

Provide a GraphQL mutation and <Frontier/> will do the rest for you.

Both fast to use and performant ⚡!

➡️ See all capabilites by watching the introduction talk from React Europe 2019!

import gql from "graphql-tag" ; import { Frontier } from "frontier-forms" ; import { myApplicationKit } from "./uiKit" ; import { client } from "./apollo-client" ; const mutation = gql ` mutation($user: User!) { createUser(user: $user) { id } } ` ; < Frontier client = {client} mutation = {mutation} uiKit = {myApplicationKit} />

Simple You already know how to use Frontier , because it works like other form libraries.

More, Frontier will bring you the full data lifecycle management, with zero configuration .

Scalable Just define your Application Frontier UI-kit .

Then, take advantage of the UI-kit full rendering feature to bring consistent UX to your users.

Iterative Choose your way to build forms, with or without Frontier UI-kit.

Frontier will adapt to your needs.

Installation

In order to use Frontier, you will need:

react ( ^16.8.6 )

( ) apollo-client ( ^2.5.1 )

( ) graphql-tag ( ^2.10.1 )

Then, install frontier-forms :

yarn add frontier-forms

OR