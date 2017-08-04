An Express.js-Style router for the front-end.
Code the front-end like the back-end. Same language same framework.
import frontexpress from 'frontexpress';
// Front-end application
const app = frontexpress();
// handles http 401
app.use((req, res, next) => {
if (res.status === 401) {
window.alert('You are not authenticated! Please sign in.');
} else {
next();
}
});
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
document.querySelector('.content').innerHTML = 'Hello World!';
});
app.post('/login/:user', (req, res) => {
document.querySelector('.content').innerHTML = `Welcome ${req.params.user}!`;
});
// start listening front-end requests (emitted/received)
app.listen();
✔️ You already know ExpressJS then you know FrontExpress
✔️ Simple, minimal core extendable through plugins
✔️ Lighweight framework
✔️ Build your front-end application by handling routes
✔️ Ideal for Single Page Application
✔️ Manage ajax requests and browser history
$ npm install frontexpress
$ bower install frontexpress
On jsDelivr
Clone the repository:
$ git clone git@github.com:camelaissani/frontexpress.git
$ cd frontexpress
Install the dependencies and run the test suite:
$ npm install
$ npm test