An Express.js-Style router for the front-end.

Code the front-end like the back-end. Same language same framework.

frontexpress demo

import frontexpress from 'frontexpress' ; const app = frontexpress(); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { if (res.status === 401 ) { window .alert( 'You are not authenticated! Please sign in.' ); } else { next(); } }); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { document .querySelector( '.content' ).innerHTML = 'Hello World!' ; }); app.post( '/login/:user' , (req, res) => { document .querySelector( '.content' ).innerHTML = `Welcome ${req.params.user} !` ; }); app.listen();

Features

✔️ You already know ExpressJS then you know FrontExpress

✔️ Simple, minimal core extendable through plugins

✔️ Lighweight framework

✔️ Build your front-end application by handling routes

✔️ Ideal for Single Page Application

✔️ Manage ajax requests and browser history

Installation

From npm repository

$ npm install frontexpress

From bower repository

$ bower install frontexpress

From CDN

On jsDelivr

Documentation

Website and Documentation

Tests

Clone the repository:

$ git clone git@github.com:camelaissani/frontexpress.git $ cd frontexpress

Install the dependencies and run the test suite:

$ npm install $ npm test

License

MIT