fro

frontexpress

by Camel Aissani
1.2.1 (see all)

An Express.js-Style router for the front-end

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

frontexpress

An Express.js-Style router for the front-end.

Code the front-end like the back-end. Same language same framework.

frontexpress demo

Build Status Code Climate Coverage Status dependencies Size Shield npm

import frontexpress from 'frontexpress';

// Front-end application
const app = frontexpress();

// handles http 401
app.use((req, res, next)  => {
    if (res.status === 401) {
        window.alert('You are not authenticated! Please sign in.');
    } else {
        next();
    }
});

app.get('/', (req, res) => {
    document.querySelector('.content').innerHTML = 'Hello World!';
});

app.post('/login/:user', (req, res) => {
    document.querySelector('.content').innerHTML = `Welcome ${req.params.user}!`;
});

// start listening front-end requests (emitted/received)
app.listen();

Features

✔️ You already know ExpressJS then you know FrontExpress

✔️ Simple, minimal core extendable through plugins

✔️ Lighweight framework

✔️ Build your front-end application by handling routes

✔️ Ideal for Single Page Application

✔️ Manage ajax requests and browser history

Installation

From npm repository

$ npm install frontexpress

From bower repository

$ bower install frontexpress

From CDN

On jsDelivr

Documentation

Website and Documentation

Tests

Clone the repository:

$ git clone git@github.com:camelaissani/frontexpress.git
$ cd frontexpress

Install the dependencies and run the test suite:

$ npm install
$ npm test

License

MIT

