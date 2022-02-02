Basic HTTP cookie parser and serializer for HTTP servers.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install cookie
var cookie = require('cookie');
Parse an HTTP
Cookie header string and returning an object of all cookie name-value pairs.
The
str argument is the string representing a
Cookie header value and
options is an
optional object containing additional parsing options.
var cookies = cookie.parse('foo=bar; equation=E%3Dmc%5E2');
// { foo: 'bar', equation: 'E=mc^2' }
cookie.parse accepts these properties in the options object.
Specifies a function that will be used to decode a cookie's value. Since the value of a cookie has a limited character set (and must be a simple string), this function can be used to decode a previously-encoded cookie value into a JavaScript string or other object.
The default function is the global
decodeURIComponent, which will decode any URL-encoded
sequences into their byte representations.
note if an error is thrown from this function, the original, non-decoded cookie value will be returned as the cookie's value.
Serialize a cookie name-value pair into a
Set-Cookie header string. The
name argument is the
name for the cookie, the
value argument is the value to set the cookie to, and the
options
argument is an optional object containing additional serialization options.
var setCookie = cookie.serialize('foo', 'bar');
// foo=bar
cookie.serialize accepts these properties in the options object.
Specifies the value for the
Domain
Set-Cookie attribute. By default, no
domain is set, and most clients will consider the cookie to apply to only the current domain.
Specifies a function that will be used to encode a cookie's value. Since value of a cookie has a limited character set (and must be a simple string), this function can be used to encode a value into a string suited for a cookie's value.
The default function is the global
encodeURIComponent, which will encode a JavaScript string
into UTF-8 byte sequences and then URL-encode any that fall outside of the cookie range.
Specifies the
Date object to be the value for the
Expires
Set-Cookie attribute.
By default, no expiration is set, and most clients will consider this a "non-persistent cookie" and
will delete it on a condition like exiting a web browser application.
note the cookie storage model specification states that if both
expires and
maxAge are set, then
maxAge takes precedence, but it is possible not all clients by obey this,
so if both are set, they should point to the same date and time.
Specifies the
boolean value for the
HttpOnly
Set-Cookie attribute. When truthy,
the
HttpOnly attribute is set, otherwise it is not. By default, the
HttpOnly attribute is not set.
note be careful when setting this to
true, as compliant clients will not allow client-side
JavaScript to see the cookie in
document.cookie.
Specifies the
number (in seconds) to be the value for the
Max-Age
Set-Cookie attribute.
The given number will be converted to an integer by rounding down. By default, no maximum age is set.
note the cookie storage model specification states that if both
expires and
maxAge are set, then
maxAge takes precedence, but it is possible not all clients by obey this,
so if both are set, they should point to the same date and time.
Specifies the value for the
Path
Set-Cookie attribute. By default, the path
is considered the "default path".
Specifies the
boolean or
string to be the value for the
SameSite
Set-Cookie attribute.
true will set the
SameSite attribute to
Strict for strict same site enforcement.
false will not set the
SameSite attribute.
'lax' will set the
SameSite attribute to
Lax for lax same site enforcement.
'none' will set the
SameSite attribute to
None for an explicit cross-site cookie.
'strict' will set the
SameSite attribute to
Strict for strict same site enforcement.
More information about the different enforcement levels can be found in the specification.
note This is an attribute that has not yet been fully standardized, and may change in the future. This also means many clients may ignore this attribute until they understand it.
Specifies the
boolean value for the
Secure
Set-Cookie attribute. When truthy,
the
Secure attribute is set, otherwise it is not. By default, the
Secure attribute is not set.
note be careful when setting this to
true, as compliant clients will not send the cookie back to
the server in the future if the browser does not have an HTTPS connection.
The following example uses this module in conjunction with the Node.js core HTTP server to prompt a user for their name and display it back on future visits.
var cookie = require('cookie');
var escapeHtml = require('escape-html');
var http = require('http');
var url = require('url');
function onRequest(req, res) {
// Parse the query string
var query = url.parse(req.url, true, true).query;
if (query && query.name) {
// Set a new cookie with the name
res.setHeader('Set-Cookie', cookie.serialize('name', String(query.name), {
httpOnly: true,
maxAge: 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 // 1 week
}));
// Redirect back after setting cookie
res.statusCode = 302;
res.setHeader('Location', req.headers.referer || '/');
res.end();
return;
}
// Parse the cookies on the request
var cookies = cookie.parse(req.headers.cookie || '');
// Get the visitor name set in the cookie
var name = cookies.name;
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/html; charset=UTF-8');
if (name) {
res.write('<p>Welcome back, <b>' + escapeHtml(name) + '</b>!</p>');
} else {
res.write('<p>Hello, new visitor!</p>');
}
res.write('<form method="GET">');
res.write('<input placeholder="enter your name" name="name"> <input type="submit" value="Set Name">');
res.end('</form>');
}
http.createServer(onRequest).listen(3000);
$ npm test
$ npm run bench
> cookie@0.4.1 bench
> node benchmark/index.js
node@16.13.1
v8@9.4.146.24-node.14
uv@1.42.0
zlib@1.2.11
brotli@1.0.9
ares@1.18.1
modules@93
nghttp2@1.45.1
napi@8
llhttp@6.0.4
openssl@1.1.1l+quic
cldr@39.0
icu@69.1
tz@2021a
unicode@13.0
ngtcp2@0.1.0-DEV
nghttp3@0.1.0-DEV
> node benchmark/parse-top.js
cookie.parse - top sites
15 tests completed.
parse accounts.google.com x 504,358 ops/sec ±6.55% (171 runs sampled)
parse apple.com x 1,369,991 ops/sec ±0.84% (189 runs sampled)
parse cloudflare.com x 360,669 ops/sec ±3.75% (182 runs sampled)
parse docs.google.com x 521,496 ops/sec ±4.90% (180 runs sampled)
parse drive.google.com x 553,514 ops/sec ±0.59% (189 runs sampled)
parse en.wikipedia.org x 286,052 ops/sec ±0.62% (188 runs sampled)
parse linkedin.com x 178,817 ops/sec ±0.61% (192 runs sampled)
parse maps.google.com x 284,585 ops/sec ±0.68% (188 runs sampled)
parse microsoft.com x 161,230 ops/sec ±0.56% (192 runs sampled)
parse play.google.com x 352,144 ops/sec ±1.01% (181 runs sampled)
parse plus.google.com x 275,204 ops/sec ±7.78% (156 runs sampled)
parse support.google.com x 339,493 ops/sec ±1.02% (191 runs sampled)
parse www.google.com x 286,110 ops/sec ±0.90% (191 runs sampled)
parse youtu.be x 548,557 ops/sec ±0.60% (184 runs sampled)
parse youtube.com x 545,293 ops/sec ±0.65% (191 runs sampled)
> node benchmark/parse.js
cookie.parse - generic
6 tests completed.
simple x 1,266,646 ops/sec ±0.65% (191 runs sampled)
decode x 838,413 ops/sec ±0.60% (191 runs sampled)
unquote x 877,820 ops/sec ±0.72% (189 runs sampled)
duplicates x 516,680 ops/sec ±0.61% (191 runs sampled)
10 cookies x 156,874 ops/sec ±0.52% (189 runs sampled)
100 cookies x 14,663 ops/sec ±0.53% (191 runs sampled)