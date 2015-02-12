Frontend.md looks at your frontend source code and generates a markdown file (called, predictably, FRONTEND.md) outlining the folder/file structure together with any topline comments. It's not a complete documentation system or styleguide generator. Rather it's designed to be a very simple tool which you can use on new or existing projects to get a high level view of how the code is laid out.
Below is a very simple example output for a stylesheets folder. The file descriptions (i.e. "# App Structure" etc) are pulled automatically from the first comment in each file (look in
test/source for examples).
source/
|
|- stylesheets/
| |- app.scss _____________________ # App Structure
|
| |- modules/
| |- _footer.scss _______________ # Footer
| |- _header.scss _______________ # Header
|
| |- base/
| |- _base.scss _________________ # Base styles
| |- _mixins.scss _______________ # Sass Mixins
| |- _type.scss _________________ # Typography
| |- _variables.scss ____________ # Variables
Frontend.md is available via npm, so you'll need node installed. Once that's done, install with:
npm install frontend-md -g
In the root directory of your project name sure there is a
package.json file with the following attributes:
{
"frontend": {
"name": "YOUR PROJECT NAME",
"stylesheets": "RELATIVE/PATH/TO/STYLESHEETS/FOLDER",
"javascripts": "RELATIVE/PATH/TO/JAVASCRIPTS/FOLDER"
}
}
Change the values above then generate your
FRONTEND.md file by running
frontend-md from the root of your project:
All being well, you'll see something like this:
✔ Found package.json...
✔ Found javascripts & stylesheets folders...
✔ FRONTEND.md successfully created :-)
This is a very simple project and is held together by bits of string and sticky tape in some places, so if you find bugs please create an issue. Also any contributions or feature suggestions are very gratefully received!
Currently compatible with the following file extensions:
Frontend Hound logo is courtesy of Tom Judd.