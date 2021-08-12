Easily manage your frontend dependencies in package.json : Install node modules and copy desired files to each directory. You can use all frontendDependencies also in the backend (isomorph JavaScript).

NOTE: There is a breaking change from Version 0.4.0 to 1.0.0 . Be sure to update your projects to the new syntax!

Example

Your package.json:

{ "name" : "frontend-dependencies-test" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "devDependencies" : { "shelljs" : "0.7.4" }, "frontendDependencies" : { "target" : "static/" , "packages" : { "jquery" : { "version" : "3.1.0" , "src" : "dist/jquery.min.js" }, "normalize.css" : { "version" : "4.2.0" , "src" : "normalize.css" } } } }

Your target folder in your project will look like:

project | | _ static | | _ jquery. min .js | | _ normalize.css |

Full example

{ "name" : "frontend-dependencies-test" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "frontend-dependencies test project" , "main" : "index.js" , "author" : "Matias Surdi <matias@surdi.net>" , "license" : "Apache-2.0" , "devDependencies" : { "shelljs" : "0.7.4" }, "frontendDependencies" : { "target" : "static/" , "packages" : { "normalize.css" : "4.2.0" , "jquery" : { "version" : "3.1.0" , "src" : "dist/*" "namespaced" : true }, "turbolinks" : { "url" : "git://github.com/turbolinks/turbolinks.git" , "src" : "{src,LICENSE}" , "target" : "static/turbo" } } } }

Your target folder in your project will look like:

project | | _ static | | | | _ jquery | | | _ core.js | | | _ jquery.js | | | _ jquery. min .js | | | _ ... | | | | _ normalize.css | | | _ CHANGELOG .md | | | _ LICENSE .md | | | _ normalize.css | | | _ ... | | | | _ turbo | | _ src | | | _ turbolinks | | | | _ LICENSE | |

Installation

npm install --save frontend-dependencies

Make it a postinstall script by adding this to your package.json:

"scripts" : { "postinstall" : "node ./node_modules/frontend-dependencies/index.js" }

If postinstall did not run you can use this after installed:

npm run postinstall

Run can also run it with

./node_modules/.bin/frontend-dependencies

Windows user run it in PowerShell or use this command in Command Prompt:

node_modules\.bin\frontend-dependencies.cmd

Packages Options

version

The npm package name is taken from the specified name in "frontendDependencies.packages".

"version" : "0.2.4" "version" : "beta" "version" : "^0.2.4"

url

Alternative sources for your packages.

"url" : "ssh://user@host.xz:port/path/to/repo.git/" "url" : "git://github.com/ember-cli/ember-cli.git#v0.1.0" "url" : "forever.tar.gz" "url" : "https://github.com/User/repo/archive/master.tar.gz" "url" : "/testfolder"

src

The source file(s) or folder(s) within each npm package to be copied.

"src" : "dist/*" "src" : "{index.js,index.css}"

target

specific target folder to copy the files of a frontend package to

if not specified, target is the global "frontendDependencies.target"

"target" : "dest"

namespaced copy

Often you will copy just a single file from a package and copy it in your static files folder. Doing this for 4 files, you won't experience namespace errors. If you copy more files or the whole folder (= no src option defined), then you want to create a parent folder with the actual module name. Enable this with the namespaced option; the default is false.

"namespaced" : true

If neither src nor namespaced options are specified as in the example below, namespaced defaults to true, to avoid namespace errors (e.g. file conflicts from two package.json).

"jquery" : { "version" : "3.1.0" }, "normalize.css" : { "version" : "4.2.0" }

Tests

npm test

ToDo

build a CI

improve testing

Experience with managing npm dependencies for the frontend

bower: possible, but a source of trouble

npm + grunt/gulp: possible, but you have two files to manage

pancake https://github.com/govau/pancake https://medium.com/dailyjs/npm-and-the-front-end-950c79fc22ce might be good to manage complexe dependencies in very large projects when you try not keep the ammount of dependencies at a reasonable level, this might be overkill



Ideas

The goal of this package is to make the management of frontend components easier and lower maintenance. Aspects we consider important for "how to do it right":

Most packages come with a ready to use (compiled and minified, etc.) version of js and css

With http2, the sending of small files is encouraged

The browser can cache common libs easy

We think to copy the needed part of a libs to your webserver folder, is simple and gives you most benefit.

Although there is no handling of the dependencies of the frontend components (like a jQuery plugin needs jQuery), this seems not too important for small projects and also frontend packages can do this over peerDependencies.

This article is interesting: http://blog.npmjs.org/post/101775448305/npm-and-front-end-packaging