Twitter API Client for node
Supports both the REST and Streaming API.
npm install twit
var Twit = require('twit')
var T = new Twit({
consumer_key: '...',
consumer_secret: '...',
access_token: '...',
access_token_secret: '...',
timeout_ms: 60*1000, // optional HTTP request timeout to apply to all requests.
strictSSL: true, // optional - requires SSL certificates to be valid.
})
//
// tweet 'hello world!'
//
T.post('statuses/update', { status: 'hello world!' }, function(err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
//
// search twitter for all tweets containing the word 'banana' since July 11, 2011
//
T.get('search/tweets', { q: 'banana since:2011-07-11', count: 100 }, function(err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
//
// get the list of user id's that follow @tolga_tezel
//
T.get('followers/ids', { screen_name: 'tolga_tezel' }, function (err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
//
// Twit has promise support; you can use the callback API,
// promise API, or both at the same time.
//
T.get('account/verify_credentials', { skip_status: true })
.catch(function (err) {
console.log('caught error', err.stack)
})
.then(function (result) {
// `result` is an Object with keys "data" and "resp".
// `data` and `resp` are the same objects as the ones passed
// to the callback.
// See https://github.com/ttezel/twit#tgetpath-params-callback
// for details.
console.log('data', result.data);
})
//
// retweet a tweet with id '343360866131001345'
//
T.post('statuses/retweet/:id', { id: '343360866131001345' }, function (err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
//
// destroy a tweet with id '343360866131001345'
//
T.post('statuses/destroy/:id', { id: '343360866131001345' }, function (err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
//
// get `funny` twitter users
//
T.get('users/suggestions/:slug', { slug: 'funny' }, function (err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
//
// post a tweet with media
//
var b64content = fs.readFileSync('/path/to/img', { encoding: 'base64' })
// first we must post the media to Twitter
T.post('media/upload', { media_data: b64content }, function (err, data, response) {
// now we can assign alt text to the media, for use by screen readers and
// other text-based presentations and interpreters
var mediaIdStr = data.media_id_string
var altText = "Small flowers in a planter on a sunny balcony, blossoming."
var meta_params = { media_id: mediaIdStr, alt_text: { text: altText } }
T.post('media/metadata/create', meta_params, function (err, data, response) {
if (!err) {
// now we can reference the media and post a tweet (media will attach to the tweet)
var params = { status: 'loving life #nofilter', media_ids: [mediaIdStr] }
T.post('statuses/update', params, function (err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
}
})
})
//
// post media via the chunked media upload API.
// You can then use POST statuses/update to post a tweet with the media attached as in the example above using `media_id_string`.
// Note: You can also do this yourself manually using T.post() calls if you want more fine-grained
// control over the streaming. Example: https://github.com/ttezel/twit/blob/master/tests/rest_chunked_upload.js#L20
//
var filePath = '/absolute/path/to/file.mp4'
T.postMediaChunked({ file_path: filePath }, function (err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
//
// stream a sample of public statuses
//
var stream = T.stream('statuses/sample')
stream.on('tweet', function (tweet) {
console.log(tweet)
})
//
// filter the twitter public stream by the word 'mango'.
//
var stream = T.stream('statuses/filter', { track: 'mango' })
stream.on('tweet', function (tweet) {
console.log(tweet)
})
//
// filter the public stream by the latitude/longitude bounded box of San Francisco
//
var sanFrancisco = [ '-122.75', '36.8', '-121.75', '37.8' ]
var stream = T.stream('statuses/filter', { locations: sanFrancisco })
stream.on('tweet', function (tweet) {
console.log(tweet)
})
//
// filter the public stream by english tweets containing `#apple`
//
var stream = T.stream('statuses/filter', { track: '#apple', language: 'en' })
stream.on('tweet', function (tweet) {
console.log(tweet)
})
var T = new Twit(config)
Create a
Twit instance that can be used to make requests to Twitter's APIs.
If authenticating with user context,
config should be an object of the form:
{
consumer_key: '...'
, consumer_secret: '...'
, access_token: '...'
, access_token_secret: '...'
}
If authenticating with application context,
config should be an object of the form:
{
consumer_key: '...'
, consumer_secret: '...'
, app_only_auth: true
}
Note that Application-only auth will not allow you to perform requests to API endpoints requiring a user context, such as posting tweets. However, the endpoints available can have a higher rate limit.
T.get(path, [params], callback)
GET any of the REST API endpoints.
path
The endpoint to hit. When specifying
path values, omit the '.json' at the end (i.e. use 'search/tweets' instead of 'search/tweets.json').
params
(Optional) parameters for the request.
callback
function (err, data, response)
data is the parsed data received from Twitter.
response is the [http.IncomingMessage](http://nodejs.org/api/http.html# http_http_incomingmessage) received from Twitter.
T.post(path, [params], callback)
POST any of the REST API endpoints. Same usage as
T.get().
T.postMediaChunked(params, callback)
Helper function to post media via the POST media/upload (chunked) API.
params is an object containing a
file_path key.
file_path is the absolute path to the file you want to upload.
var filePath = '/absolute/path/to/file.mp4'
T.postMediaChunked({ file_path: filePath }, function (err, data, response) {
console.log(data)
})
You can also use the POST media/upload API via T.post() calls if you want more fine-grained control over the streaming; [see here for an example](https://github.com/ttezel/twit/blob/master/tests/rest_chunked_upload.js# L20).
T.getAuth()
Get the client's authentication tokens.
T.setAuth(tokens)
Update the client's authentication tokens.
T.stream(path, [params])
Use this with the Streaming API.
path
Streaming endpoint to hit. One of:
For a description of each Streaming endpoint, see the Twitter API docs.
params
(Optional) parameters for the request. Any Arrays passed in
params get converted to comma-separated strings, allowing you to do requests like:
//
// I only want to see tweets about my favorite fruits
//
// same result as doing { track: 'bananas,oranges,strawberries' }
var stream = T.stream('statuses/filter', { track: ['bananas', 'oranges', 'strawberries'] })
stream.on('tweet', function (tweet) {
//...
})
T.stream(path, [params]) keeps the connection alive, and returns an
EventEmitter.
The following events are emitted:
Emitted each time an object is received in the stream. This is a catch-all event that can be used to process any data received in the stream, rather than using the more specific events documented below. New in version 2.1.0.
stream.on('message', function (msg) {
//...
})
Emitted each time a status (tweet) comes into the stream.
stream.on('tweet', function (tweet) {
//...
})
Emitted each time a status (tweet) deletion message comes into the stream.
stream.on('delete', function (deleteMessage) {
//...
})
Emitted each time a limitation message comes into the stream.
stream.on('limit', function (limitMessage) {
//...
})
Emitted each time a location deletion message comes into the stream.
stream.on('scrub_geo', function (scrubGeoMessage) {
//...
})
Emitted when a disconnect message comes from Twitter. This occurs if you have multiple streams connected to Twitter's API. Upon receiving a disconnect message from Twitter,
Twit will close the connection and emit this event with the message details received from twitter.
stream.on('disconnect', function (disconnectMessage) {
//...
})
Emitted when a connection attempt is made to Twitter. The http
request object is emitted.
stream.on('connect', function (request) {
//...
})
Emitted when the response is received from Twitter. The http
response object is emitted.
stream.on('connected', function (response) {
//...
})
Emitted when a reconnection attempt to Twitter is scheduled. If Twitter is having problems or we get rate limited, we schedule a reconnect according to Twitter's reconnection guidelines. The last http
request and
response objects are emitted, along with the time (in milliseconds) left before the reconnect occurs.
stream.on('reconnect', function (request, response, connectInterval) {
//...
})
This message is appropriate for clients using high-bandwidth connections, like the firehose. If your connection is falling behind, Twitter will queue messages for you, until your queue fills up, at which point they will disconnect you.
stream.on('warning', function (warning) {
//...
})
Emitted when Twitter sends back a
status_withheld message in the stream. This means that a tweet was withheld in certain countries.
stream.on('status_withheld', function (withheldMsg) {
//...
})
Emitted when Twitter sends back a
user_withheld message in the stream. This means that a Twitter user was withheld in certain countries.
stream.on('user_withheld', function (withheldMsg) {
//...
})
Emitted when Twitter sends the ["friends" preamble](https://dev.twitter.com/streaming/overview/messages-types# user_stream_messsages) when connecting to a user stream. This message contains a list of the user's friends, represented as an array of user ids. If the stringify_friend_ids parameter is set, the friends list preamble will be returned as Strings (instead of Numbers).
var stream = T.stream('user', { stringify_friend_ids: true })
stream.on('friends', function (friendsMsg) {
//...
})
Emitted when a direct message is sent to the user. Unfortunately, Twitter has not documented this event for user streams.
stream.on('direct_message', function (directMsg) {
//...
})
Emitted when Twitter sends back a User stream event. See the Twitter docs for more information on each event's structure.
stream.on('user_event', function (eventMsg) {
//...
})
In addition, the following user stream events are provided for you to listen on:
blocked
unblocked
favorite
unfavorite
follow
unfollow
mute
unmute
user_update
list_created
list_destroyed
list_updated
list_member_added
list_member_removed
list_user_subscribed
list_user_unsubscribed
quoted_tweet
retweeted_retweet
favorited_retweet
unknown_user_event (for an event that doesn't match any of the above)
stream.on('favorite', function (event) {
//...
})
Emitted when an API request or response error occurs.
An
Error object is emitted, with properties:
{
message: '...', // error message
statusCode: '...', // statusCode from Twitter
code: '...', // error code from Twitter
twitterReply: '...', // raw response data from Twitter
allErrors: '...' // array of errors returned from Twitter
}
Call this function on the stream to stop streaming (closes the connection with Twitter).
Call this function to restart the stream after you called
.stop() on it.
Note: there is no need to call
.start() to begin streaming.
Twit.stream calls
.start() for you.
Anything in the Twitter API:
Go here to create an app and get OAuth credentials (if you haven't already): https://apps.twitter.com/app/new
You may specify an array of trusted certificate fingerprints if you want to only trust a specific set of certificates. When an HTTP response is received, it is verified that the certificate was signed, and the peer certificate's fingerprint must be one of the values you specified. By default, the node.js trusted "root" CAs will be used.
eg.
var twit = new Twit({
consumer_key: '...',
consumer_secret: '...',
access_token: '...',
access_token_secret: '...',
trusted_cert_fingerprints: [
'66:EA:47:62:D9:B1:4F:1A:AE:89:5F:68:BA:6B:8E:BB:F8:1D:BF:8E',
]
})
Create two files:
config1.js and
config2.js at the root of the
twit folder. They should contain two different sets of oauth credentials for twit to use (two accounts are needed for testing interactions). They should both look something like this:
module.exports = {
consumer_key: '...'
, consumer_secret: '...'
, access_token: '...'
, access_token_secret: '...'
}
Then run the tests:
npm test
You can also run the example:
node examples/rtd2.js
The example is a twitter bot named RTD2 written using
twit. RTD2 tweets about github and curates its social graph.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) by Tolga Tezel tolgatezel11@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
T.delete(...).
parser-error instead of
error event if Twitter sends back
an uncompressed HTTP response body.
new keyword;
var t = Twit(config) works, and
var t = new Twit(config) works too.
config.trusted_cert_fingerprints.
mime as a dependency.
friends event for
friends_str message received when a user stream is requested with
stringify_friend_ids=true.
error event for this case.
retweeted_retweet and
favorited_retweet user events.
T.postMediaChunked() to make it easy.
account/update_profile_image and
account/update_profile_background_image paths.
quoted_tweet event
message event.
connected event upon receiving the response from twitter
stream.stop() and
stream.start() instead of emitting the
start and
stop events
disconnect message, closes the stream and emits
disconnect with the disconnect message received from twitter
twit for usage with v1.1 of the Twitter API.
twit.stream(). Does not take a callback anymore. It returns
immediately with the
EventEmitter that you can listen on. The
Usage section in
the Readme.md has been updated. Read it.
twit.stream() has signature
function (path, params, callback)