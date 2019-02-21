⚠️ This repository is archived and has moved to GitBook's fork of ianstormtaylor/slate. Previous versions are still available on NPM All the versions using GitBook's fork of slate are now published under the @gitbook NPM scope. To learn more about why we forked Slate, read our manifest

A Slate plugin to handle keyboard events in lists. List items can contain blocks.

Demo: gitbookio.github.io/slate-edit-list/

Install

npm install slate-edit-list

Features

Natural keybindings:

Pressing Enter insert a new list item

insert a new list item Pressing Shift+Enter split the block in the list item

split the block in the list item Pressing Tab increase the depth of the item (creates a sub-list)

increase the depth of the item (creates a sub-list) Pressing Shift+Tab decrease the depth of the item

decrease the depth of the item Pressing Delete (OSX) or Backspace at the start, remove the list item (or the list)

Simple validation/normalization (see assumptions about the schema):

Lists can contain only list items, and at least one.

List items can only be the direct children of a list.

List items must always contain blocks.

Useful transforms: see Utilities and Transform.

Simple Usage

import EditList from 'slate-edit-list' const plugins = [ EditList() ]

Arguments

This plugin accepts options to redefine the following block types:

types: string = ["ol_list", "ul_list"] — the array of possible types for list containers. First value will be used as default.

— the array of possible types for list containers. First value will be used as default. typeItem: string = "list_item" — type for list items.

— type for list items. typeDefault: string = "paragraph" — type for default block in list items.

— type for default block in list items. canMerge: (Node, Node) => boolean — controls which list can be merged automatically (for example when they are adjacent). Defaults to merging list with identical types

Assumption about the schema

You can use this plugins with custom list block types (using plugin arguments). But your lists structure should still conform to a few rules. These rules are implemented as schema.

Here is what a minimal list would look like:

nodes: - kind: block type: ul_list nodes: - kind: block type: list_item nodes: - kind: block type: paragraph nodes: - kind: text text: Hello World

And here is an example of a multi-level list:

nodes: - kind: block type: ol_list nodes: - kind: block type: list_item nodes: - kind: block type: paragraph nodes: - kind: text text: Item 1 - kind: block type: ol_list nodes: - kind: block type: list_item nodes: - kind: block type: paragraph nodes: - kind: text text: Item 1.1 - kind: block type: list_item nodes: - kind: block type: paragraph nodes: - kind: text text: Item 1.2

Utilities and Transform

slate-edit-list exports utilities and transforms:

plugin.utils.isSelectionInList(value: Value, type?: string) => Boolean

Return true if selection is inside a list (and it can be unwrap). Optional param type can be supplied to deduce whether list is of specified type.

plugin.utils.isList(node: Node) => Boolean

Return true if the node is one of the list type.

plugin.utils.getItemDepth(value: Value, block: Block?) => Number

Returns the depth of the current item (or the depth of the given block) in a list. 0 means not in a list.

plugin.utils.getCurrentItem(value: Value, block: Block?) => Block || Void

Returns the current item at selection (or at the given block).

plugin.utils.getCurrentList(value: Value, block: Block?) => Block || Void

Returns the current list at selection (or at the given block).

Return the list of items at the given range. The returned items are the highest list of of successive items that cover the given range.

The returned list is empty if no such list can be found.

plugin.changes.increaseItemDepth(change: Change) => Transform

Increase the depth of the current item.

plugin.changes.decreaseItemDepth(change: Change) => Transform

Decrease the depth of the current item.

plugin.changes.wrapInList(change: Change, type: String?, data: Object|Data?) => Transform

Wrap the current blocks in list items of a list container of the given type. You can pass optional data for the created list container.

plugin.changes.unwrapList(change: Change) => Transform

Unwrap all items at range from their list.

plugin.changes.splitListItem(change: Change) => Transform

Split current block into a new list item.