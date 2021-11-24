PDFKit

A JavaScript PDF generation library for Node and the browser.

Description

PDFKit is a PDF document generation library for Node and the browser that makes creating complex, multi-page, printable documents easy. The API embraces chainability, and includes both low level functions as well as abstractions for higher level functionality. The PDFKit API is designed to be simple, so generating complex documents is often as simple as a few function calls.

Check out some of the documentation and examples to see for yourself! You can also read the guide as a self-generated PDF with example output displayed inline. If you'd like to see how it was generated, check out the README in the docs folder.

You can also try out an interactive in-browser demo of PDFKit here.

Installation

Installation uses the npm package manager. Just type the following command after installing npm.

npm install pdfkit

Features

Vector graphics HTML5 canvas-like API Path operations SVG path parser for easy path creation Transformations Linear and radial gradients

Text Line wrapping Text alignments Bulleted lists

Font embedding Supports TrueType (.ttf), OpenType (.otf), WOFF, WOFF2, TrueType Collections (.ttc), and Datafork TrueType (.dfont) fonts Font subsetting See fontkit for more details on advanced glyph layout support.

Image embedding Supports JPEG and PNG files (including indexed PNGs, and PNGs with transparency)

Annotations Links Notes Highlights Underlines etc.

AcroForms

Outlines

PDF security Encryption Access privileges (printing, copying, modifying, annotating, form filling, content accessibility, document assembly)

Accessibility support (marked content, logical structure, Tagged PDF, PDF/UA)

Coming soon!

Patterns fills

Higher level APIs for creating tables and laying out content

More performance optimizations

Even more awesomeness, perhaps written by you! Please fork this repository and send me pull requests.

Example

const PDFDocument = require ( 'pdfkit' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const doc = new PDFDocument(); doc.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'output.pdf' )); doc .font( 'fonts/PalatinoBold.ttf' ) .fontSize( 25 ) .text( 'Some text with an embedded font!' , 100 , 100 ); doc.image( 'path/to/image.png' , { fit : [ 250 , 300 ], align : 'center' , valign : 'center' }); doc .addPage() .fontSize( 25 ) .text( 'Here is some vector graphics...' , 100 , 100 ); doc .save() .moveTo( 100 , 150 ) .lineTo( 100 , 250 ) .lineTo( 200 , 250 ) .fill( '#FF3300' ); doc .scale( 0.6 ) .translate( 470 , -380 ) .path( 'M 250,75 L 323,301 131,161 369,161 177,301 z' ) .fill( 'red' , 'even-odd' ) .restore(); doc .addPage() .fillColor( 'blue' ) .text( 'Here is a link!' , 100 , 100 ) .underline( 100 , 100 , 160 , 27 , { color : '#0000FF' }) .link( 100 , 100 , 160 , 27 , 'http://google.com/' ); doc.end();

The PDF output from this example (with a few additions) shows the power of PDFKit — producing complex documents with a very small amount of code. For more, see the demo folder and the PDFKit programming guide.

Browser Usage

There are three ways to use PDFKit in the browser:

Use Browserify. See demo source code and build script

Use webpack. See complete example.

Use prebuilt version. Distributed as pdfkit.standalone.js file in the releases or in the package js folder.

In addition to PDFKit, you'll need somewhere to stream the output to. HTML5 has a Blob object which can be used to store binary data, and get URLs to this data in order to display PDF output inside an iframe, or upload to a server, etc. In order to get a Blob from the output of PDFKit, you can use the blob-stream module.

The following example uses Browserify or webpack to load PDFKit and blob-stream . See here and here for examples of prebuilt version usage.

const PDFDocument = require ( 'pdfkit' ); const blobStream = require ( 'blob-stream' ); const doc = new PDFDocument(); const stream = doc.pipe(blobStream()); doc.end(); stream.on( 'finish' , function ( ) { const blob = stream.toBlob( 'application/pdf' ); const url = stream.toBlobURL( 'application/pdf' ); iframe.src = url; });

You can see an interactive in-browser demo of PDFKit here.

Note that in order to Browserify a project using PDFKit, you need to install the brfs module with npm, which is used to load built-in font data into the package. It is listed as a devDependency in PDFKit's package.json , so it isn't installed by default for Node users. If you forget to install it, Browserify will print an error message.

Documentation

For complete API documentation and more examples, see the PDFKit website.

License

PDFKit is available under the MIT license.