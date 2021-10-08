Extract meta data (front-matter) from documents.

This modules does not do any IO (file loading or reading), only extracting and parsing front matter from strings.

This concept that was originally introduced to me through the jekyll blogging system and is pretty useful where you want to be able to easily add meta-data to content without the need for a database. YAML is extracted from the the top of a file between matching separators of "---" or "= yaml =". It will also extract YAML between a separator and "...".

Install

With npm do:

npm install front-matter

Example

So you have a file example.md :

title: Just hack'n description: Nothing to see here This is some text about some stuff that happened sometime ago

NOTE: As of front-matter@2.0.0 valid front matter is considered to have the starting separator on the first line.

Then you can do this:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) , fm = require ( 'front-matter' ) fs.readFile( './example.md' , 'utf8' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err var content = fm(data) console .log(content) })

And end up with an object like this:

{ attributes : { title : 'Just hack\'n' , description : 'Nothing to see here' }, body : 'This is some text about some stuff that happened sometime ago' , bodyBegin : 6 , frontmatter : 'title: Just hack\'n

description: Nothing to see here' }

Methods

var fm = require ( 'front-matter' )

fm(string, { allowUnsafe: false })

Return a content object with two properties:

content.attributes contains the extracted yaml attributes in json form

contains the extracted yaml attributes in json form content.body contains the string contents below the yaml separators

contains the string contents below the yaml separators content.bodyBegin contains the line number the body contents begins at

contains the line number the body contents begins at content.frontmatter contains the original yaml string contents

NOTE: By default fm() uses ys-yaml 's safeLoad unless you set allowUnsafe in the options object to true.

Check if a string contains a front matter header of "---" or "= yaml =". Primarily used internally but is useful outside of the module.

Returns true or false

fm.test(string) #=> true || false

Contributing

front-matter is an OPEN Source Project so please help out by reporting bugs or forking and opening pull requests when possible.

All code is linted/formatted using standard style, any non-conforming code can be automatically formatted using the the fmt make task: make fmt .

