mailparser

Advanced email parser for Node.js. Everything is handled as a stream which should make it able to parse even very large messages (100MB+) with relatively low overhead.

Looking for a front-end solution?

mailparser is Node.js only library, so you can't use it reliably in the front-end or bundle with WebPack. If you do need a solution to parse emails in the front-end then use PostalMime.

Installation

First install the module from npm:

npm install mailparser

next import the mailparser object into your script:

const mailparser = require ( 'mailparser' );

Usage

See mailparser homepage for documentation and terms.

License

Licensed under MIT