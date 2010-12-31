A tiny (339B) utility for human-readable time differences between now and past or future dates.
$ npm install fromnow --save
A valid date string is the only required parameter.
const fromNow = require('fromnow');
fromNow('12/31/2010');
//=> "4 years, 10 months, 8 days, 10 hours, 15 minutes"
fromNow('2030-05-20');
//=> "14 years, 6 months, 21 days, 5 hours, 43 minutes"
fromNow('2030-05-20 14:02:47');
//=> "14 years, 6 months, 22 days, 2 hours, 44 minutes"
fromNow('Wed, 20 Nov 1912 00:00:00 GMT');
//=> "103 years, 23 days, 18 hours, 20 minutes"
Returns:
String
Type:
String
You may pass it any valid date string.
Type:
Integer
Default:
null
If set, will limits the return to display a maximum number of non-null segments.
Important: When
opts.zero = truethen empty segments will count towards your
maxlimit!
// zero=true
"2 years, 0 months, 12 hours, 57 minutes"
// zero=true; max=2
"2 years, 0 months"
// zero=false
"2 years, 12 hours, 57 minutes"
// zero=false; max=2
"2 years, 12 hours"
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Appends
"ago" or
"from now" to the output.
// NOW = "Sun Jun 14 2015 15:12:05"
fromNow("Sun Jun 14 2015 14:09:05", { and:true, suffix:true });
//=> "1 hour and 3 minutes ago"
fromNow("Sun Jun 14 2017 14:09:05", { and:true, suffix:true, max:2 });
//=> "2 years and 10 days from now"
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Join the last two segments with
" and ".
"1 year, 4 hours, 16 minutes"
//=> "1 year, 4 hours, and 16 minutes"
"2 days, 12 hours"
//=> "2 days and 12 hours"
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Return segments with
0 value.
// NOW = "Sun Jun 14 2015 15:12:05"
fromNow("Sun Jun 14 2015 15:14:05");
//=> "2 minutes"
fromNow("Sun Jun 14 2015 15:14:05", { zero:true });
//=> "0 years, 0 months, 0 days, 0 hours, 2 minutes"
fromNow('12/31/2010', { max:3 });
//=> "4 years, 10 months, 8 days"
fromNow('2030-05-20', { max:2 });
//=> "14 years, 6 months"
fromNow('12/31/2010', { max:3, suffix:true });
//=> "4 years, 10 months, 8 days ago"
fromNow('12/31/2030', { max:1, suffix:true });
//=> "12 years from now"
fromNow('12/31/2010', { max:3, suffix:true, and:true });
//=> "4 years, 10 months, and 8 days ago"
fromNow('Wed, 20 Nov 1912 00:00:00 GMT', { max:2, suffix:true, and:true });
//=> "103 years and 23 days ago"
// Will only apply on 2+ segments
fromNow('2030-05-20', { max:1, and:true });
//=> "14 years"
MIT © Luke Edwards