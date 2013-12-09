from.js is a super fast, extremely-optimized LINQ engine for JavaScript.

Features

High-performance (See the benchmark result)

(See the benchmark result) Supports most LINQ functions that .NET provides

100% lazy evaluation

Supports lambda expression

Supported platforms

Web

node.js

This is intended to

make it easy to use LINQ in JavaScript for whom is familiar with .NET environment.

provide LINQ features to JavaScript developers without worrying about performance.

Importing module

Web

< script src = 'from.js' > </ script >

node.js (It can be installed by using npm install fromjs)

var from = require ( 'fromjs' );

Basic iteration

You can basically iterate Array, String, Object by using each().

var array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; from (array).each( function ( value, key ) { console .log( 'Value ' + value + ' at index ' + key); });

var o = { foo : 1 , bar : 2 }; from (o).each( function ( value, key ) { console .log(key + ' = ' + value); });

An iteration can be stopped by returning false.

var array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; from (array).each( function ( value, key ) { console .log( 'Value ' + value + ' at index ' + key); return value != 2 ; });

broken parameter can be used to investigate either the iteration was broken.

var array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; var broken = from (array).each( function ( value, key ) { return value != 2 ; }).broken; console .log(broken);

Basic query

Printing numbers less than 5 in an array

var numbers = [ 5 , 4 , 1 , 3 , 9 , 8 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 0 ]; from (numbers) .where( function ( value ) { return value < 5 ; }) .each( function ( value ) { console .log(value); });

Printing each number + 1 in an array

var numbers = [ 5 , 4 , 1 , 3 , 9 , 8 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 0 ]; from (numbers) .select( function ( value ) { return value + 1 ; }) .each( function ( value ) { console .log(value); });

Printing the average of top 3 grades

var grades = [ 59 , 82 , 70 , 56 , 92 , 98 , 85 ]; var average = from (grades) .orderByDesc() .take( 3 ) .average(); console .log(average);

Lambda expression

It will be so tiring work to write every nested function every time. It can be evaded by using lambda expression. Its format is almost same as C#'s.

Here's an example.

function ( arg1, arg2, arg3 ) { return arg1 * arg2 + arg3; }

The function given above can be re-written as below using lambda expression.

(arg1, arg2, arg3) => arg1 * arg2 + arg3

Parentheses can be omitted when it has only one argument.

arg1 => arg1 * 3

Now let's apply it into real JavaScript code.

var numbers = [ 5 , 4 , 1 , 3 , 9 , 8 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 0 ]; from (numbers) .where( function ( value ) { return value < 5 ; }) .each( function ( value ) { console .log(value); });

The example above can be re-written as below.

var numbers = [ 5 , 4 , 1 , 3 , 9 , 8 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 0 ]; from (numbers) .where( 'value => value < 5' ) .each( 'value => console.log(value)' );

Omitting argument list

Lambda expression can be shorten more by omitting argument list. But how can it be used without any argument specified? from.js provides several abbreviations which can be used in this case.

Abbreviation Meaning #n The n-th argument (zero based) $ The first argument (same as #0) $$ The second argument (same as #1) @ The last argument

For example,

(arg0, arg1, arg2, arg3) => arg0 * arg1 + arg2 * arg3

the expression above can be shorten as below.

#0 * #1 + #2 * #3

or

* $$ +

Let's apply it into JavaScript code.

var numbers = [ 5 , 4 , 1 , 3 , 9 , 8 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 0 ]; from (numbers) .where( function ( value ) { return value < 5 ; }) .each( function ( value ) { console .log(value); });

The sample above can be shorten as below.

var numbers = [ 5 , 4 , 1 , 3 , 9 , 8 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 0 ]; from (numbers).where( '$ < 5' ).each( 'console.log($)' );

As you will see, most predicator functions have similar arguments list (except comparers). In most cases, the first argument means 'value', the second means 'key', and the last means 'external argument'. (This is the most different part from .NET) You can habitually consider $ as a value, $$ as a key, and @ as an external argument.

External argument

Because lambda expressions are given as String, any variables in the current context can't be referenced. For example,

var numbers = [ 5 , 4 , 1 , 3 , 9 , 8 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 0 ]; var n = 5 ; from (numbers).where( 'value => value < n' ).each( 'value => console.log(value)' );

this code won't work. Then how can it be get around? Most predicator functions provided by from.js support external argument. If an object is given as an external argument, it can be referenced in lambda expression.

The example above should be like this:

var numbers = [ 5 , 4 , 1 , 3 , 9 , 8 , 6 , 7 , 2 , 0 ]; var n = 5 ; from (numbers).where( '(value, key, arg) => value < arg' , n).each( 'value => console.log(value)' ); from (numbers).where( '$ < @' , n).each( 'console.log($)' );

Some more conveniences on lambda expression

There are still more chances to shorten lambda expressions.

'Dot' can be omitted between $,$$,@ and following keyword. For instance, $length will be processed identically as $.length.

var fruits = [ "apple" , "passionfruit" , "banana" , "mango" , "orange" , "blueberry" , "grape" , "strawberry" ]; from (fruits).orderBy( '$length' ).each( 'console.log($)' );

Referencing array of $,$$,@ can be shorten like this: @[3] --> @3

var fruits = [ "apple" , "passionfruit" , "banana" , "mango" , "orange" , "blueberry" , "grape" , "strawberry" ]; var appleOrBanana = from (fruits).count( '$ == @0 || $ == @1' , [ 'apple' , 'banana' ]); console .log(appleOrBanana);

Empty iterable

Sometimes it is needed to use an empty iterable object. In this case, simply call from() without any argument,

var names1 = [ "Hartono, Tommy" ]; var names2 = [ "Adams, Terry" , "Andersen, Henriette Thaulow" , "Hedlund, Magnus" , "Ito, Shu" ]; var names3 = [ "Solanki, Ajay" , "Hoeing, Helge" , "Andersen, Henriette Thaulow" , "Potra, Cristina" , "Iallo, Lucio" ]; var namesList = [ names1, names2, names3 ]; from (namesList) .aggregate( from (), "(current, next) => next.length > 3 ? current.union(next) : current" ) .each( "console.log($)" );

Ranged iterable

It is able to generate a ranged iterable by using from.range().

from .range(n) from .range(start, end) from .range(start, end, step)

from .range( 4 ) .select( "$ * $" ) .each( "console.log($)" );

from .range( 4 , 7 ) .select( "$ * $" ) .each( "console.log($)" );

from .range( 3 , 13 , 3 ) .select( "$ * $" ) .each( "console.log($)" );

Repeator

console .log( from .repeat( 'a' , 4 ).toString());

Regular expression iteration

var myRe = /ab*/g ; var str = "abbcdefabh" ; from (myRe).match(str) .each( function ( m ) { console .log( 'Found ' + m + '. Next match starts at ' + (m.index + m[ 0 ].length)); });

var str = 'Hello world!' ; console .log( from ( /Hello/g ).match(str).any()); console .log( from ( /Hello/g , str).any()); console .log( from ( /W3Schools/g , str).any());

Supported queries

Some practical examples

function isPrime ( n ) { return n == 2 || (n % 2 == 1 && ! from .range( 3 , n, 2 ) .takeWhile( '$ * $ <= @' , n) .any( '@ % $ == 0' , n)); } function getPrimeBiggerThan ( n, count ) { n = parseInt (n) + 1 ; if (n % 2 == 0 ) ++n; var query = from .range(n, Infinity , 2 ).where( '@($)' , isPrime); if (!count) { return query.first(); } else { return query.take(count).toArray(); } } console .log(getPrimeBiggerThan( 10 , 5 ));

function splitTrimmed ( s, delimiter ) { return from (s.split(delimiter)) .select( 'from($).trim().toString()' ) .where( '$length > 0' ) .toArray(); } var s = splitTrimmed( ' a | b | c | | d | | ' , '|' ); console .log(s);

var array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; var copy = from (array).toArray(); array.push( 4 ); console .log(copy);

License

This software uses MIT license.