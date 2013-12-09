from.js is a super fast, extremely-optimized LINQ engine for JavaScript.
Web
<script src='from.js'></script>
node.js (It can be installed by using npm install fromjs)
var from = require('fromjs');
You can basically iterate Array, String, Object by using each().
var array = [1, 2, 3, 4];
from(array).each(function (value, key) {
console.log('Value ' + value + ' at index ' + key);
});
// Value 1 at index 0
// Value 2 at index 1
// Value 3 at index 2
// Value 4 at index 3
var o = {foo: 1, bar: 2};
from(o).each(function (value, key) {
console.log(key + ' = ' + value);
});
// foo = 1
// bar = 2
An iteration can be stopped by returning false.
var array = [1, 2, 3, 4];
from(array).each(function (value, key) {
console.log('Value ' + value + ' at index ' + key);
return value != 2;
});
// Value 1 at index 0
// Value 2 at index 1
broken parameter can be used to investigate either the iteration was broken.
var array = [1, 2, 3, 4];
var broken = from(array).each(function (value, key) {
return value != 2;
}).broken;
console.log(broken); // true
Printing numbers less than 5 in an array
var numbers = [ 5, 4, 1, 3, 9, 8, 6, 7, 2, 0 ];
from(numbers)
.where(function (value) {
return value < 5;
})
.each(function (value) {
console.log(value);
});
Printing each number + 1 in an array
var numbers = [ 5, 4, 1, 3, 9, 8, 6, 7, 2, 0 ];
from(numbers)
.select(function (value) {
return value + 1;
})
.each(function (value) {
console.log(value);
});
Printing the average of top 3 grades
var grades = [ 59, 82, 70, 56, 92, 98, 85 ];
var average = from(grades)
.orderByDesc()
.take(3)
.average();
console.log(average);
It will be so tiring work to write every nested function every time. It can be evaded by using lambda expression. Its format is almost same as C#'s.
Here's an example.
function (arg1, arg2, arg3) {
return arg1 * arg2 + arg3;
}
The function given above can be re-written as below using lambda expression.
(arg1, arg2, arg3) => arg1 * arg2 + arg3
Parentheses can be omitted when it has only one argument.
arg1 => arg1 * 3
Now let's apply it into real JavaScript code.
var numbers = [ 5, 4, 1, 3, 9, 8, 6, 7, 2, 0 ];
from(numbers)
.where(function (value) {
return value < 5;
})
.each(function (value) {
console.log(value);
});
The example above can be re-written as below.
var numbers = [ 5, 4, 1, 3, 9, 8, 6, 7, 2, 0 ];
from(numbers)
.where('value => value < 5')
.each('value => console.log(value)');
Lambda expression can be shorten more by omitting argument list. But how can it be used without any argument specified? from.js provides several abbreviations which can be used in this case.
|Abbreviation
|Meaning
|#n
|The n-th argument (zero based)
|$
|The first argument (same as #0)
|$$
|The second argument (same as #1)
|@
|The last argument
For example,
(arg0, arg1, arg2, arg3) => arg0 * arg1 + arg2 * arg3
the expression above can be shorten as below.
#0 * #1 + #2 * #3
or
$ * $$ + #2 * @
Let's apply it into JavaScript code.
var numbers = [ 5, 4, 1, 3, 9, 8, 6, 7, 2, 0 ];
from(numbers)
.where(function (value) {
return value < 5;
})
.each(function (value) {
console.log(value);
});
The sample above can be shorten as below.
var numbers = [ 5, 4, 1, 3, 9, 8, 6, 7, 2, 0 ];
from(numbers).where('$ < 5').each('console.log($)');
As you will see, most predicator functions have similar arguments list (except comparers). In most cases, the first argument means 'value', the second means 'key', and the last means 'external argument'. (This is the most different part from .NET) You can habitually consider $ as a value, $$ as a key, and @ as an external argument.
Because lambda expressions are given as String, any variables in the current context can't be referenced. For example,
var numbers = [ 5, 4, 1, 3, 9, 8, 6, 7, 2, 0 ];
var n = 5;
from(numbers).where('value => value < n').each('value => console.log(value)');
this code won't work. Then how can it be get around? Most predicator functions provided by from.js support external argument. If an object is given as an external argument, it can be referenced in lambda expression.
The example above should be like this:
var numbers = [ 5, 4, 1, 3, 9, 8, 6, 7, 2, 0 ];
var n = 5;
from(numbers).where('(value, key, arg) => value < arg', n).each('value => console.log(value)');
// or simply
from(numbers).where('$ < @', n).each('console.log($)');
There are still more chances to shorten lambda expressions.
// Print fruit names ordered by its length
var fruits = [ "apple", "passionfruit", "banana", "mango",
"orange", "blueberry", "grape", "strawberry" ];
from(fruits).orderBy('$length').each('console.log($)');
var fruits = [ "apple", "passionfruit", "banana", "mango",
"orange", "blueberry", "grape", "strawberry" ];
var appleOrBanana = from(fruits).count('$ == @0 || $ == @1', ['apple', 'banana']);
console.log(appleOrBanana); // 2
Sometimes it is needed to use an empty iterable object. In this case, simply call from() without any argument,
var names1 = [ "Hartono, Tommy" ];
var names2 = [ "Adams, Terry", "Andersen, Henriette Thaulow", "Hedlund, Magnus", "Ito, Shu" ];
var names3 = [ "Solanki, Ajay", "Hoeing, Helge", "Andersen, Henriette Thaulow", "Potra, Cristina", "Iallo, Lucio" ];
var namesList = [ names1, names2, names3 ];
// Only include arrays that have four or more elements
from(namesList)
.aggregate(from(), "(current, next) => next.length > 3 ? current.union(next) : current")
.each("console.log($)");
/*
This code produces the following output:
Adams, Terry
Andersen, Henriette Thaulow
Hedlund, Magnus
Ito, Shu
Solanki, Ajay
Hoeing, Helge
Potra, Cristina
Iallo, Lucio
*/
It is able to generate a ranged iterable by using from.range().
from.range(n) // from 0 to n - 1
from.range(start, end) // from start to end - 1
from.range(start, end, step) // from start to end - 1, increasing by step
from.range(4)
.select("$ * $")
.each("console.log($)");
/*
This code produces the following output:
0
1
4
9
*/
// Generate a sequence of three integers starting at 4,
// and then select their squares.
from.range(4, 7)
.select("$ * $")
.each("console.log($)");
/*
This code produces the following output:
16
25
36
*/
from.range(3, 13, 3)
.select("$ * $")
.each("console.log($)");
/*
This code produces the following output:
9
36
81
144
*/
console.log(from.repeat('a', 4).toString());
/*
This code produces the following output:
aaaa
*/
var myRe = /ab*/g;
var str = "abbcdefabh";
from(myRe).match(str)
.each(function (m) {
console.log('Found ' + m +
'. Next match starts at ' + (m.index + m[0].length));
});
/*
This code produces the following output:
Found abb. Next match starts at 3
Found ab. Next match starts at 9
*/
var str = 'Hello world!';
console.log(from(/Hello/g).match(str).any()); // true
console.log(from(/Hello/g, str).any()); // true
console.log(from(/W3Schools/g, str).any()); // false
// Determine either n is a prime number.
function isPrime(n) {
return n == 2 ||
(n % 2 == 1 &&
!from.range(3, n, 2)
.takeWhile('$ * $ <= @', n)
.any('@ % $ == 0', n));
}
// Get prime numbers bigger than n.
// Returns [count] numbers in a array, or a single number if count is zero.
function getPrimeBiggerThan(n, count) {
n = parseInt(n) + 1;
if (n % 2 == 0) ++n;
var query = from.range(n, Infinity, 2).where('@($)', isPrime);
if (!count) {
return query.first();
} else {
return query.take(count).toArray();
}
}
console.log(getPrimeBiggerThan(10, 5));
// [ 11, 13, 17, 19, 23 ]
function splitTrimmed(s, delimiter) {
return from(s.split(delimiter))
.select('from($).trim().toString()')
.where('$length > 0')
.toArray();
}
var s = splitTrimmed(' a | b | c | | d | | ', '|');
console.log(s);
// [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd' ]
var array = [1, 2, 3];
// Make a shallow copy of a array
var copy = from(array).toArray();
array.push(4);
console.log(copy);
// [ 1, 2, 3 ]
This software uses MIT license.
Copyright 2012-2013 suckgamony@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person
obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation
files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without
restriction, including without limitation the rights to use,
copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the
Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following
conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be
included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND,
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES
OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND
NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT
HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY,
WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING
FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR
OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.