fromfrom is a LINQ inspired library to transform sequences of data.
npm install --save fromfrom
Find it here.
The library exports only a single function,
from.
from wraps the given source data into a
Sequence.
Sequence has a wide range of chainable methods to operate and transform the sequence. The sequence can then be converted into a JS type.
For example
import { from } from "fromfrom";
// Transform an array of users
const users = [
{ id: 1, name: "John", age: 31, active: true },
{ id: 2, name: "Jane", age: 32, active: false },
{ id: 3, name: "Luke", age: 33, active: false },
{ id: 4, name: "Mary", age: 34, active: true },
];
from(users)
.filter(user => user.active)
.sortByDescending(user => user.age)
.toArray();
// Returns
// [
// { id: 4, name: "Mary", age: 34, active: true },
// { id: 1, name: "John", age: 31, active: true }
// ]
See "how does it work" section from the initial release blog post.
npm t: Run test suite
npm start: Run
npm run build in watch mode
npm run test:watch: Run test suite in interactive watch mode
npm run test:prod: Run linting and generate coverage
npm run build: Generate bundles and typings, create docs
npm run lint: Lints code
npm run commit: Commit using conventional commit style (husky will tell you to use it if you haven't 😉)
Made with ❤️ by @TomiTurtiainen.
This project is a grateful recipient of the Futurice Open Source sponsorship program. ❤️
Forked from TypeScript library starter
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Tomi Turtiainen
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️
|
jtenner
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Ville Vaarala
🚧
|
Theo
💻
|
Rudolf Poels
📖
|
Andrew Ross
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!