fromfrom is a LINQ inspired library to transform sequences of data.

Installation

npm install --save fromfrom

Documentation

Usage

The library exports only a single function, from . from wraps the given source data into a Sequence . Sequence has a wide range of chainable methods to operate and transform the sequence. The sequence can then be converted into a JS type.

For example

import { from } from "fromfrom" ; const users = [ { id: 1 , name: "John" , age: 31 , active: true }, { id: 2 , name: "Jane" , age: 32 , active: false }, { id: 3 , name: "Luke" , age: 33 , active: false }, { id: 4 , name: "Mary" , age: 34 , active: true }, ]; from (users) .filter( user => user.active) .sortByDescending( user => user.age) .toArray();

Features

Familiar method names - Even though it's LINQ inspired, uses familiar method names from JS.

- Even though it's LINQ inspired, uses familiar method names from JS. Supports all main JS types - Works with arrays, objects, maps, sets, and objects that implement the iterable protocol.

- Works with arrays, objects, maps, sets, and objects that implement the iterable protocol. No dependencies - Guarantees small size.

- Guarantees small size. Type safe - Written in TypeScript. Type definitions included.

- Written in TypeScript. Type definitions included. Deferred execution - The execution of the sequence is deferred until you begin consuming the sequence.

- The execution of the sequence is deferred until you begin consuming the sequence. Fully tested - 100% test coverage.

How does it work

See "how does it work" section from the initial release blog post.

Development

NPM scripts

npm t : Run test suite

npm start : Run npm run build in watch mode

npm run test:watch : Run test suite in interactive watch mode

npm run test:prod : Run linting and generate coverage

npm run build : Generate bundles and typings, create docs

npm run lint : Lints code

npm run commit : Commit using conventional commit style (husky will tell you to use it if you haven't 😉)

Acknowledgement

Made with ❤️ by @TomiTurtiainen.

This project is a grateful recipient of the Futurice Open Source sponsorship program. ❤️

Forked from TypeScript library starter

