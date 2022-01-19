openbase logo
by Tomi Turtiainen
1.6.0

A JS library written in TS to transform sequences of data from format to another

Readme

fromfrom

fromfrom is a LINQ inspired library to transform sequences of data.

Installation

npm install --save fromfrom

Documentation

Find it here.

Usage

The library exports only a single function, from. from wraps the given source data into a Sequence. Sequence has a wide range of chainable methods to operate and transform the sequence. The sequence can then be converted into a JS type.

For example

import { from } from "fromfrom";

// Transform an array of users
const users = [
  { id: 1, name: "John", age: 31, active: true },
  { id: 2, name: "Jane", age: 32, active: false },
  { id: 3, name: "Luke", age: 33, active: false },
  { id: 4, name: "Mary", age: 34, active: true },
];

from(users)
  .filter(user => user.active)
  .sortByDescending(user => user.age)
  .toArray();
// Returns
// [
//   { id: 4, name: "Mary", age: 34, active: true },
//   { id: 1, name: "John", age: 31, active: true }
// ]

Features

  • Familiar method names - Even though it's LINQ inspired, uses familiar method names from JS.
  • Supports all main JS types - Works with arrays, objects, maps, sets, and objects that implement the iterable protocol.
  • No dependencies - Guarantees small size.
  • Type safe - Written in TypeScript. Type definitions included.
  • Deferred execution - The execution of the sequence is deferred until you begin consuming the sequence.
  • Fully tested - 100% test coverage.

How does it work

See "how does it work" section from the initial release blog post.

Development

NPM scripts

  • npm t: Run test suite
  • npm start: Run npm run build in watch mode
  • npm run test:watch: Run test suite in interactive watch mode
  • npm run test:prod: Run linting and generate coverage
  • npm run build: Generate bundles and typings, create docs
  • npm run lint: Lints code
  • npm run commit: Commit using conventional commit style (husky will tell you to use it if you haven't 😉)

Acknowledgement

Made with ❤️ by @TomiTurtiainen.

This project is a grateful recipient of the Futurice Open Source sponsorship program. ❤️

Forked from TypeScript library starter

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Tomi Turtiainen
💻 📖 🚇 ⚠️
jtenner
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Ville Vaarala
🚧
Theo
💻
Rudolf Poels
📖
Andrew Ross
🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

