Object.fromEntries() ponyfill (in 6 lines)

Install

npm install fromentries

Why this package?

Existing polyfill packages (like object.fromentries ) pull in a bunch of dependencies and adds over 8 KB to the browser bundle size. This allows them to work in ES3 environments like IE6, but it's also overkill; almost no one supports IE6 anymore.

I'd rather not ship tons of extra code to website visitors. A polyfill for this feature can be implemented in a few short lines of code using modern language features. That's what fromentries (this package) does.

This means that fromentries only works in evergreen browsers like:

Chrome

Firefox

Edge

Safari

Opera

It does not work in browsers like IE11 and older (unless you transpile it first).

Usage

const fromEntries = require ( 'fromentries' ) const map = new Map ([ [ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , 3 ] ]) const obj = fromEntries(map) constole.log(obj) const searchParams = new URLSearchParams( 'foo=bar&baz=qux' ) const obj2 = fromEntries(searchParams) console .log(obj2)

What is a ponyfill?

A ponyfill is almost the same as a polyfill, but not quite. Instead of patching functionality for older browsers, a ponyfill provides that functionality as a standalone module you can use.

Read more at PonyFoo.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.