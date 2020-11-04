openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fro

fromentries

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
1.3.2 (see all)

Object.fromEntries() ponyfill (in 6 lines)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5M

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fromentries travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Object.fromEntries() ponyfill (in 6 lines)

Install

npm install fromentries

Why this package?

Existing polyfill packages (like object.fromentries) pull in a bunch of dependencies and adds over 8 KB to the browser bundle size. This allows them to work in ES3 environments like IE6, but it's also overkill; almost no one supports IE6 anymore.

I'd rather not ship tons of extra code to website visitors. A polyfill for this feature can be implemented in a few short lines of code using modern language features. That's what fromentries (this package) does.

This means that fromentries only works in evergreen browsers like:

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Edge
  • Safari
  • Opera

It does not work in browsers like IE11 and older (unless you transpile it first).

Usage

const fromEntries = require('fromentries')

const map = new Map([ [ 'a', 1 ], [ 'b', 2 ], [ 'c', 3 ] ])
const obj = fromEntries(map)
constole.log(obj) // { a: 1, b: 2, c: 3 }

const searchParams = new URLSearchParams('foo=bar&baz=qux')
const obj2 = fromEntries(searchParams)
console.log(obj2) // { foo: 'bar', 'baz': 'qux' }

What is a ponyfill?

A ponyfill is almost the same as a polyfill, but not quite. Instead of patching functionality for older browsers, a ponyfill provides that functionality as a standalone module you can use.

Read more at PonyFoo.

See also

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial