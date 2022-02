Create a stream from a string. Sugary wrapper around from2.

Installation

$ npm install from2-string

Usage

const fromString = require ( 'from2-string' ) fromString( 'hello world' ).pipe(process.stdout)

Why

In order to use from2 with strings, you must write some boilerplate to break the string in correctly sized chunks. This module handles that boilerplate for you, so you can directly source from a string.

See Also

from2 - Convenience wrapper for ReadableStream, with an API lifted from "from" and "through2"

from2-array - Create a from2 stream based on an array of source values

License

MIT