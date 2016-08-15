from2

from2 is a high-level module for creating readable streams that properly handle backpressure.

Convience wrapper for readable-stream's ReadableStream base class, with an API lifted from from and through2.

Usage

stream = from2([opts], read)

Where opts are the options to pass on to the ReadableStream constructor, and read(size, next) is called when data is requested from the stream.

size is the recommended amount of data (in bytes) to retrieve.

next(err) should be called when you're ready to emit more data.

For example, here's a readable stream that emits the contents of a given string:

var from = require ( 'from2' ) function fromString ( string ) { return from ( function ( size, next ) { if (string.length <= 0 ) return next( null , null ) var chunk = string.slice( 0 , size) string = string.slice(size) next( null , chunk) }) } fromString( 'hello world' ).pipe(process.stdout)

stream = from2.obj([opts], read)

Shorthand for from2({ objectMode: true }, read) .

createStream = from2.ctor([opts], read)

If you're creating similar streams in quick succession you can improve performance by generating a stream constructor that you can reuse instead of creating one-off streams on each call.

Takes the same options as from2 , instead returning a constructor which you can use to create new streams.

See Also

from2-array - Create a from2 stream based on an array of source values.

from2-string - Create a stream from a string. Sugary wrapper around from2.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.