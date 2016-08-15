from2 is a high-level module for creating readable streams that properly handle backpressure.
Convience wrapper for
readable-stream's
ReadableStream
base class, with an API lifted from
from and
through2.
stream = from2([opts], read)
Where
opts are the options to pass on to the
ReadableStream constructor,
and
read(size, next) is called when data is requested from the stream.
size is the recommended amount of data (in bytes) to retrieve.
next(err) should be called when you're ready to emit more data.
For example, here's a readable stream that emits the contents of a given string:
var from = require('from2')
function fromString(string) {
return from(function(size, next) {
// if there's no more content
// left in the string, close the stream.
if (string.length <= 0) return next(null, null)
// Pull in a new chunk of text,
// removing it from the string.
var chunk = string.slice(0, size)
string = string.slice(size)
// Emit "chunk" from the stream.
next(null, chunk)
})
}
// pipe "hello world" out
// to stdout.
fromString('hello world').pipe(process.stdout)
stream = from2.obj([opts], read)
Shorthand for
from2({ objectMode: true }, read).
createStream = from2.ctor([opts], read)
If you're creating similar streams in quick succession you can improve performance by generating a stream constructor that you can reuse instead of creating one-off streams on each call.
Takes the same options as
from2, instead returning a constructor which you
can use to create new streams.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.