Lightweight module to convert number from exponential notation to a human readable string.
Works opposite to Number.prototype.toExponential()
npm install from-exponential
import fromExponential from 'from-exponential';
fromExponential(1.123e-10); // => '0.0000000001123'
fromExponential('-12.123e-1'); // => '-1.2123'
fromExponential(Number.MAX_VALUE); // => '179769313486231570000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000'
It is complemented by the following packages:
MIT License