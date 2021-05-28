openbase logo
from-exponential

by shrpne
1.1.1 (see all)

Lightweight module to convert number from exponential notation to a human readable string.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

from-exponential

Lightweight module to convert number from exponential notation to a human readable string.

Works opposite to Number.prototype.toExponential()

Install

npm install from-exponential

Usage

import fromExponential from 'from-exponential';

fromExponential(1.123e-10); // => '0.0000000001123'
fromExponential('-12.123e-1'); // => '-1.2123'
fromExponential(Number.MAX_VALUE); // => '179769313486231570000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000'

It is complemented by the following packages:

  • pretty-num all-in-one solution for pretty numbers: format exponential, add thousands separator, reduce decimal precision
  • thousands add thousands separators

License

MIT License

