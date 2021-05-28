Lightweight module to convert number from exponential notation to a human readable string.

Works opposite to Number.prototype.toExponential()

Install

npm install from -exponential

Usage

import fromExponential from 'from-exponential' ; fromExponential( 1.123e-10 ); fromExponential( '-12.123e-1' ); fromExponential( Number .MAX_VALUE);

Related

It is complemented by the following packages:

pretty-num all-in-one solution for pretty numbers: format exponential, add thousands separator, reduce decimal precision

thousands add thousands separators

License

MIT License