frolint

by wantedly
2.8.2 (see all)

Frontend linter for developers

Documentation
1.6K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

frolint - FROntend LINT

Node CI

This is a monorepo that contains our common linting and formatting configurations for Wantedly's javascript projects.

If you are looking for the frolint executable documentation, please see here: frolint Readme

Packages

# Create above list with fish shell script
for package in (yarn -s lerna ls --loglevel silent)
    echo "- [$package](https://github.com/wantedly/frolint/tree/master/packages/$package) [![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/$package.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/$package)"
end

How to contribute

PRs are welcome, see the current issues open.

We are developing this project with Lerna.

Clone the repository and run

yarn

This will also trigger the lerna bootstraping process.

Running Tests:

# Runs all unit tests
yarn test

# Runs all unit tests with updating snapshots
yarn test:update

License

MIT

