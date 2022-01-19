frolint - FROntend LINT

This is a monorepo that contains our common linting and formatting configurations for Wantedly's javascript projects.

If you are looking for the frolint executable documentation, please see here: frolint Readme

Packages

How to contribute

PRs are welcome, see the current issues open.

We are developing this project with Lerna.

Clone the repository and run

yarn

This will also trigger the lerna bootstraping process.

Running Tests:

yarn test yarn test :update

License

MIT