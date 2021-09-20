A plugin-based tool for running fake HTTP and socket services.
frock is a tool for running fake services and serving mock data. It's designed for developers who work in service-oriented architectures, and need to stand up fake services that approximate production services in their development environments.
frock itself is a host for running HTTP and socket services, and its HTTP router makes it simple to run multiple services on the same port. Outside of the core functions of starting services and routing to handlers, frock's functionality is implemented through plugins and middleware that you write.
There are some generic plugins provided for out-of-the-box functionality:
For a quick overview of the functionality frock provides, see the example in this README.
frock is a Node.js CLI utility, which loads a frockfile from your project directory. In the following example, we'll create a service that proxies requests to your local development server at http://localhost:8052, but intercepts some URLs to serve static content from a variety of sources.
In your working directory, create a
frockfile.json:
{
"servers": [
{
"port": 8080,
"routes": [
{
"path": "/api/segments",
"methods": ["GET"],
"handler": "frock-static",
"options": {
"file": "fixtures/static/segments.json",
"contentType": "application/json"
}
},
{
"path": "/api/remote",
"methods": ["GET"],
"handler": "frock-static",
"options": {
"url": "http://raw.githubusercontent.com/somewhere/something.json",
"contentType": "application/json"
}
},
{
"path": "*",
"methods": "any",
"handler": "frock-proxy",
"options": {
"url": "http://localhost:8052"
}
}
]
}
]
}
Install frock and the plugins you requested:
$ npm install frock frock-static frock-proxy
Then, run frock:
$ frock
This examples expects that your
PATH is set to run Node.js packages from your
project's installed
node_modules; see the Understanding Packages
section of the documentation for details.
Note: By default, frock only allows connections from
localhost; see the
docs on connection filtering for details.
frock's documentation is split into several sections:
frockfile.json
The
frock command will search upward from your current directory for a
frockfile.json, and run it.
Use the built-in help to learn about other options:
$ frock --help
Some options can be set via environment variables; these provide defaults, which
can still be overridden by explicitly passing CLI flags. Set these to any value
besides an empty string to set the default to
true:
FROCK_DEBUG set the log level to
debug
FROCK_RAW_OUTPUT output the raw log JSON rather than pretty-printing
FROCK_UNSAFE_DISABLE_CONNECTION_FILTERING disable processing of
whitelists/blacklists for connections, and allow any incoming connections
From the project directory:
$ npm test
Any test file that should be run must be required in the
tests/index.js file.
Apache 2.0, see LICENSE for details.