Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor is one of the most powerful JavaScript rich text editors ever.

Demos

Basic demo : https://www.froala.com/wysiwyg-editor

: https://www.froala.com/wysiwyg-editor Inline demo : https://www.froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/inline

: https://www.froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/inline Full list: https://www.froala.com/wysiwyg-editor/examples

Download and Install Froala Editor

Install from npm

npm install froala-editor

Install from bower

bower install froala-wysiwyg-editor

Load from CDN

Using Froala Editor from CDN is the easiest way to install it and we recommend using the jsDeliver CDN as it mirrors the NPM package.

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/froala-editor@latest/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < textarea > </ textarea > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/froala-editor@latest/js/froala_editor.pkgd.min.js" > </ script > < script > new FroalaEditor( 'textarea' ); </ script >

Load from CDN as an AMD module

Froala Editor is compatible with AMD module loaders such as RequireJS. The following example shows how to load it along with the Algin plugin from CDN using RequireJS.

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/froala-editor@latest/css/froala_editor.css" > < script src = "require.js" > </ script > < script > require .config({ packages : [{ name : 'froala-editor' , main : 'js/froala_editor.min' }], paths : { 'froala-editor' : 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/froala-editor@latest' } }); </ script > < style > body { text-align : center; } div #editor { width : 81% ; margin : auto; text-align : left; } .ss { background-color : red; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div id = "editor" > < div id = 'edit' style = 'margin-top:30px;' > </ div > </ div > < script > require ([ 'froala-editor' , 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min' ], function ( FroalaEditor ) { new FroalaEditor( '#edit' ) }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Load Froala Editor as a CommonJS Module

Froala Editor is using an UMD module pattern, as a result it has support for CommonJS. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install froala-editor, see Download and install FroalaEditor for more details.

var FroalaEditor = require ( 'froala-editor' ); require ( 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min' ); new FroalaEditor( '#edit' );

Load Froala Editor as a transpiled ES6/UMD module

Since Froala Editor supports ES6 (ESM - ECMAScript modules) and UMD (AMD, CommonJS), it can be also loaded as a module with the use of transpilers. E.g. Babel, Typescript. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install froala-editor, see Download and install FroalaEditor for more details.

import FroalaEditor from 'froala-editor' import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js' new FroalaEditor( '#edit' )

Use with your existing framework

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:

Chrome

Edge

Firefox

Safari

Opera

Internet Explorer 11

Safari iOS

Chrome, Firefox and Default Browser Android

Resources

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

Make sure that you are using the latest version of the Froala WYSIWYG Editor. The issue that you are about to report may be already fixed in the latest master branch version: https://github.com/froala/froala-wysiwyg/tree/master/js. Providing us reproducible steps for the issue will shorten the time it takes for it to be fixed. A JSFiddle is always welcomed, and you can start from this basic one. Some issues may be browser specific, so specifying in what browser you encountered the issue might help.

Technical Support or Questions

If you have questions or need help integrating the editor please contact us instead of opening an issue.

Licensing

In order to use the Froala Editor you have to purchase one of the following licenses according to your needs. You can find more about that on our website on the pricing plan page.