openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

froala-editor

by froala
4.0.7 (see all)

Froala wysiwyg editor release

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

133K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript WYSIWYG Editor, Vanilla JavaScript HTML Editor

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
ilyaskarim

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Froala Editor V3

Build Status npm npm

Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor is one of the most powerful JavaScript rich text editors ever.

WYSIWYG HTML Editor

Demos

Download and Install Froala Editor

Install from npm

npm install froala-editor

Install from bower

bower install froala-wysiwyg-editor

Load from CDN

Using Froala Editor from CDN is the easiest way to install it and we recommend using the jsDeliver CDN as it mirrors the NPM package. 

<!-- Include Editor style. -->
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/froala-editor@latest/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />

<!-- Create a tag that we will use as the editable area. -->
<!-- You can use a div tag as well. -->
<textarea></textarea>

<!-- Include Editor JS files. -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/froala-editor@latest/js/froala_editor.pkgd.min.js"></script>

<!-- Initialize the editor. -->
<script>
  new FroalaEditor('textarea');
</script>

Load from CDN as an AMD module

Froala Editor is compatible with AMD module loaders such as RequireJS. The following example shows how to load it along with the Algin plugin from CDN using RequireJS.

<html>
<head>
  <!-- Load CSS files. -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/froala-editor@latest/css/froala_editor.css">

  <script src="require.js"></script>
  <script>
    require.config({
      packages: [{
        name: 'froala-editor',
        main: 'js/froala_editor.min'
      }],
      paths: {
        // Change this to your server if you do not wish to use our CDN.
        'froala-editor': 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/froala-editor@latest'
      }
    });
  </script>

  <style>
    body {
      text-align: center;
    }
    div#editor {
      width: 81%;
      margin: auto;
      text-align: left;
    }
    .ss {
      background-color: red;
    }
  </style>
</head>

<body>
  <div id="editor">
    <div id='edit' style='margin-top:30px;'>
    </div>
  </div>

  <script>
    require([
      'froala-editor',
      'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min'
    ], function(FroalaEditor) {
      new FroalaEditor('#edit')
    });
  </script>
</body>

</html>

Load Froala Editor as a CommonJS Module

Froala Editor is using an UMD module pattern, as a result it has support for CommonJS. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install froala-editor, see Download and install FroalaEditor for more details.

var FroalaEditor = require('froala-editor');

// Load a plugin.
require('froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min');

// Initialize editor.
new FroalaEditor('#edit');

Load Froala Editor as a transpiled ES6/UMD module

Since Froala Editor supports ES6 (ESM - ECMAScript modules) and UMD (AMD, CommonJS), it can be also loaded as a module with the use of transpilers. E.g. Babel, Typescript. The following examples presumes you are using npm to install froala-editor, see Download and install FroalaEditor for more details.

import FroalaEditor from 'froala-editor'

// Load a plugin.
import 'froala-editor/js/plugins/align.min.js'

// Initialize editor.
new FroalaEditor('#edit')

For more details on customizing the editor, please check the editor documentation.

Use with your existing framework

Browser Support

At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:

  • Chrome
  • Edge
  • Firefox
  • Safari
  • Opera
  • Internet Explorer 11
  • Safari iOS
  • Chrome, Firefox and Default Browser Android

Resources

Reporting Issues

We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:

  1. Make sure that you are using the latest version of the Froala WYSIWYG Editor. The issue that you are about to report may be already fixed in the latest master branch version: https://github.com/froala/froala-wysiwyg/tree/master/js.
  2. Providing us reproducible steps for the issue will shorten the time it takes for it to be fixed. A JSFiddle is always welcomed, and you can start from this basic one.
  3. Some issues may be browser specific, so specifying in what browser you encountered the issue might help.

Technical Support or Questions

If you have questions or need help integrating the editor please contact us instead of opening an issue.

Licensing

In order to use the Froala Editor you have to purchase one of the following licenses according to your needs. You can find more about that on our website on the pricing plan page.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ilyas KarimHunza Valley, Pakistan3 Ratings0 Reviews
Javascript Developer
August 5, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

A great WYSIWYG editor. Supports all basic features like Image manipulation, Paragraph Features, Server Side Image, File and Video uploads. This editor is backed by company called Idera Inc. So I recommend you to use this editor if you want to go for long run. The team is busy with fixing bugs and adding new features.

0
Mark Woodward5 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Alternatives

@ckeditor/ckeditor5-build-classicPowerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
91K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
sun
suneditorPure javascript based WYSIWYG html editor, with no dependencies.
GitHub Stars
834
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
quillQuill is a modern WYSIWYG editor built for compatibility and extensibility.
GitHub Stars
32K
Weekly Downloads
775K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
67
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Bleeding Edge
2Buggy
summernoteSuper simple WYSIWYG editor
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
84K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
draft-js-table-pluginReact Plugin Architecture for Draft.js including Slack-Like Emojis, FB-Like Mentions and Stickers
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
110
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial