fritzapi

Home automation node API for Fritz!Box, Fritz!DECT and FRITZ!Powerline devices.

homebridge-fritz and pimatic-fritz are built on fritzapi.

Functions

General functions

Get the Fritz!OS version getOSVersion

Get the session ID getSessionID

Get device list as XML getDeviceListInfos >Fritz!OS 6.10

>Fritz!OS 6.10 Get device list getDeviceList >Fritz!OS 6.10

>Fritz!OS 6.10 Get device list with filter criteria applied getDeviceListFiltered >Fritz!OS 6.10

>Fritz!OS 6.10 Get device getDevice >Fritz!OS 6.10

>Fritz!OS 6.10 Get temperature getTemperature - polyfill

- polyfill Get presence getPresence - polyfill

- polyfill Get template list as XML getTemplateListInfos >Fritz!OS 7.0

>Fritz!OS 7.0 Get template list getTemplateList >Fritz!OS 7.0

>Fritz!OS 7.0 Get template list applyTemplate >Fritz!OS 7.0

Note

getTemperature works for DECT repeaters but is not available on the FRITZ!Powerline 546E WLAN set and will always return NaN .

While getTemperature works for outlets, it is not available for (outlet) groups that can be created through the Fritz!Box user interface.

getDeviceListInfos was named getDeviceListInfo in earlier versions. For consistency with the official Fritz!Box API the name has been changed. The getDeviceListInfo name is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. In general, use of getDeviceListInfos is discouraged as the equivalent getDeviceList function which returns an object interface instead of XML is easier to use.

Fritz!DECT 200 and 210 outlet functions (includes FRITZ!Powerline 546E)

Get list getSwitchList

Get state getSwitchState

Set on setSwitchOn

Set off setSwitchOff

Toggle setSwitchToggle

Get power getSwitchPower

Get energy getSwitchEnergy

Get presence status getSwitchPresence

Get name getSwitchName

Get basic device stats as XML getBasicDeviceStats >Fritz!OS 7.0

For controlling AVM Fritz!DECT 200 devices the actuator identification number (AIN) is needed. The AIN can be obtained using getSwitchList which returns a list of AINs or the more general getDeviceList function which returns a verbose device list structure as JSON.

Fritz!DECT 100 functions

The Fritz!DECT 100 DECT repeater AIN does only appear in the getDeviceList output. It supports retrieving the repeater's temperature.

Fritz!DECT 300, 301 and CometDECT thermostat functions

Thermostat functions are only available as of Fritz!OS 6.36

Get list getThermostatList - polyfill

- polyfill Set target temperature setTempTarget , supports 'ON'/'OFF' to enable/disable thermostat

, supports 'ON'/'OFF' to enable/disable thermostat Get target temperature getTempTarget

Get comfort temperature getTempComfort

Get night temperature getTempNight

Get battery charge getBatteryCharge (uses UI scraping, may be unstable)

(uses UI scraping, may be unstable) Get window open getWindowOpen (uses UI scraping, may be unstable)

Fritz!DECT 500 and Telekom bulb functions

Bulb functions are only available as of Fritz!OS 7.20

Get List of all bulbs getBulbList

Get List of all bulbs supporting colors getColorBulbList

Switch bulb on/off or toggle it setSimpleOnOff

Dimm a bulb setLevel , 0 - 255

, 0 - 255 Dimm a bulb setLevelPercentage , 0 - 100

, 0 - 100 Set the color and saturation setColor , see note 1

, see note 1 Set the color temperature setColorTemperature , see note 2

Note 1

The color api calls of the FritzBox accept only a predefined set of values. To get easy access to the predefined values fritzapi accepts the following values as the color:

red, orange, yellow, lime, green, turquoise, cyan, lightblue, blue, purple, magenta, pink

The saturation can be 0, 1 or 2 to select one of the predefined saturation values for the color.

Note 2

The color temperature api calls of the FritzBox accept only a predefined set of values. Valid values are 2700, 3000, 3400,3800, 4200, 4700, 5300, 5900 and 6500 .

Other values are adjusted by fritzapi to one of the above values.

WLAN functions

Get the guest wlan settings getGuestWlan

Set the guest wlan setGuestWlan

Note

getGuestWlan returns a structure containing all wifi settings found in the Fritz!Box UI. The setGuestWlan function accepts either a settings structure such as this or a single boolean value.

All functions have been tested on Fritz!OS 6.20/6.36/6.51 using the Fritz!Box 7390 and on Fritz!OS 6.50 on Fritz!Box 6490. The WLAN functions may be less stable.

Installation

npm install fritzapi

Usage

Object-oriented interface

The object-oriented interface is the recommended way of using fritzapi.

Get the list of switch AINs using a customer Fritz!Box address:

var Fritz = require ( 'fritzapi' ).Fritz; var f = new Fritz( "user" , "password" , "http://192.168.178.1" ); f.getSwitchList().then( function ( ains ) { console .log(f.getSID()); console .log(ains); });

Functional interface

Get the session ID using default Fritz!Box address (http://fritz.box):

var fritz = require ( 'fritzapi' ); fritz.getSessionID( "user" , "password" ).then( function ( sid ) { console .log(sid); });

Get the list of switch AINs using a custom Fritz!Box address with self-signed certificate:

fritz.getSessionID( "user" , "password" , { url : "192.168.178.1" , strictSSL : false }).then( function ( sid ) { console .log(sid); fritz.getSwitchList(sid, options).then( function ( ains ) { console .log(ains); }); });

Note The functional interface may be deprecated in a future version of the library.

Device details

Below is the output of getDeviceList for reference.

The list was produced for various Fritz devices I've had around. It might have changed in the meantime depending on device firmware or Fritz HTTP API version. These definitions remain cached by the Fritz!Box even if the device is no longer connected. The device presence is indicated by the present attribute.

Powerline

{ identifier : '34:31:C4:DB:F6:C7' , id : '20000' , functionbitmask : '640' , fwversion : '06.20' , manufacturer : 'AVM' , productname : 'FRITZ!Powerline 546E' , present : '0' , name : 'FRITZ!Powerline 546E' , switch : { state : '' , mode : '' , lock : '' }, powermeter : { power : '' , energy : '' } }

Outlets

{ identifier : '087610103568' , id : '17' , functionbitmask : '35712' , fwversion : '04.16' , manufacturer : 'AVM' , productname : 'FRITZ!DECT 200' , present : '1' , name : 'FRITZ!DECT 200 #1' , switch : { state : '' , mode : '' , lock : '' , devicelock : '' }, simpleonoff { state : '' }, powermeter : { voltage : '' , power : '' , energy : '' }, temperature : { celsius : '' , offset : '' } } { identifier : '116570031825' , id : '18' , functionbitmask : '640' , fwversion : '03.67' , manufacturer : 'AVM' , productname : 'FRITZ!DECT 210' , present : '0' , name : 'FRITZ!DECT 210 #3' , switch : { state : '' , mode : '' , lock : '' }, powermeter : { power : '' , energy : '' } }

DECT Repeater

{ identifier : '116570002527' , id : '20' , functionbitmask : '1024' , fwversion : '03.64' , manufacturer : 'AVM' , productname : 'FRITZ!DECT Repeater 100' , present : '0' , name : 'FRITZ!DECT Rep 100 #5' }

Thermostats

{ identifier : '109710195784' , id : '17' , functionbitmask : '320' , fwversion : '03.54' , manufacturer : 'AVM' , productname : 'Comet DECT' , present : '1' , txbusy : '0' name : 'Comet DECT' , battery : '90' batterylow : '0' temperature : { celsius : '' , offset : '' }, hkr : { tist : '49' , tsoll : '253' , absenk : '32' , komfort : '42' , lock : '1' , devicelock : '1' , errorcode : '0' , windowopenactiv : '0' , windowopenactiveendtime : '0' , boostactive : '0' , boostactiveendtime : '0' , battery : '90' , batterylow : '0' , summeractive : '1' , holidayactive : '0' , nextchange : { endperiod : '1598907600' , tchange : '32' }} }

HANFUN

As of Fritz!OS 7 the HANFUN devices have their own bitmask 1 :

{ identifier : '119340326786' , id : '406' , functionbitmask : '1' , fwversion : '00.00' , manufacturer : '0x0feb' , productname : 'HAN-FUN' , present : '1' , name : 'HAN-FUN #1' }

HANFUN functions are accessible as "HANFUN unit" devices. Bitmask consists of HANFUN unit (bit 13) plus actual function (in this case ALARM, bit 3):

{ identifier : '119340326786-1' , id : '2000' , functionbitmask : '8208' , fwversion : '0.0' , manufacturer : '0x0feb' , productname : 'HAN-FUN' , present : '1' , name : 'no name' , etsiunitinfo : { etsideviceid : '406' , unittype : '514' , interfaces : '256' }, alert : { state : '1' } }

or a color bulb:

{ identifier : '127010028190-1' , id : '2000' , functionbitmask : '237572' , fwversion : '0.0' , manufacturer : '0x319d' , productname : 'HAN-FUN' , present : '0' , txbusy : '0' name : 'Bulb 1' , simpleonoff { state : '1' }, levelcontrol : { level : '255' , levelpercentage : '100' }, colorcontrol : { supported_modes : '5' , current_mode : '1' , hue : '35' , saturation : '214' , temperature : '' }, etsiunitinfo : { etsideviceid : '406' , unittype : '278' , interfaces : '512,514,513' } }

AHA HTTP Interface Documentation

http://avm.de/fileadmin/user_upload/Global/Service/Schnittstellen/AHA-HTTP-Interface.pdf

Acknowledgements

