Home automation node API for Fritz!Box, Fritz!DECT and FRITZ!Powerline devices.
homebridge-fritz and pimatic-fritz are built on fritzapi.
getOSVersion
getSessionID
getDeviceListInfos >Fritz!OS 6.10
getDeviceList >Fritz!OS 6.10
getDeviceListFiltered >Fritz!OS 6.10
getDevice >Fritz!OS 6.10
getTemperature - polyfill
getPresence - polyfill
getTemplateListInfos >Fritz!OS 7.0
getTemplateList >Fritz!OS 7.0
applyTemplate >Fritz!OS 7.0
Note
getTemperature works for DECT repeaters but is not available on the FRITZ!Powerline 546E WLAN set and will always return
NaN.
While
getTemperature works for outlets, it is not available for (outlet) groups that can be created through the Fritz!Box user interface.
getDeviceListInfos was named
getDeviceListInfo in earlier versions. For consistency with the official Fritz!Box API the name has been changed. The
getDeviceListInfo name is deprecated and will be removed in a future release.
In general, use of
getDeviceListInfos is discouraged as the equivalent
getDeviceList function which returns an object interface instead of XML is easier to use.
getSwitchList
getSwitchState
setSwitchOn
setSwitchOff
setSwitchToggle
getSwitchPower
getSwitchEnergy
getSwitchPresence
getSwitchName
getBasicDeviceStats >Fritz!OS 7.0
For controlling AVM Fritz!DECT 200 devices the actuator identification number (AIN) is needed. The AIN can be obtained using
getSwitchList which returns a list of AINs or the more general
getDeviceList function which returns a verbose device list structure as JSON.
The Fritz!DECT 100 DECT repeater AIN does only appear in the
getDeviceList output. It supports retrieving the repeater's temperature.
Thermostat functions are only available as of Fritz!OS 6.36
getThermostatList - polyfill
setTempTarget, supports 'ON'/'OFF' to enable/disable thermostat
getTempTarget
getTempComfort
getTempNight
getBatteryCharge (uses UI scraping, may be unstable)
getWindowOpen (uses UI scraping, may be unstable)
Bulb functions are only available as of Fritz!OS 7.20
getBulbList
getColorBulbList
setSimpleOnOff
setLevel, 0 - 255
setLevelPercentage, 0 - 100
setColor, see note 1
setColorTemperature, see note 2
Note 1
The color api calls of the FritzBox accept only a predefined set of values. To get easy access to the predefined values fritzapi accepts the following values as the color:
red, orange, yellow, lime, green, turquoise, cyan, lightblue, blue, purple, magenta, pink
The saturation can be
0, 1 or 2 to select one of the predefined saturation values for the color.
Note 2
The color temperature api calls of the FritzBox accept only a predefined set of values. Valid values are
2700, 3000, 3400,3800, 4200, 4700, 5300, 5900 and 6500.
Other values are adjusted by fritzapi to one of the above values.
getGuestWlan
setGuestWlan
Note
getGuestWlan returns a structure containing all wifi settings found in the Fritz!Box UI. The
setGuestWlan function accepts either a settings structure such as this or a single boolean value.
All functions have been tested on Fritz!OS 6.20/6.36/6.51 using the Fritz!Box 7390 and on Fritz!OS 6.50 on Fritz!Box 6490. The WLAN functions may be less stable.
npm install fritzapi
The object-oriented interface is the recommended way of using fritzapi.
Get the list of switch AINs using a customer Fritz!Box address:
var Fritz = require('fritzapi').Fritz;
var f = new Fritz("user", "password", "http://192.168.178.1");
f.getSwitchList().then(function(ains){
console.log(f.getSID());
console.log(ains);
});
Get the session ID using default Fritz!Box address (http://fritz.box):
var fritz = require('fritzapi');
fritz.getSessionID("user", "password").then(function(sid) {
console.log(sid);
});
Get the list of switch AINs using a custom Fritz!Box address with self-signed certificate:
fritz.getSessionID("user", "password", {
url: "192.168.178.1",
strictSSL: false // workaround DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT SSL error
}).then(function(sid) {
console.log(sid);
// note that the options/url need be carries through every single api call
fritz.getSwitchList(sid, options).then(function(ains){
console.log(ains);
});
});
Note The functional interface may be deprecated in a future version of the library.
Below is the output of
getDeviceList for reference.
The list was produced for various Fritz devices I've had around. It might have changed in the meantime depending on device firmware or Fritz HTTP API version.
These definitions remain cached by the Fritz!Box even if the device is no longer connected. The device presence is indicated by the
present attribute.
{ identifier: '34:31:C4:DB:F6:C7',
id: '20000',
functionbitmask: '640',
fwversion: '06.20',
manufacturer: 'AVM',
productname: 'FRITZ!Powerline 546E',
present: '0',
name: 'FRITZ!Powerline 546E',
switch: { state: '', mode: '', lock: '' },
powermeter: { power: '', energy: '' } }
{ identifier: '087610103568',
id: '17',
functionbitmask: '35712',
fwversion: '04.16',
manufacturer: 'AVM',
productname: 'FRITZ!DECT 200',
present: '1',
name: 'FRITZ!DECT 200 #1',
switch: { state: '', mode: '', lock: '', devicelock : '' },
simpleonoff { state: '' },
powermeter: { voltage: '', power: '', energy: '' },
temperature: { celsius: '', offset: '' }
}
{ identifier: '116570031825',
id: '18',
functionbitmask: '640',
fwversion: '03.67',
manufacturer: 'AVM',
productname: 'FRITZ!DECT 210',
present: '0',
name: 'FRITZ!DECT 210 #3',
switch: { state: '', mode: '', lock: '' },
powermeter: { power: '', energy: '' } }
{ identifier: '116570002527',
id: '20',
functionbitmask: '1024',
fwversion: '03.64',
manufacturer: 'AVM',
productname: 'FRITZ!DECT Repeater 100',
present: '0',
name: 'FRITZ!DECT Rep 100 #5' }
{ identifier: '109710195784',
id: '17',
functionbitmask: '320',
fwversion: '03.54',
manufacturer: 'AVM',
productname: 'Comet DECT',
present: '1',
txbusy: '0'
name: 'Comet DECT',
battery: '90'
batterylow: '0'
temperature: { celsius: '', offset: '' },
hkr: { tist: '49', tsoll: '253', absenk: '32', komfort: '42', lock: '1', devicelock: '1', errorcode: '0',
windowopenactiv: '0', windowopenactiveendtime: '0', boostactive: '0', boostactiveendtime: '0',
battery: '90', batterylow: '0', summeractive: '1', holidayactive: '0',
nextchange: { endperiod: '1598907600', tchange: '32' }} }
As of Fritz!OS 7 the HANFUN devices have their own bitmask
1:
{ identifier: '119340326786',
id: '406',
functionbitmask: '1',
fwversion: '00.00',
manufacturer: '0x0feb',
productname: 'HAN-FUN',
present: '1',
name: 'HAN-FUN #1' }
HANFUN functions are accessible as "HANFUN unit" devices. Bitmask consists of HANFUN unit (bit 13) plus actual function (in this case ALARM, bit 3):
{ identifier: '119340326786-1',
id: '2000',
functionbitmask: '8208',
fwversion: '0.0',
manufacturer: '0x0feb',
productname: 'HAN-FUN',
present: '1',
name: 'no name',
etsiunitinfo: { etsideviceid: '406', unittype: '514', interfaces: '256' },
alert: { state: '1' } }
or a color bulb:
{ identifier: '127010028190-1',
id: '2000',
functionbitmask: '237572',
fwversion: '0.0',
manufacturer: '0x319d',
productname: 'HAN-FUN',
present: '0',
txbusy: '0'
name: 'Bulb 1',
simpleonoff { state: '1' },
levelcontrol: { level: '255', levelpercentage: '100' },
colorcontrol: { supported_modes: '5', current_mode: '1', hue: '35', saturation: '214', temperature: '' },
etsiunitinfo: { etsideviceid: '406', unittype: '278', interfaces: '512,514,513' } }
http://avm.de/fileadmin/user_upload/Global/Service/Schnittstellen/AHA-HTTP-Interface.pdf
Thanks to: