openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fri

fritzapi

by andig
0.12.0 (see all)

Home automation API for Fritz!Box, Fritz!DECT and FRITZ!Powerline devices

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

176

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fritzapi

NPM Version NPM Downloads Build status Donate

Home automation node API for Fritz!Box, Fritz!DECT and FRITZ!Powerline devices.

homebridge-fritz and pimatic-fritz are built on fritzapi.

Functions

General functions

  • Get the Fritz!OS version getOSVersion
  • Get the session ID getSessionID
  • Get device list as XML getDeviceListInfos >Fritz!OS 6.10
  • Get device list getDeviceList >Fritz!OS 6.10
  • Get device list with filter criteria applied getDeviceListFiltered >Fritz!OS 6.10
  • Get device getDevice >Fritz!OS 6.10
  • Get temperature getTemperature - polyfill
  • Get presence getPresence - polyfill
  • Get template list as XML getTemplateListInfos >Fritz!OS 7.0
  • Get template list getTemplateList >Fritz!OS 7.0
  • Get template list applyTemplate >Fritz!OS 7.0

Note

getTemperature works for DECT repeaters but is not available on the FRITZ!Powerline 546E WLAN set and will always return NaN.

While getTemperature works for outlets, it is not available for (outlet) groups that can be created through the Fritz!Box user interface.

getDeviceListInfos was named getDeviceListInfo in earlier versions. For consistency with the official Fritz!Box API the name has been changed. The getDeviceListInfo name is deprecated and will be removed in a future release. In general, use of getDeviceListInfos is discouraged as the equivalent getDeviceList function which returns an object interface instead of XML is easier to use.

Fritz!DECT 200 and 210 outlet functions (includes FRITZ!Powerline 546E)

  • Get list getSwitchList
  • Get state getSwitchState
  • Set on setSwitchOn
  • Set off setSwitchOff
  • Toggle setSwitchToggle
  • Get power getSwitchPower
  • Get energy getSwitchEnergy
  • Get presence status getSwitchPresence
  • Get name getSwitchName
  • Get basic device stats as XML getBasicDeviceStats >Fritz!OS 7.0

For controlling AVM Fritz!DECT 200 devices the actuator identification number (AIN) is needed. The AIN can be obtained using getSwitchList which returns a list of AINs or the more general getDeviceList function which returns a verbose device list structure as JSON.

Fritz!DECT 100 functions

The Fritz!DECT 100 DECT repeater AIN does only appear in the getDeviceList output. It supports retrieving the repeater's temperature.

Fritz!DECT 300, 301 and CometDECT thermostat functions

Thermostat functions are only available as of Fritz!OS 6.36

  • Get list getThermostatList - polyfill
  • Set target temperature setTempTarget, supports 'ON'/'OFF' to enable/disable thermostat
  • Get target temperature getTempTarget
  • Get comfort temperature getTempComfort
  • Get night temperature getTempNight
  • Get battery charge getBatteryCharge (uses UI scraping, may be unstable)
  • Get window open getWindowOpen (uses UI scraping, may be unstable)

Fritz!DECT 500 and Telekom bulb functions

Bulb functions are only available as of Fritz!OS 7.20

  • Get List of all bulbs getBulbList
  • Get List of all bulbs supporting colors getColorBulbList
  • Switch bulb on/off or toggle it setSimpleOnOff
  • Dimm a bulb setLevel, 0 - 255
  • Dimm a bulb setLevelPercentage, 0 - 100
  • Set the color and saturation setColor, see note 1
  • Set the color temperature setColorTemperature, see note 2

Note 1
The color api calls of the FritzBox accept only a predefined set of values. To get easy access to the predefined values fritzapi accepts the following values as the color:
red, orange, yellow, lime, green, turquoise, cyan, lightblue, blue, purple, magenta, pink
The saturation can be 0, 1 or 2 to select one of the predefined saturation values for the color.

Note 2
The color temperature api calls of the FritzBox accept only a predefined set of values. Valid values are 2700, 3000, 3400,3800, 4200, 4700, 5300, 5900 and 6500.
Other values are adjusted by fritzapi to one of the above values.

WLAN functions

  • Get the guest wlan settings getGuestWlan
  • Set the guest wlan setGuestWlan

Note

getGuestWlan returns a structure containing all wifi settings found in the Fritz!Box UI. The setGuestWlan function accepts either a settings structure such as this or a single boolean value.

All functions have been tested on Fritz!OS 6.20/6.36/6.51 using the Fritz!Box 7390 and on Fritz!OS 6.50 on Fritz!Box 6490. The WLAN functions may be less stable.

Installation

npm install fritzapi

Usage

Object-oriented interface

The object-oriented interface is the recommended way of using fritzapi.

Get the list of switch AINs using a customer Fritz!Box address:

var Fritz = require('fritzapi').Fritz;

var f = new Fritz("user", "password", "http://192.168.178.1");

f.getSwitchList().then(function(ains){
  console.log(f.getSID());
  console.log(ains);
});

Functional interface

Get the session ID using default Fritz!Box address (http://fritz.box):

var fritz = require('fritzapi');

fritz.getSessionID("user", "password").then(function(sid) {
    console.log(sid);
});

Get the list of switch AINs using a custom Fritz!Box address with self-signed certificate:

fritz.getSessionID("user", "password", {
  url: "192.168.178.1",
  strictSSL: false         // workaround DEPTH_ZERO_SELF_SIGNED_CERT SSL error
}).then(function(sid) {
  console.log(sid);

  // note that the options/url need be carries through every single api call
  fritz.getSwitchList(sid, options).then(function(ains){
    console.log(ains);
  });
});

Note The functional interface may be deprecated in a future version of the library.

Device details

Below is the output of getDeviceList for reference.

The list was produced for various Fritz devices I've had around. It might have changed in the meantime depending on device firmware or Fritz HTTP API version. These definitions remain cached by the Fritz!Box even if the device is no longer connected. The device presence is indicated by the present attribute.

Powerline

{ identifier: '34:31:C4:DB:F6:C7',
  id: '20000',
  functionbitmask: '640',
  fwversion: '06.20',
  manufacturer: 'AVM',
  productname: 'FRITZ!Powerline 546E',
  present: '0',
  name: 'FRITZ!Powerline 546E',
  switch: { state: '', mode: '', lock: '' },
  powermeter: { power: '', energy: '' } }

Outlets

{ identifier: '087610103568',
  id: '17',
  functionbitmask: '35712',
  fwversion: '04.16',
  manufacturer: 'AVM',
  productname: 'FRITZ!DECT 200',
  present: '1',
  name: 'FRITZ!DECT 200 #1',
  switch: { state: '', mode: '', lock: '', devicelock : '' },
  simpleonoff { state: '' },
  powermeter: { voltage: '', power: '', energy: '' }, 
  temperature: { celsius: '', offset: '' }
  }

{ identifier: '116570031825',    
  id: '18',
  functionbitmask: '640',
  fwversion: '03.67',
  manufacturer: 'AVM',
  productname: 'FRITZ!DECT 210',
  present: '0',
  name: 'FRITZ!DECT 210 #3',
  switch: { state: '', mode: '', lock: '' },
  powermeter: { power: '', energy: '' } }

DECT Repeater

{ identifier: '116570002527',
  id: '20',
  functionbitmask: '1024',
  fwversion: '03.64',
  manufacturer: 'AVM',
  productname: 'FRITZ!DECT Repeater 100',
  present: '0',
  name: 'FRITZ!DECT Rep 100 #5' }

Thermostats

{ identifier: '109710195784',
  id: '17',
  functionbitmask: '320',
  fwversion: '03.54',
  manufacturer: 'AVM',
  productname: 'Comet DECT',
  present: '1',
  txbusy: '0'
  name: 'Comet DECT',
  battery: '90'
  batterylow: '0'
  temperature: { celsius: '', offset: '' },
  hkr: { tist: '49', tsoll: '253', absenk: '32', komfort: '42', lock: '1', devicelock: '1', errorcode: '0',  
         windowopenactiv: '0', windowopenactiveendtime: '0', boostactive: '0', boostactiveendtime: '0', 
         battery: '90', batterylow: '0', summeractive: '1', holidayactive: '0',
         nextchange: { endperiod: '1598907600', tchange: '32' }} }

HANFUN

As of Fritz!OS 7 the HANFUN devices have their own bitmask 1:

{ identifier: '119340326786',
  id: '406',
  functionbitmask: '1',
  fwversion: '00.00',
  manufacturer: '0x0feb',
  productname: 'HAN-FUN',
  present: '1',
  name: 'HAN-FUN #1' }

HANFUN functions are accessible as "HANFUN unit" devices. Bitmask consists of HANFUN unit (bit 13) plus actual function (in this case ALARM, bit 3):

{ identifier: '119340326786-1',
  id: '2000',
  functionbitmask: '8208',
  fwversion: '0.0',
  manufacturer: '0x0feb',
  productname: 'HAN-FUN',
  present: '1',
  name: 'no name',
  etsiunitinfo: { etsideviceid: '406', unittype: '514', interfaces: '256' },
  alert: { state: '1' } }

or a color bulb:

{ identifier: '127010028190-1',
  id: '2000',
  functionbitmask: '237572',
  fwversion: '0.0',
  manufacturer: '0x319d',
  productname: 'HAN-FUN',
  present: '0',
  txbusy: '0'
  name: 'Bulb 1',
  simpleonoff { state: '1' },
  levelcontrol: { level: '255', levelpercentage: '100' },
  colorcontrol: { supported_modes: '5', current_mode: '1', hue: '35', saturation: '214', temperature: '' },
  etsiunitinfo: { etsideviceid: '406', unittype: '278', interfaces: '512,514,513' } }

AHA HTTP Interface Documentation

http://avm.de/fileadmin/user_upload/Global/Service/Schnittstellen/AHA-HTTP-Interface.pdf

Acknowledgements

Thanks to:

  • AVM for providing free test devices and the AHA-HTTP interface document
  • EUROtronic Technology GmbH for providing free CometDECT thermostat sample
  • nischelwitzer for the basic js implementation (https://github.com/nischelwitzer/smartfritz)
  • steffen.timm for the basic communication function
  • thk4711 for the FRITZ!DECT 200 codes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial