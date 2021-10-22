Frisby

Introduction

Frisby.js an API testing tool built on top of Jest that makes testing API endpoints easy, fast and fun.

Installation

Install Frisby v2.x from NPM into your project:

npm install --save-dev frisby joi

Creating Tests

Simple Example

The minimum setup to run a single test expectation.

const frisby = require ( 'frisby' ); it( 'should be a teapot' , function ( ) { return frisby.get( 'http://httpbin.org/status/418' ) .expect( 'status' , 418 ); });

Nested Dependent HTTP Calls

A more complex example with nested dependent Frisby tests with Frisby's Promise-style then method.

const frisby = require ( 'frisby' ); const Joi = require ( 'joi' ); describe( 'Posts' , function ( ) { it( 'should return all posts and first post should have comments' , function ( ) { return frisby.get( 'http://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts' ) .expect( 'status' , 200 ) .expect( 'jsonTypes' , '*' , { userId : Joi.number(), id : Joi.number(), title : Joi.string(), body : Joi.string() }) .then( function ( res ) { let postId = res.json[ 0 ].id; return frisby.get( 'http://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts/' + postId + '/comments' ) .expect( 'status' , 200 ) .expect( 'json' , '*' , { postId : postId }) .expect( 'jsonTypes' , '*' , { postId : Joi.number(), id : Joi.number(), name : Joi.string(), email : Joi.string().email(), body : Joi.string() }); }); }); });

Built-In Expect Handlers

Frisby comes with many handy built-in expect handlers to help you test the HTTP response of your API.

status - Check HTTP status

- Check HTTP status header - Check HTTP header key + value

- Check HTTP header key + value json - Match JSON structure + values (RegExp can be used)

- Match JSON structure + values (RegExp can be used) jsonStrict - Match EXACT JSON structure + values (extra keys not tested for cause test failures)

- Match EXACT JSON structure + values (extra keys not tested for cause test failures) jsonTypes - Match JSON structure + value types

- Match JSON structure + value types jsonTypesStrict - Match EXACT JSON structure + value types (extra keys not tested for cause test failures)

- Match EXACT JSON structure + value types (extra keys not tested for cause test failures) bodyContains - Match partial body content (string or regex)

- Match partial body content (string or regex) responseTime - Check if request completes within a specified duration (ms)

Define Custom Expect Handlers

When Frisby's built-in expect handlers are not enough, or if you find yourself running the same expectations in multiple places in your tests, you can define your own custom expect handler once, and then run it from anywhere in your tests.

beforeAll( function ( ) { frisby.addExpectHandler( 'isUser1' , function ( response ) { let json = response.body; expect(json.id).toBe( 1 ); expect(json.email).toBe( 'testy.mctesterpants@example.com' ); }); }); it( 'should allow custom expect handlers to be registered and used' , function ( ) { return frisby.get( 'https://api.example.com/users/1' ) .expect( 'isUser1' ) }); afterAll( function ( ) { frisby.removeExpectHandler( 'isUser1' ); });

Expecting JSON types using Joi

With Frisby, you can use Joi to set the expectation that the JSON body response from the HTTP call meets a defined schema. Check out the Joi API for more details.

Using Jasmine Matchers Directly

Any of the Jasmine matchers can be used inside the then method to perform additional or custom tests on the response data.

const frisby = require ( 'frisby' ); it( 'should be user 1' , function ( ) { return frisby.get( 'https://api.example.com/users/1' ) .then( function ( res ) { expect(res.json.id).toBe( 1 ); expect(res.json.email).toBe( 'testy.mctesterpants@example.com' ); }); });

Running Tests

Frisby uses Jasmine style assertion syntax, and uses Jest to run tests.

Jest can run sandboxed tests in parallel, which fits the concept of HTTP testing very nicely so your tests run much faster.

Install Jest

npm install --save-dev jest

Create your tests

mkdir __tests__ touch __tests__/api .spec .js

Run your tests from the CLI

cd your/project jest

Documentation

Documentation is hosted at frisbyjs.com, the documentation pages has separate repository.

License

Licensed under the BSD 3-Clause license.