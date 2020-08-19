❤️ Love this project? Support @niftylettuce's FOSS on Patreon or PayPal :unicorn:
Modern fetch-based alternative to axios/superagent/request. Great for React Native.
New in v2.0.4++:
baseURIis now optional and you can pass
raw: trueas a global or request-based option to get the raw
fetch()response (e.g. if you want to use
res.arrayBuffer()or any other method manually).
Install the required package:
npm install --save frisbee
<script> tag (note you will need to polyfill with required features):
<script crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://polyfill.io/v3/polyfill.min.js?features=es6,Array.from,Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors,Object.getOwnPropertySymbols,Promise,Promise.race,Promise.reject,Promise.resolve,Reflect,Symbol.for,Symbol.iterator,Symbol.prototype,Symbol.species,Symbol.toPrimitive,Symbol.toStringTag,Uint8Array"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/frisbee"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
(function() {
// create a new instance of Frisbee
var api = new Frisbee({
baseURI: 'https://api.startup.com', // optional
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
});
// this is a simple example using `.then` and `.catch`
api.get('/hello-world').then(console.log).catch(console.error);
//
// see the Usage section below in Frisbee's README for more information
// https://github.com/niftylettuce/frisbee
//
})();
</script>
Install the required package:
npm install frisbee
Ensure that your environment is polyfilled with required features (e.g. use @babel/polyfill globally or a service like polyfill.io)
const Frisbee = require('frisbee');
// create a new instance of Frisbee
const api = new Frisbee({
baseURI: 'https://api.startup.com', // optional
headers: {
'Accept': 'application/json',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}
});
// this is a simple example using `.then` and `.catch`
api.get('/hello-world').then(console.log).catch(console.error);
// this is a more complex example using async/await and basic auth
(async () => {
// log in to our API with a user/pass
try {
// make the request
let res = await api.post('/v1/login');
// handle HTTP or API errors
if (res.err) throw res.err;
// set basic auth headers for all
// future API requests we make
api.auth(res.body.api_token);
// now let's post a message to our API
res = await api.post('/v1/messages', { body: 'Hello' });
// handle HTTP or API errors
if (res.err) throw res.err;
// now let's get a list of messages filtered by page and limit
res = await api.get('/v1/messages', {
body: {
limit: 10,
page: 2
}
});
// handle HTTP or API errors
if (res.err) throw res.err;
// now let's logout
res = api.post('/v1/logout');
// handle HTTP or API errors
if (res.err) throw res.err;
// unset auth now since we logged out
api.auth();
// for more information on `fetch` headers and
// how to send and expect various types of data:
// <https://github.com/github/fetch>
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
})();
const Frisbee = require('frisbee');
Frisbee is a function that optionally accepts an argument
options, which is an object full of options for constructing your API instance.
Frisbee - accepts an
options object, with the following accepted options:
baseURI (String) - the default URI to use as a prefix for all HTTP requests (optional as of v2.0.4+)
If your API server is running on
http://localhost:8080, then use that as the value for this option
If you use React Native, then you most likely want to set
baseURI as follows (e.g. making use of
__DEV__ global variable):
const api = new Frisbee({
baseURI: __DEV__
? process.env.API_BASE_URI || 'http://localhost:8080'
: 'https://api.startup.com'
});
You could also set
API_BASE_URI as an environment variable, and then set the value of this option to
process.env.API_BASE_URI (e.g.
API_BASE_URI=http://localhost:8080 node app)
Using React Native? You might want to read this article about automatic IP configuration.
headers (Object) - an object containing default headers to send with every request
"Accept" header to
"application/json" and the
"Content-Type" header to
"application/json"
body (Object) - an object containing default body payload to send with every request. Either the default body set in options will be used or it will be overridden with a request provided body. Body will not merge nor deep merge.
params (Object) - an object containing default querystring parameters to send with every request (API method specific
params options will override or extend properties defined here, but will not deep merge)
logRequest (Function) - a function that accepts two arguments
path (String) and
opts (Object) and will be called with before a fetch request is made with (e.g.
fetch(path, opts) – see Logging and Debugging below for example usage) - this defaults to
false so no log request function is called out of the box
logResponse (Function) - a function that accepts three arguments
path (String),
opts (Object), and
response (Object) and has the same parameters as
logRequest, with the exception of the third
response, which is the raw response object returned from fetch (see Logging and Debugging below for example usage) - this defaults to
false so no log response function is called out of the box
auth - will call the
auth() function below and set it as a default
parse - options passed to
qs.parse method (see qs for all available options)
ignoreQueryPrefix (Boolean) - defaults to
true, and parses querystrings from URL's properly
stringify - options passed to
qs.stringify method (see qs for all available options)
addQueryPrefix (Boolean) - defaults to
true, and affixes the path with required
? parameter if a querystring is to be passed
format (String) - defaults to
RFC1738
arrayFormat (String) - defaults to
'indices'
preventBodyOnMethods (Array) - defaults to
[ 'GET', 'HEAD', 'DELETE', 'CONNECT' ], and is an Array of HTTP method names that we will convert a
body option to be querystringified URL parameters (e.g.
api.get('/v1/users', { search: 'foo' }) will result in
GET /v1/users?search=foo). According to RFC 7231, the default methods defined here have no defined semantics for having a payload body, and having one may cause some implementations to reject the request (which is why we set this as a default). If you wish to disable this, you may pass
preventBodyOnMethods: false or your own custom Array
preventBodyOnMethods: [ ... ]
interceptableMethods (Array) - defaults to all API methods supported below (defaults to
GET,
HEAD,
POST,
PUT,
DELETE,
OPTIONS,
PATCH)
raw (Boolean) - return a raw fetch response (new as of v2.0.4+)
abortToken (Symbol) - some Symbol that you can use to abort one or more frisbee requests
signal (Object) - an AbortController Signal used to cancel a fetch request
mode (String) - passed to fetch, defaults to "same-origin" (see Fetch's documentation for more info)
cache (String) - passed to fetch, defaults to "default" (see Fetch's documentation for more info)
credentials (String) - passed to fetch, defaults to "same-origin" (see Fetch's documentation for more info)
redirect (String) - passed to fetch, defaults to "follow" (see Fetch's documentation for more info)
referrer (String) - passed to fetch, defaults to "client" (see Fetch's documentation for more info)
Upon being invoked,
Frisbee returns an object with the following chainable methods:
api.auth(creds) - helper function that sets BasicAuth headers, and it accepts
user and
pass arguments
creds user and pass as an array, arguments, or string:
([user, pass]),
(user, pass), or
("user:pass"), so you shouldn't have any problems!
user and
pass arguments, then it removes any previously set BasicAuth headers from prior
auth() calls
user, then it will set
pass to an empty string
'')
: then it will assume you are trying to set BasicAuth headers using your own
user:pass string
user and
pass anyways)
api.setOptions(opts) - helper function to update instance options (note this does not call
api.auth internally again even if
opts.auth is passed)
api.jwt(token) - helper function that sets a JWT Bearer header. It accepts the
jwt_token as a single string argument. If you simply invoke the function
null as the argument for your token, it will remove JWT headers.
api.abort(token) - aborts all current/queued requests that were created using
token
api.abortAll() - aborts all current/queued - i.e.
await-ing in an interceptor - requests
All exposed HTTP methods return a Promise, and they require a
path string, and accept an optional
options object:
Accepted method arguments:
path required - the path for the HTTP request (e.g.
/v1/login, will be prefixed with the value of
baseURI if set)
options optional - an object containing options, such as header values, a request body, form data, or a querystring to send along with the request. These options by default are inherited from global options passed to
new Frisbee({ options }). For the
GET method (and the
DELETE method as of version
1.3.0),
body data will be encoded in the query string. **This
options object is passed to the native Fetch API method, which means you can use native Fetch API method options as well from Fetch's documentation
To make only a certain request be raw and not parsed by Frisbee:
const res = await api.get('/v1/messages', { raw: false });
Here are a few examples (you can override/merge your set default headers as well per request):
To turn off caching, pass
cache: 'reload' to native fetch options:
const res = await api.get('/v1/messages', { cache: 'reload' });
To set a custom header value of
X-Reply-To on a
POST request:
const res = await api.post('/messages', {
headers: {
'X-Reply-To': '7s9inuna748y4l1azchi'
}
});
raw optional - will override a global
raw option if set, and if it is
true it will return a raw
fetch response (new as of v2.0.4+)
List of available HTTP methods:
api.get(path, options) - GET
api.head(path, options) - HEAD (does not currently work - see tests)
api.post(path, options) - POST
api.put(path, options) - PUT
api.del(path, options) - DELETE
api.delete(path, options) - DELETE
api.options(path, options) - OPTIONS (does not currently work - see tests)
api.patch(path, options) - PATCH
Note that you can chain the
auth method and a HTTP method together:
const res = await api.auth('foo:bar').get('/');
interceptor - object that can be used to manipulate request and response interceptors. It has the following methods:
api.interceptor.register(interceptor):
Accepts an interceptor object that can have one or more of the following functions
{
request: function (path, options) {
// Read/Modify the path or options
// ...
return [path, options];
},
requestError: function (err) {
// Handle an error occured in the request method
// ...
return Promise.reject(err);
},
response: function (response) {
// Read/Modify the response
// ...
return response;
},
responseError: function (err) {
// Handle error occured in api/response methods
return Promise.reject(err);
}
the
register method returns an
unregister() function so that you can unregister the added interceptor.
api.interceptor.unregister(interceptor):
Accepts the interceptor reference that you want to delete.
api.interceptor.clear():
Removes all the added interceptors.
Note that when interceptors are added in the order ONE->TWO->THREE:
request/
requestError functions will run in the same order
ONE->TWO->THREE.
response/
responseError functions will run in reversed order
THREE->TWO->ONE.
We highly recommend to use CabinJS as your Node.js and JavaScript logging utility (see Automatic Request Logging for complete examples).
You can log both requests and/or responses made to fetch internally in Frisbee. Simply pass a
logRequest and/or
logResponse function.
logRequestaccepts two arguments
path(String) and
opts(Object) and these two arguments are what we call
fetchwith internally (e.g.
fetch(path, opts)):
const cabin = require('cabin');
const frisbee = require('frisbee');
const pino = require('pino')({
customLevels: {
log: 30
},
hooks: {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/blob/master/docs/api.md#logmethod>
logMethod(inputArgs, method) {
return method.call(this, {
// <https://github.com/pinojs/pino/issues/854>
// message: inputArgs[0],
msg: inputArgs[0],
meta: inputArgs[1]
});
}
}
});
const logger = new Cabin({
// (optional: your free API key from https://cabinjs.com)
// key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY',
axe: { logger: pino }
});
const api = new Frisbee({
logRequest: (path, opts) => {
logger.info('fetch request', { path, opts });
}
});
logResponseaccepts three arguments, the first two are the same as
logRequest(e.g.
pathand
opts), but the third argument is
response(Object) and is the raw response object returned from fetch (e.g.
const response = await fetch(path, opts)):
const cabin = require('cabin');
const frisbee = require('frisbee');
const pino = require('pino')({
customLevels: {
log: 30
}
});
const logger = new Cabin({
// (optional: your free API key from https://cabinjs.com)
// key: 'YOUR-CABIN-API-KEY',
axe: { logger: pino }
});
const api = new Frisbee({
logResponse: (path, opts, res) => {
logger.info('fetch response', { path, opts, res });
}
});
You can run your application with
DEBUG=frisbee node app.js to output debug logging statements with Frisbee.
node-fetch, you need
node-fetch@v1.5.3+ to use
form-data with files properly (due to bitinn/node-fetch#102)
This list is sourced from ESLint output and polyfilled settings through eslint-plugin-compat.
Simply set its value to
null,
'', or
undefined – and it will be unset and removed from the headers sent with your request.
A common use case for this is when you are attempting to use
FormData and need the content boundary automatically added.
This is due to a bug with setting the boundary. For more information and temporary workaround if you are affected please see facebook/react-native#7564 (comment).
As of version
1.0.0 we have dropped support for callbacks, it now only supports Promises.
fetch method
It is a WHATWG browser API specification. You can read more about at the following links:
fetch yet
Yes, a lot of browsers are now supporting it! See this reference for more information http://caniuse.com/#feat=fetch.
fetch yet, is there a polyfill
Yes you can use the
fetch method (polyfill) from whatwg-fetch or node-fetch.
By default, React Native already has a built-in
fetch out of the box!
fetch support older browsers
Yes, but you'll need a promise polyfill for older browsers.
Use this package as a universal API wrapper for integrating your API in your client-side or server-side projects.
It's a better working alternative (and with less headaches; at least for me) – for talking to your API – than superagent and the default fetch Network method provide.
Use it for projects in Node, React, Angular, React Native, ...
It supports and is tested for both client-side usage (e.g. with Bower, Browserify, or Webpack, with
whatwg-fetch) and also server-side (with
node-fetch).
superagent or
fetch
See Background for more information.
See Lad as a great starting point, and read this article about building Node.js API's with authentication.
File an issue on GitHub and we'll try our best help you out.
This package is tested to work with
whatwg-fetch and
node-fetch.
This means that it is compatible for both client-side and server-side usage.
npm install
npm run watch to watch the
src directory for changes
src directory
/test/ if you add more stuff
npm test when you're done
The docs suggest that you use
superagent with React Native, but in our experience it did not work properly, therefore we went with the next best solution, the Github
fetch API polyfill included with React Native. After having several issues trying to use
fetch and writing our own API wrapper for a project with it (and running into roadblocks along the way) – we decided to publish this.
Here were the issues we discovered/filed related to this:
We know that solutions like
superagent exist, but they don't seem to work well with React Native (which was our use case for this package).
In addition, the authors of WHATWG's fetch API only support throwing errors instead of catching them and bubbling them up to the callback/promise (for example, with Frisbee any HTTP or API errors are found in the
res.err object).
Therefore we created
frisbee to serve as our API glue, and hopefully it'll serve as yours too.
|Name
|Website
|Nick Baugh
|http://niftylettuce.com/
|Alexis Tyler
|Assem-Hafez
|Jordan Denison
|James
|Sampsa Saarela
|Julien Moutte
|Charles Soetan
|Kesha Antonov
|Ben Turley
|Richard Evans
|Hawken Rives
|Fernando Montoya
|Brent Vatne
|Hosmel Quintana
|Kyle Kirbatski
|Adam Jenkins
fetch-api, and
frisbee was surprisingly available on npm)