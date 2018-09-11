The modular JavaScript framework
For documentation, visit https://frint.js.org.
Key characteristics and features include:
This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to frintjs-conduct@googlegroups.com.
Install
frint-cli:
$ npm install -g frint-cli
Initialize an example app:
$ frint new my-directory --example kitchensink
Now you can install all the dependencies, and start the application:
$ cd my-directory
$ npm install
$ npm start
The framework is a collection of these packages, which can be composed together on demand:
|Package
|Status
|Description
|frint
|Base for creating Apps
|frint-store
|State management with reactive stores
|frint-data
|Reactive data modelling
|frint-react
|React.js integration
|frint-react-server
|Server-side rendering of Apps
|frint-router
|Router services for building Single Page Applications
|frint-router-react
|React components for building SPAs
|frint-cli
|CLI runner
|frint-model
|Use
frint-data instead
These packages enable you to create packages integrating FrintJS with other rendering libraries:
frint-router with other rendering libraries
MIT © FrintJS Authors and Travix International