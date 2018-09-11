openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

frint-data-validation

by frintjs
5.7.2 (see all)

Modular JavaScript framework for building scalable and reactive applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

694

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

frint

npm Build Status codecov NSP Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/frintjs/frint Greenkeeper

The modular JavaScript framework

For documentation, visit https://frint.js.org.

Key characteristics and features include:

  • Gives your applications a structure
  • Environment agnostic (runs in browser, server, and CLI)
  • Rendering library agnostic (integrates with React, Vue, and Preact)
  • Composable with multiple packages as needed
  • Each package is focused on doing one thing only and doing it well
  • Modular architecture with Apps
  • Embraces reactive programming with RxJS
  • Progressive and easy to adopt in existing applications

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to frintjs-conduct@googlegroups.com.

Quick start

Install frint-cli:

$ npm install -g frint-cli

Initialize an example app:

$ frint new my-directory --example kitchensink

Now you can install all the dependencies, and start the application:

$ cd my-directory
$ npm install
$ npm start

Find more examples here.

Packages

The framework is a collection of these packages, which can be composed together on demand:

PackageStatusDescription
frintfrint-statusBase for creating Apps
frint-storefrint-store-statusState management with reactive stores
frint-datafrint-data-statusReactive data modelling
frint-reactfrint-react-statusReact.js integration
frint-react-serverfrint-react-server-statusServer-side rendering of Apps
frint-routerfrint-router-statusRouter services for building Single Page Applications
frint-router-reactfrint-router-react-statusReact components for building SPAs
frint-clifrint-cli-statusCLI runner
frint-modelfrint-model-statusUse frint-data instead

For library developers

These packages enable you to create packages integrating FrintJS with other rendering libraries:

Internally used

Community projects

License

MIT © FrintJS Authors and Travix International

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial