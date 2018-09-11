frint

The modular JavaScript framework

For documentation, visit https://frint.js.org.

Key characteristics and features include:

Gives your applications a structure

Environment agnostic (runs in browser, server, and CLI)

Rendering library agnostic (integrates with React, Vue, and Preact)

Composable with multiple packages as needed

Each package is focused on doing one thing only and doing it well

Modular architecture with Apps

Embraces reactive programming with RxJS

Progressive and easy to adopt in existing applications

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to frintjs-conduct@googlegroups.com.

Quick start

Install frint-cli :

npm install -g frint-cli

Initialize an example app:

$ frint new my-directory

Now you can install all the dependencies, and start the application:

cd my-directory npm install npm start

Find more examples here.

Packages

The framework is a collection of these packages, which can be composed together on demand:

Package Status Description frint Base for creating Apps frint-store State management with reactive stores frint-data Reactive data modelling frint-react React.js integration frint-react-server Server-side rendering of Apps frint-router Router services for building Single Page Applications frint-router-react React components for building SPAs frint-cli CLI runner frint-model Use frint-data instead

For library developers

These packages enable you to create packages integrating FrintJS with other rendering libraries:

frint-component-utils: Utils for reactive Components

frint-component-handlers: Handlers for integrating with other rendering libraries

frint-router-component-handlers: Handlers for integrating frint-router with other rendering libraries

Internally used

frint-test-utils: Internally used test utilities

frint-config: Common config for your Apps

frint-compat: Backwards compatibility for older versions

Community projects

frint-vue: Vue.js integration

frint-react-native: React Native integration

License

MIT © FrintJS Authors and Travix International