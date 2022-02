Node.js bindings for Frida.

Depends

Node.js 8.x or newer

Install

Install from binary:

npm install

Install from source:

FRIDA=/absolute/path/to/fully/compiled/frida/repo npm install

Examples

Follow Setting up the experiment to produce a binary.

Run the binary.

Take note of the memory address the binary gives you when run.

Run any of the examples, passing the name of the binary as a parameter, and the memory address as another.

(Note: only some examples use the memory address)

Developing

The prebuild tool is used to handle building from source and packaging.

To recompile only the C++ files that have changed, first run the "Install from source" step above, then simply run:

make -C build

Packaging