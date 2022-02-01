openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
fa

freshdesk-api

by Arjun Komath
2.14.0 (see all)

Node wrapper for Freshdesk v2 API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node wrapper for Freshdesk v2 API

Build Status codecov

NPM

Thanks 💙

DigitalOcean Referral Badge

Install

npm install --save freshdesk-api

Also, you could use version 1 of API, provided by Kumar Harsh @kumarharsh, but this version is obsolete, and marked as deprecated:

npm install freshdesk-api@APIv1

Usage

var Freshdesk = require("freshdesk-api");
var freshdesk = new Freshdesk("https://yourdomain.freshdesk.com", "yourApiKey");

Or, with promises:

var Freshdesk = require("freshdesk-api");
var Promise = require("bluebird");
var asyncFreshdesk = Promise.promisifyAll(
    new Freshdesk("https://yourdomain.freshdesk.com", "yourApiKey")
);

// see usage examples

bluebird is not a dependency of this package, install it separately: npm install bluebird

Examples

Create a new ticket

freshdesk.createTicket(
    {
        name: "test ticket",
        email: "test@test.com",
        subject: "test sub",
        description: "test description",
        status: 2,
        priority: 1,
    },
    function (err, data) {
        console.log(err || data);
    }
);

Update a ticket

freshdesk.updateTicket(
    21,
    {
        description: "updated description",
        status: 2,
        priority: 1,
    },
    function (err, data, extra) {
        console.log(err || data);
    }
);

Get a ticket

freshdesk.getTicket(21, function (err, data, extra) {
    console.log(err || data);
});

Delete a ticket

freshdesk.deleteTicket(21, function (err, data, extra) {
    console.log(err || data);
});

Ticket attachments

freshdesk.createTicket(
    {
        description: "test description",
        attachments: [
            fs.createReadStream("/path/to/file1.ext"),
            fs.createReadStream("/path/to/file2.ext"),
        ],
    },
    function (err, data) {
        console.log(err || data);
    }
);

Get a ticket PROMISIfied

* for promisified version only

asyncFreshdesk.getTicketAsync(21)
    .then((data, extra) => {
        console.log(data, extra)
    })

    .catch(Freshdesk.FreshdeskError, err => {
        // typed `catch` exists only in bluebird

        console.log('ERROR OCCURED', err)
    })
})

Use with Webpack

Here is a part of webpack.config:

webpackConfig.node = {
    // ...

    console: true,
    fs: "empty",
    net: "empty",
    tls: "empty",

    // ...
};

A little bit more about webpack here

Callback

Every SDK method receives a callback parameter. It is a function, which will be called on Freshdesk response received.

Callback called with following arguments:

  • err - Error instance (if occured) or null
  • data - object. Freshdesk response, an object, parsed from JSON
  • extra - additional data, gathered from response. For example, information about paging

extra parameter

extra is an object with following fields:

  • pageIsLast - indicates, that the response is generated from the last page, and there is no sense to play with page and per_page parameters. This parameter is useful for listXXX methods, called with pagination
  • requestId - value of x-request-id header from API response

Extended/debugging output

To enable debug info, run your program with environment flags

  • on linux
    $ DEBUG=freshdesk-api nodejs NAME-OF-YOUR-SCRIPT.js

Functions and Responses

Tickets

  • createTicket(ticket, callback) - Create a new ticket, list of parameters
  • getTicket(id, callback) - Get a ticket by its id
  • updateTicket(id, ticket, callback) - Update a ticket by its id, list of parameters
  • deleteTicket(id, callback) - Delete a ticket by its id
  • restoreTicket(id, callback) - Restore a ticket by its id
  • listAllTickets(filter, callback) - List All Tickets, check list of filters
  • filterTickets(query, page, callback) - Filter tickets, based on ticket fields, read more
  • listAllTicketFields(callback) - List All Ticket Fields
  • listAllConversations(id, callback) - List All Conversations of a Ticket by its id
  • listAllTicketTimeEntries(id, callback) - List All Time Entries of a Ticket by its id
  • listAllSatisfactionRatings - NOT IMPLEMENTED http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#view_ticket_satisfaction_ratings

Conversations

  • createReply(id, reply, callback) - Create a Reply for a ticket by its id, list of parameters
  • createNote(id, note, callback) - Create a Note for a ticket by its id, list of parameters
  • updateConversation(id, conversation, callback) - Update a conversation by its id, list of parameters
  • deleteConversation(id, callback) - Delete a conversation by its id

Contacts

  • createContact(contact, callback) - Create a new contact, list of parameters
  • getContact(id, callback) - Get a contact by its id
  • updateContact(id, contact, callback) - Update a contact by its id, list of parameters
  • deleteContact(id, callback) - Delete a contact by its id
  • listAllContacts(filter, callback) - List All Contact, check list of filters
  • listAllContactFields(callback) - List All Contact Fields
  • makeAgent(id, callback) - Make a contact an Agent, read more
  • filterContacts(query, callback) - Filter contacts (beta), based on contact fields, read more

Agents

  • getAgent(id, callback) - Get agent by ID read more
  • listAllAgents(params, callback) - List all agents read more
  • updateAgent(id, data, callback) - Update an agent by ID read more
  • deleteAgent(id, callback) - Delete an agent by ID read more
  • currentAgent(callback) - Currently Authenticated Agentread more

Roles

  • getRole(id, callback) - View a Role
  • listAllRoles(callback) - List All Roles

Groups

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#groups

Companies

  • createCompany(data, callback) - Create a new company record using parameters
  • getCompany(id, callback) - Get company by ID; read more
  • searchCompany(params, callback) - Get company by name; read more
  • listAllCompanies(params, callback) - List all companies; parameters
  • updateCompany(id, data, callback) - Update a company by ID; parameters
  • deleteCompany(id, callback) - Delete a company by ID, read more
  • filterCompanies(query, callback) - Filter companies (beta), based on company fields, read more
  • listAllCompanyFields(callback) - List All Company Fields

Discussions

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#discussions

Solutions

  • createSolutionCategory(data, cb) - Create a Solution Category parameters
  • createTranslatedSolutionCategory(id, language_code, data, cb) - Create a translated solution category parameters
  • updateSolutionCategory(id, data, cb) - Update a Solution Category parameters
  • updateTranslatedSolutionCategory(id, language_code, data, cb) - Update a translated solution category parameters
  • getSolutionCategory(id, cb) - View a Solution Category parameters
  • listAllSolutionCategories(cb) - List all Solution Categories parameters
  • deleteSolutionCategory(id, cb) - Delete a Solution Category parameters
  • createSolutionFolder(id, data, cb) - Create a Solution Folder parameters
  • createTranslatedSolutionFolder(id, language_code, data, cb) - Create a translated solution folder parameters
  • updateSolutionFolder(id, data, cb) - Update a Solution Folder parameters
  • updateTranslatedSolutionFolder(id, language_code, data, cb) - Update a translated solution folder parameters
  • getSolutionFolder(id, cb) - View a Solution Folder parameters
  • listAllSolutionCategoryFolders(id, cb) - List all Solution Folders in a Category parameters
  • deleteSolutionFolder(id, cb) - Delete a Solution Folder parameters
  • createSolutionArticle(id, data, cb) - Create a Solution Article parameters
  • createTranslatedSolutionArticle(id, language_code, data, cb) - Create a translated solution article parameters
  • updateSolutionArticle(id, data, cb) - Update a Solution Article parameters
  • updateTranslatedSolutionArticle(id, language_code, data, cb) - Update a translated solution article parameters
  • getSolutionArticle(id, cb) - View a Solution Article parameters
  • listAllSolutionFolderArticles(id, cb) - List all Solution Articles in a Folder parameters
  • deleteSolutionArticle(id, cb) - Delete a Solution Article parameters
  • searchSolutionArticles(term, cb) - Search solution articles parameters

Surveys

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#surveys

Satisfaction Ratings

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#satisfaction-ratings

Time Entries

  • createTimeEntry(ticketID, data, callback) - Create new ticket read more
  • listAllTimeEntries(params, callback) - Lists all time entries, if no params pass 'null' read more
  • updateTimeEntry(entryID, data, callback) - Update a time entry by ID read more
  • toggleTimer(entryID, callback) - Toggle timer on time entry by ID read more
  • deleteTimeEntry(id, callback) - Deletes a time entry by ID read more

Email Configs

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#email-configs

Products

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#products

Business Hours

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#business-hours

SLA Policies

SLA = service level agreement

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#sla-policies

Settings

  • getSettings(callback) - View Helpdesk Settings read more

Contributors

Feature Request, Bugs and Ideas can be added here.

About Author

Built with <3 by Arjun Komath (and contributors), arjunkomath@gmail.com

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial