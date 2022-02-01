Thanks 💙

Install

npm install --save freshdesk-api

Also, you could use version 1 of API, provided by Kumar Harsh @kumarharsh, but this version is obsolete, and marked as deprecated:

npm install freshdesk-api@APIv1

Usage

var Freshdesk = require ( "freshdesk-api" ); var freshdesk = new Freshdesk( "https://yourdomain.freshdesk.com" , "yourApiKey" );

Or, with promises:

var Freshdesk = require ( "freshdesk-api" ); var Promise = require ( "bluebird" ); var asyncFreshdesk = Promise .promisifyAll( new Freshdesk( "https://yourdomain.freshdesk.com" , "yourApiKey" ) );

bluebird is not a dependency of this package, install it separately: npm install bluebird

Examples

Create a new ticket

freshdesk.createTicket( { name : "test ticket" , email : "test@test.com" , subject : "test sub" , description : "test description" , status : 2 , priority : 1 , }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err || data); } );

freshdesk.updateTicket( 21 , { description : "updated description" , status : 2 , priority : 1 , }, function ( err, data, extra ) { console .log(err || data); } );

Get a ticket

freshdesk.getTicket( 21 , function ( err, data, extra ) { console .log(err || data); });

Delete a ticket

freshdesk.deleteTicket( 21 , function ( err, data, extra ) { console .log(err || data); });

Ticket attachments

freshdesk.createTicket( { description : "test description" , attachments : [ fs.createReadStream( "/path/to/file1.ext" ), fs.createReadStream( "/path/to/file2.ext" ), ], }, function ( err, data ) { console .log(err || data); } );

Get a ticket PROMISIfied

* for promisified version only

asyncFreshdesk.getTicketAsync( 21 ) .then( ( data, extra ) => { console .log(data, extra) }) .catch(Freshdesk.FreshdeskError, err => { console .log( 'ERROR OCCURED' , err) }) })

Use with Webpack

Here is a part of webpack.config :

webpackConfig.node = { console : true , fs : "empty" , net : "empty" , tls : "empty" , };

A little bit more about webpack here

Callback

Every SDK method receives a callback parameter. It is a function, which will be called on Freshdesk response received.

Callback called with following arguments:

err - Error instance (if occured) or null

- instance (if occured) or data - object . Freshdesk response, an object, parsed from JSON

- . Freshdesk response, an object, parsed from JSON extra - additional data, gathered from response. For example, information about paging

extra parameter

extra is an object with following fields:

pageIsLast - indicates, that the response is generated from the last page, and there is no sense to play with page and per_page parameters. This parameter is useful for listXXX methods, called with pagination

- indicates, that the response is generated from the last page, and there is no sense to play with and parameters. This parameter is useful for methods, called with pagination requestId - value of x-request-id header from API response

Extended/debugging output

To enable debug info, run your program with environment flags

on linux $ DEBUG=freshdesk-api nodejs NAME-OF-YOUR-SCRIPT.js

Functions and Responses

Tickets

createTicket(ticket, callback) - Create a new ticket, list of parameters

- Create a new ticket, list of parameters getTicket(id, callback) - Get a ticket by its id

- Get a ticket by its id updateTicket(id, ticket, callback) - Update a ticket by its id, list of parameters

- Update a ticket by its id, list of parameters deleteTicket(id, callback) - Delete a ticket by its id

- Delete a ticket by its id restoreTicket(id, callback) - Restore a ticket by its id

- Restore a ticket by its id listAllTickets(filter, callback) - List All Tickets, check list of filters

- List All Tickets, check list of filters filterTickets(query, page, callback) - Filter tickets, based on ticket fields, read more

- Filter tickets, based on ticket fields, read more listAllTicketFields(callback) - List All Ticket Fields

- List All Ticket Fields listAllConversations(id, callback) - List All Conversations of a Ticket by its id

- List All Conversations of a Ticket by its id listAllTicketTimeEntries(id, callback) - List All Time Entries of a Ticket by its id

- List All Time Entries of a Ticket by its id listAllSatisfactionRatings - NOT IMPLEMENTED http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#view_ticket_satisfaction_ratings

Conversations

createReply(id, reply, callback) - Create a Reply for a ticket by its id, list of parameters

- Create a Reply for a ticket by its id, list of parameters createNote(id, note, callback) - Create a Note for a ticket by its id, list of parameters

- Create a Note for a ticket by its id, list of parameters updateConversation(id, conversation, callback) - Update a conversation by its id, list of parameters

- Update a conversation by its id, list of parameters deleteConversation(id, callback) - Delete a conversation by its id

createContact(contact, callback) - Create a new contact, list of parameters

- Create a new contact, list of parameters getContact(id, callback) - Get a contact by its id

- Get a contact by its id updateContact(id, contact, callback) - Update a contact by its id, list of parameters

- Update a contact by its id, list of parameters deleteContact(id, callback) - Delete a contact by its id

- Delete a contact by its id listAllContacts(filter, callback) - List All Contact, check list of filters

- List All Contact, check list of filters listAllContactFields(callback) - List All Contact Fields

- List All Contact Fields makeAgent(id, callback) - Make a contact an Agent, read more

- Make a contact an Agent, read more filterContacts(query, callback) - Filter contacts (beta), based on contact fields, read more

Agents

Roles

getRole(id, callback) - View a Role

- View a Role listAllRoles(callback) - List All Roles

Groups

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#groups

Companies

createCompany(data, callback) - Create a new company record using parameters

- Create a new company record using parameters getCompany(id, callback) - Get company by ID; read more

- Get company by ID; read more searchCompany(params, callback) - Get company by name; read more

- Get company by name; read more listAllCompanies(params, callback) - List all companies; parameters

- List all companies; parameters updateCompany(id, data, callback) - Update a company by ID; parameters

- Update a company by ID; parameters deleteCompany(id, callback) - Delete a company by ID, read more

- Delete a company by ID, read more filterCompanies(query, callback) - Filter companies (beta), based on company fields, read more

- Filter companies (beta), based on company fields, read more listAllCompanyFields(callback) - List All Company Fields

Discussions

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#discussions

Solutions

createSolutionCategory(data, cb) - Create a Solution Category parameters

- Create a Solution Category parameters createTranslatedSolutionCategory(id, language_code, data, cb) - Create a translated solution category parameters

- Create a translated solution category parameters updateSolutionCategory(id, data, cb) - Update a Solution Category parameters

- Update a Solution Category parameters updateTranslatedSolutionCategory(id, language_code, data, cb) - Update a translated solution category parameters

- Update a translated solution category parameters getSolutionCategory(id, cb) - View a Solution Category parameters

- View a Solution Category parameters listAllSolutionCategories(cb) - List all Solution Categories parameters

- List all Solution Categories parameters deleteSolutionCategory(id, cb) - Delete a Solution Category parameters

- Delete a Solution Category parameters createSolutionFolder(id, data, cb) - Create a Solution Folder parameters

- Create a Solution Folder parameters createTranslatedSolutionFolder(id, language_code, data, cb) - Create a translated solution folder parameters

- Create a translated solution folder parameters updateSolutionFolder(id, data, cb) - Update a Solution Folder parameters

- Update a Solution Folder parameters updateTranslatedSolutionFolder(id, language_code, data, cb) - Update a translated solution folder parameters

- Update a translated solution folder parameters getSolutionFolder(id, cb) - View a Solution Folder parameters

- View a Solution Folder parameters listAllSolutionCategoryFolders(id, cb) - List all Solution Folders in a Category parameters

- List all Solution Folders in a Category parameters deleteSolutionFolder(id, cb) - Delete a Solution Folder parameters

- Delete a Solution Folder parameters createSolutionArticle(id, data, cb) - Create a Solution Article parameters

- Create a Solution Article parameters createTranslatedSolutionArticle(id, language_code, data, cb) - Create a translated solution article parameters

- Create a translated solution article parameters updateSolutionArticle(id, data, cb) - Update a Solution Article parameters

- Update a Solution Article parameters updateTranslatedSolutionArticle(id, language_code, data, cb) - Update a translated solution article parameters

- Update a translated solution article parameters getSolutionArticle(id, cb) - View a Solution Article parameters

- View a Solution Article parameters listAllSolutionFolderArticles(id, cb) - List all Solution Articles in a Folder parameters

- List all Solution Articles in a Folder parameters deleteSolutionArticle(id, cb) - Delete a Solution Article parameters

- Delete a Solution Article parameters searchSolutionArticles(term, cb) - Search solution articles parameters

Surveys

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#surveys

Satisfaction Ratings

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#satisfaction-ratings

Time Entries

createTimeEntry(ticketID, data, callback) - Create new ticket read more

- Create new ticket read more listAllTimeEntries(params, callback) - Lists all time entries, if no params pass 'null' read more

- Lists all time entries, if no params pass 'null' read more updateTimeEntry(entryID, data, callback) - Update a time entry by ID read more

- Update a time entry by ID read more toggleTimer(entryID, callback) - Toggle timer on time entry by ID read more

- Toggle timer on time entry by ID read more deleteTimeEntry(id, callback) - Deletes a time entry by ID read more

Email Configs

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#email-configs

Products

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#products

Business Hours

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#business-hours

SLA Policies

SLA = service level agreement

Not implemented: http://developers.freshdesk.com/api/#sla-policies

Settings

getSettings(callback) - View Helpdesk Settings read more

Contributors

Arjun Komath arjunkomath

Kumar Harsh @kumarharsh

Maksim Koryukov @maxkoryukov

Davin Smith @davinthesmith

John Williamson @velua

Ori Roniger @roniger

Derrick Mehaffy [@derrickmehaffy]

Joël Cox [@joelcox]

Wouter van der Neut [@wvdneut]

Feature Request, Bugs and Ideas can be added here.

License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).