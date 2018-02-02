A rational schema for your résumé or CV. Based on FRESH.
The FRESH résumé schema is an open source, standards-friendly, JSON/YAML-driven format for résumé / CVs and other employment artifacts.
FRESH is supported natively by HackMyResume and can be trivially converted to and from the JSON Resume format.
FRESCA establishes an optimized, human-readable, computer-friendly representation for your résumé and career data based on JSON or equivalent YAML...
// Pared-down FRESH/FRESCA resume representation (JSON)
{
"name": "Jane Doe",
"info": { /* Basic info */ },
"contact": { /* Contact information */ },
"location": { /* Location / address */ },
"meta": { /* Resume metadata */ },
"employment": { /* Employment history */ },
"projects": [ /* Project history */ ],
"skills": [ /* Skills and technologies */ ],
"education": { /* Schools, training, certifications */ },
"affiliation": { /* Clubs, groups, and associations */ },
"service": { /* Volunteer, military, civilian service */ },
"disposition": { /* Disposition towards work, relocation, schedule */ },
"writing": [ /* Writing, blogging, and publications */ ],
"reading": [ /* Books and publication a la StackOverflow Careers */ ],
"speaking": [ /* Writing, blogging, and publications */ ],
"governance": [ /* Board memberships, committees, standards groups */ ],
"recognition": [ /* Awards and commendations */ ],
"samples": [ /* Work samples and portfolio pieces */ ],
"social": [ /* Social networking & engagement */ ],
"references": [ /* Candidate references */ ],
"testimonials": [ /* Public candidate testimonials */ ],
"extracurricular": [ /* Interests & hobbies */ ],
"interests": [ /* Interests & hobbies */ ],
"languages": [ /* languages spoken */ ]
}
...which you can use to generate resumes and other career artifacts in specific concrete formats (HTML, LaTeX, Markdown, PDF, etc.) as well as enable 21st-century analysis of your resume and career data in a way that's not possible with traditional, 20th-century resume tools and formats.
FRESH resumes are:
The FRESH resume schema is licensed under MIT. Go crazy.