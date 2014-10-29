openbase logo
fresh-require

by Hugh Kennedy
1.0.3 (see all)

Bypass the require cache when requiring a module – works with both node and browserify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

fresh-require

Bypass the require cache when requiring a module – works with both node and browserify.

Usage

NPM

fresh(module, require)

Where module is the name of the module you're requiring, as you would normally pass to require. require should be your file's local require function.

To use this package properly with browserify, you need to include fresh-require/transform as a transform:

browserify -t fresh-require/transform ./index.js

Then you should be able to use the package as normal:

var fresh = require('fresh-require')

var async1 = require('async')
var async2 = fresh('async', require)

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

