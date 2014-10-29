Bypass the require cache when requiring a module – works with both node and browserify.
fresh(module, require)
Where
module is the name of the module you're requiring, as you would normally
pass to
require.
require should be your file's local
require function.
To use this package properly with browserify, you need to include
fresh-require/transform as a transform:
browserify -t fresh-require/transform ./index.js
Then you should be able to use the package as normal:
var fresh = require('fresh-require')
var async1 = require('async')
var async2 = fresh('async', require)
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.