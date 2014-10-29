Bypass the require cache when requiring a module – works with both node and browserify.

Usage

Where module is the name of the module you're requiring, as you would normally pass to require . require should be your file's local require function.

To use this package properly with browserify, you need to include fresh-require/transform as a transform:

browserify -t fresh-require/transform ./index.js

Then you should be able to use the package as normal:

var fresh = require ( 'fresh-require' ) var async1 = require ( 'async' ) var async2 = fresh( 'async' , require )

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.