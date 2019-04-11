fresh

HTTP response freshness testing

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

npm install fresh

API

var fresh = require ( 'fresh' )

Check freshness of the response using request and response headers.

When the response is still "fresh" in the client's cache true is returned, otherwise false is returned to indicate that the client cache is now stale and the full response should be sent.

When a client sends the Cache-Control: no-cache request header to indicate an end-to-end reload request, this module will return false to make handling these requests transparent.

Known Issues

This module is designed to only follow the HTTP specifications, not to work-around all kinda of client bugs (especially since this module typically does not receive enough information to understand what the client actually is).

There is a known issue that in certain versions of Safari, Safari will incorrectly make a request that allows this module to validate freshness of the resource even when Safari does not have a representation of the resource in the cache. The module jumanji can be used in an Express application to work-around this issue and also provides links to further reading on this Safari bug.

Example

API usage

var reqHeaders = { 'if-none-match' : '"foo"' } var resHeaders = { 'etag' : '"bar"' } fresh(reqHeaders, resHeaders) var reqHeaders = { 'if-none-match' : '"foo"' } var resHeaders = { 'etag' : '"foo"' } fresh(reqHeaders, resHeaders)

Using with Node.js http server

var fresh = require ( 'fresh' ) var http = require ( 'http' ) var server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { if (isFresh(req, res)) { res.statusCode = 304 res.end() return } res.statusCode = 200 res.end( 'hello, world!' ) }) function isFresh ( req, res ) { return fresh(req.headers, { 'etag' : res.getHeader( 'ETag' ), 'last-modified' : res.getHeader( 'Last-Modified' ) }) } server.listen( 3000 )

License

MIT