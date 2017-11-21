openbase logo
fbl

french-badwords-list

by Christophe ROGER
1.0.5 (see all)

A highly consumable list of bad (profanity) french words

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

French Bad Words List (french-badwords-list)

License: MIT CircleCI codecov Build Status Coverage Status

Synopsis

A highly consumable list of bad (profanity) french words based on the list found in Wiktionary.org and test with bad-words and leo-profanity

Inspired by badwords-list

NPM

Code Example

This bad (profanity) french words list can be used with bad-words or leo-profanity for example. (If you want to add your filter module don't hesitate to create a pull request on the readme).

var list = require('french-badwords-list'),
    array = list.array,
    object = list.object,
    regex = list.regex;

Code Example with leo-profanity

french-badwords-list has been succesfully tested with leo-profanity

// Usage example with leo-profanity
var leoProfanity = require('leo-profanity');
var frenchBadwordsList = require('french-badwords-list');

// Only keep french badwords
leoProfanity.clearList();
leoProfanity.add(frenchBadwordsList.array);

// output: true
console.log(leoProfanity.check('Bordel de merde'));

// output: ****** de *****
console.log(leoProfanity.clean('Bordel de merde'));

// output: ****** de *****
console.log(leoProfanity.clean('B0rdel de m3rd3'));

Code Example with bad-words

french-badwords-list has been succesfully tested with bad-words

// Usage example with leo-profanity
var BadWords = require('bad-words');
const frenchBadwords = require('french-badwords-list');

// Only keep french badwords
var badwords = new BadWords({ placeHolder: 'x', emptyList: true}); 
badwords.addWords(frenchBadwordsList.array);
  
// output: xxxxxx de xxxxx
console.log(badwords.clean('B0rdel de m3rd3'));

// output: true
console.log(badwords.isProfane('B0rdel de m3rd3'));

Motivation

This project was created to be used with badwords or leo-profanity nodes modules as a source for french bad words to filter.

Installation

npm install french-badwords-list

Tests

Requires

Run

npm test

Release Notes

  • v1.0.0 / Sep 07 2017: Initial publish
  • v1.0.1 / Sep 13 2017: Updated french bad words list
  • v1.0.2 / Sep 13 2017: Updated french bad words list
  • v1.0.3 / Sep 18 2017:
    • Updated french bad words list
    • Tests rewritten with chai
  • v1.0.4 / 0ct 02 2017: Add french bad words to the list
  • v1.0.5 / 0ct 27 2017:
    • Add new words to the list
    • Use uglify-js to minify source files

