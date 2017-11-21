French Bad Words List (french-badwords-list)

Synopsis

A highly consumable list of bad (profanity) french words based on the list found in Wiktionary.org and test with bad-words and leo-profanity

Inspired by badwords-list

Code Example

This bad (profanity) french words list can be used with bad-words or leo-profanity for example. (If you want to add your filter module don't hesitate to create a pull request on the readme).

var list = require ( 'french-badwords-list' ), array = list.array, object = list.object, regex = list.regex;

Code Example with leo-profanity

french-badwords-list has been succesfully tested with leo-profanity

var leoProfanity = require ( 'leo-profanity' ); var frenchBadwordsList = require ( 'french-badwords-list' ); leoProfanity.clearList(); leoProfanity.add(frenchBadwordsList.array); console .log(leoProfanity.check( 'Bordel de merde' )); console .log(leoProfanity.clean( 'Bordel de merde' )); console .log(leoProfanity.clean( 'B0rdel de m3rd3' ));

Code Example with bad-words

french-badwords-list has been succesfully tested with bad-words

var BadWords = require ( 'bad-words' ); const frenchBadwords = require ( 'french-badwords-list' ); var badwords = new BadWords({ placeHolder : 'x' , emptyList : true }); badwords.addWords(frenchBadwordsList.array); console .log(badwords.clean( 'B0rdel de m3rd3' )); console .log(badwords.isProfane( 'B0rdel de m3rd3' ));

Motivation

This project was created to be used with badwords or leo-profanity nodes modules as a source for french bad words to filter.

Installation

npm install french-badwords-list

Tests

Requires

Mocha

Chai

leo-profanity for integration testing

bad-words for integration testing

uglify-js to minify source files

Run

npm test

Release Notes

v1.0.0 / Sep 07 2017: Initial publish

v1.0.1 / Sep 13 2017: Updated french bad words list

v1.0.2 / Sep 13 2017: Updated french bad words list

v1.0.3 / Sep 18 2017: Updated french bad words list Tests rewritten with chai

v1.0.4 / 0ct 02 2017: Add french bad words to the list

v1.0.5 / 0ct 27 2017: Add new words to the list Use uglify-js to minify source files



License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Maurice Butler

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.